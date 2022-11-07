Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Was Just Publicly Insulted In Front Of My Whole Team”: Woman Gets Belittled For Handing In Her Two Weeks’ Notice
28points
People, Social Issues2 hours ago

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

As Peter Kiefer pointed out on Insider, the rigid office hierarchies of the Mad Men era have been replaced by open floor plans and a more casual egalitarianism.

Strict adherence to corporate titles is now often frowned upon, and in some instances replaced by whimsical stand-ins. For example, service technicians at Apple retail stores are known as “geniuses” and receptionists at Houghton Mifflin became “directors of first impressions.”

This new culture is supposed to make it easier to exchange ideas and bring more fun to the workplace. But it can also confuse people’s understanding of relationships, most notably with the higher-ups.

But TikTok user Sophia has recently uploaded a video that serves as a grim reminder of the age-old lesson: your boss is not your friend.

After spending two years with the company, Sophia handed in her 2 weeks’ notice

Image credits: sophiazp5

However, her bosses, who she respected, weren’t exactly happy to learn about her decision

@sophiazp5 #corporatehorrorstories #corporate #corporatetiktok #2weeksnotice #greatresignation ♬ Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

They wanted her to make it a 6 weeks’ notice instead

Image credits: sophiazp5

Sophia really tried to keep it professional

Image credits: sophiazp5

But the CEO and COO started blatantly insulting her

Image credits: LinkedIn Sales Solutions (not the actual photo)

Eventually, they organized an impromptu staff meeting

Image credits: sophiazp5

And pushed fake narratives about her to everyone

Image credits: Chris Montgomery (not the actual photo)

Image credits: sophiazp5

Image credits: sophiazp5

People were absolutely appalled by the way Sophia was treated

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
45 minutes ago

In some places this behaviour would be a criminal offence.

1
1point
reply
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I handed in my notice to my manager a few weeks ago, and he was very nice about it. Last week, I announced my resignation to my team (via a Teams Meeting), and it just blew up! They all started ranting and raving at the the manager about understaffing, heavy workload, being kept out of the loop, etc. No one said anything to me, or asked me any questions. I've worked there for five years, and none of them cared where I was going or why I decided to leave. I understand that my departure leaves them with more work and more pressure, but still!

0
0points
reply
