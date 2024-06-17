“Boss Replacing Me With Overseas Worker At 75% Less The Salary And Expects Me To Train Her”
According to a popular saying, the reward for good work is usually more work. But for Reddit user SkittleALY, it meant getting kicked out.
After a year of diligently revamping the course of the company, she was shocked when her boss announced that he was hiring a woman from the Philippines at a fraction of her salary and expected her to train her replacement.
Feeling frustrated and undervalued, SkittleALY turned to the r/antiwork community for advice on handling this uncomfortable situation in a way that would allow her to stay professional.
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Image credits: nenetus (not the actual photo)
Image credits: skittleALY
As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments
I once had my job relocated, and was asked to stay on for two more months to train my replacement. Got a $16,000 bonus to do it. I was tempted to bail early, but the combination of the big check and the reduced stress (because I no longer gave a shìt) made it worth it to stick it out.
I once had my job relocated, and was asked to stay on for two more months to train my replacement. Got a $16,000 bonus to do it. I was tempted to bail early, but the combination of the big check and the reduced stress (because I no longer gave a shìt) made it worth it to stick it out.
28
3