Different generations have their own unique interests and preferences, and sometimes it can get pretty hard for one age group to understand the other, especially when we’re talking about the things they love.

Let’s take Boomers' obsession with minion memes and printing, for example. It seems that Millennials and Gen Z can’t wrap their heads around it and tend to poke fun at them for it online (OK, Boomer).

Most likely, this teasing will never change, as there’s more than a 60-year age gap between the oldest and youngest people from these generations. That’s a wide time frame to catch up on for the older ones, so we shouldn’t be surprised when something they like seems outdated or random to the youngsters.

As 2023 is coming to an end, we can’t think of a better way to send it off than by looking at some funny and unusual things Boomers absolutely love. Our Bored Panda team has collected the top ones that you might not understand right now but perhaps will end up raving about when you get older. Who knows, just like Boomers, you might start loving a really good leather phone case.