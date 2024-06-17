Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Boss Replacing Me With Overseas Worker At 75% Less The Salary And Expects Me To Train Her”
Work & Money

“Boss Replacing Me With Overseas Worker At 75% Less The Salary And Expects Me To Train Her”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a popular saying, the reward for good work is usually more work. But for Reddit user SkittleALY, it meant getting kicked out.

After a year of diligently revamping the course of the company, she was shocked when her boss announced that he was hiring a woman from the Philippines at a fraction of her salary and expected her to train her replacement.

Feeling frustrated and undervalued, SkittleALY turned to the r/antiwork community for advice on handling this uncomfortable situation in a way that would allow her to stay professional.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: nenetus (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: skittleALY

You May Also Like:

As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had my job relocated, and was asked to stay on for two more months to train my replacement. Got a $16,000 bonus to do it. I was tempted to bail early, but the combination of the big check and the reduced stress (because I no longer gave a shìt) made it worth it to stick it out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having been screwed over by greedy bosses in the past I say just leave. They want what you do for less so they can get what they pay for. 2k is not worth your soul. Pack up, leave, handover nothing that wasn't given to you when you started.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had my job relocated, and was asked to stay on for two more months to train my replacement. Got a $16,000 bonus to do it. I was tempted to bail early, but the combination of the big check and the reduced stress (because I no longer gave a shìt) made it worth it to stick it out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having been screwed over by greedy bosses in the past I say just leave. They want what you do for less so they can get what they pay for. 2k is not worth your soul. Pack up, leave, handover nothing that wasn't given to you when you started.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda