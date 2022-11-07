“I Was Just Publicly Insulted In Front Of My Whole Team”: Woman Gets Belittled For Handing In Her Two Weeks’ Notice

As Peter Kiefer pointed out on Insider, the rigid office hierarchies of the Mad Men era have been replaced by open floor plans and a more casual egalitarianism.

Strict adherence to corporate titles is now often frowned upon, and in some instances replaced by whimsical stand-ins. For example, service technicians at Apple retail stores are known as “geniuses” and receptionists at Houghton Mifflin became “directors of first impressions.”

This new culture is supposed to make it easier to exchange ideas and bring more fun to the workplace. But it can also confuse people’s understanding of relationships, most notably with the higher-ups.

But TikTok user Sophia has recently uploaded a video that serves as a grim reminder of the age-old lesson: your boss is not your friend.

After spending two years with the company, Sophia handed in her 2 weeks’ notice

However, her bosses, who she respected, weren’t exactly happy to learn about her decision

They wanted her to make it a 6 weeks’ notice instead

Sophia really tried to keep it professional

But the CEO and COO started blatantly insulting her

Eventually, they organized an impromptu staff meeting

And pushed fake narratives about her to everyone

People were absolutely appalled by the way Sophia was treated