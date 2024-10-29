Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Meets Her Boss Who Fired Her Years Ago, Realizes She Has Done So Much Better
Work & Money

Woman Meets Her Boss Who Fired Her Years Ago, Realizes She Has Done So Much Better

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting fired can often end up being a very good thing in the long run, but in the moment it tends to feel traumatic. This is particularly true when your boss is petty, vindictive and would rather have you out of a job then admit for even a second that they are wrong.

A woman shared her lovely little moment of revenge when she encountered an ex-boss who fired her years ago for wanting some safety measures. As it turns out, his company was not doing that well. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

You May Also Like:

Getting fired for making very valid complaints is annoying

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman met her ex-boss years later and realized that the tables had turned

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:  Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sundresscomic

People applauded her actions and gave a few suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda