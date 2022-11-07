“I Was Just Publicly Insulted In Front Of My Whole Team”: Woman Gets Belittled For Handing In Her Two Weeks’ Notice
As Peter Kiefer pointed out on Insider, the rigid office hierarchies of the Mad Men era have been replaced by open floor plans and a more casual egalitarianism.
Strict adherence to corporate titles is now often frowned upon, and in some instances replaced by whimsical stand-ins. For example, service technicians at Apple retail stores are known as “geniuses” and receptionists at Houghton Mifflin became “directors of first impressions.”
This new culture is supposed to make it easier to exchange ideas and bring more fun to the workplace. But it can also confuse people’s understanding of relationships, most notably with the higher-ups.
But TikTok user Sophia has recently uploaded a video that serves as a grim reminder of the age-old lesson: your boss is not your friend.
More info: TikTok
After spending two years with the company, Sophia handed in her 2 weeks’ notice
Image credits: sophiazp5
However, her bosses, who she respected, weren’t exactly happy to learn about her decision
@sophiazp5 #corporatehorrorstories #corporate #corporatetiktok #2weeksnotice #greatresignation ♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
They wanted her to make it a 6 weeks’ notice instead
Image credits: sophiazp5
Sophia really tried to keep it professional
Image credits: sophiazp5
But the CEO and COO started blatantly insulting her
Image credits: LinkedIn Sales Solutions (not the actual photo)
Eventually, they organized an impromptu staff meeting
Image credits: sophiazp5
And pushed fake narratives about her to everyone
Image credits: Chris Montgomery (not the actual photo)
Image credits: sophiazp5
Image credits: sophiazp5
In some places this behaviour would be a criminal offence.
I handed in my notice to my manager a few weeks ago, and he was very nice about it. Last week, I announced my resignation to my team (via a Teams Meeting), and it just blew up! They all started ranting and raving at the the manager about understaffing, heavy workload, being kept out of the loop, etc. No one said anything to me, or asked me any questions. I've worked there for five years, and none of them cared where I was going or why I decided to leave. I understand that my departure leaves them with more work and more pressure, but still!
In some places this behaviour would be a criminal offence.
I handed in my notice to my manager a few weeks ago, and he was very nice about it. Last week, I announced my resignation to my team (via a Teams Meeting), and it just blew up! They all started ranting and raving at the the manager about understaffing, heavy workload, being kept out of the loop, etc. No one said anything to me, or asked me any questions. I've worked there for five years, and none of them cared where I was going or why I decided to leave. I understand that my departure leaves them with more work and more pressure, but still!