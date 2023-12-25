ADVERTISEMENT

Different generations have their own unique interests and preferences, and sometimes it can get pretty hard for one age group to understand the other, especially when we’re talking about the things they love.

Let’s take Boomers' obsession with minion memes and printing, for example. It seems that Millennials and Gen Z can’t wrap their heads around it and tend to poke fun at them for it online (OK, Boomer).

Most likely, this teasing will never change, as there’s more than a 60-year age gap between the oldest and youngest people from these generations. That’s a wide time frame to catch up on for the older ones, so we shouldn’t be surprised when something they like seems outdated or random to the youngsters.

As 2023 is coming to an end, we can’t think of a better way to send it off than by looking at some funny and unusual things Boomers absolutely love. Our Bored Panda team has collected the top ones that you might not understand right now but perhaps will end up raving about when you get older. Who knows, just like Boomers, you might start loving a really good leather phone case.

#1

Boomer-Tweets

schoolboyycole Report

Meilin Kai
Meilin Kai
Meilin Kai
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I'm a millennial, but I do that. Some things require attachments or are too long. And some people don't check their email often (like me), so you have to tell them you sent an email to get them to check dinner rather than later. Is criticizing an entire generation for something not done personally a thing now? It must be a thing now.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Boomer-Tweets

streetthotz Report

Son of Spam
Son of Spam
Son of Spam
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Are boomers expected to even know who Dua Lipa is? Serious question. Boomers are age 59-77 right now.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Boomer-Tweets

welldonebrain Report

Lee
Lee
Lee
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Isn't that what you say when you want someone to just stop talking and let you end the conversation already?

View more commentsArrow down menu

Nowadays, Boomers mostly have fun poked at them online for their conservative views and their love for everything they’re accustomed to. But along with the random things they enjoy and can’t let go of, they currently have a lot of influence on the world.

This generation makes up a substantial part of the population, especially in developed countries. As the third largest age group in the U.S. (recently surpassed by Millennials and Gen Z), they still continue to have a significant impact on the economy, the world of work, and consumerism.
#4

Boomer-Tweets

morganaaanne Report

#5

Boomer-Tweets

daodonovan Report

Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
22 minutes ago

IG posers and influencers are *NOT* celebrities. Sorry to disappoint.

#6

Boomer-Tweets

Saint_Quinn Report

Before diving deeper into the chokehold Boomers have us in, we have to go back to generational origins. It all started following World War II, in 1946 when more babies were born than ever before. 3.4 million, to be exact, which was 20% more than the year before. The spike in new births during this period is known as the baby boom (hence the name).

#7

Boomer-Tweets

manutebolshevic Report

SpringChicken
SpringChicken
SpringChicken
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Wow, whenever I see someone I know in a store, I just leave and never show my face again. Who cares if I need food? I'll just starve for a lil while lol

View More Replies...
#8

Boomer-Tweets

marymostlymeows Report

K_Tx
K_Tx
K_Tx
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I am 3/4 Gen X with a little Boomer in my brain... apparently

#9

Boomer-Tweets

acereject Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
27 minutes ago

If the background isn’t important, it doesn’t need to be edited.

The country had to somehow adapt to the increase in children. For instance, the counties had to build numerous schools in the 1940s and '50s while simultaneously filling them with trained staff and teachers. In Los Angeles alone, a new school opened every month from 1946 to 1964. If math is mathing, it comes to about 216 schools in 18 years.
#10

Boomer-Tweets

huskycat724 Report

#11

Boomer-Tweets

FrenPerikles Report

#12

Boomer-Tweets

sorry_hat Report

In 2022, this population totaled 69 million people in the U.S. Today, their wealth in North America makes them the main buyers and focus of companies.

An example is the wide range of anti-aging products that target this specific generation. It became widespread in 1981 when Maybelline's “Moisture Whip” was advertised by Lynda Carter (famous for her Wonder Woman role), who encouraged women to purchase it. At the time, the oldest person in this generation was 35 and was already targeted with various anti-age creams, which, according to experts, were full of empty promises.

#13

Boomer-Tweets

illdiscourse Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
24 minutes ago

And when wage growth is orders of magnitudes behind inflation.

#14

Boomer-Tweets

shulmanben Report

#15

Boomer-Tweets

hawksnestna Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
24 minutes ago

That's our secret code... . All boomers know how to fill in the ... ... .

View More Replies...

In fact, Baby Boomers are living longer than any generation before them. Because of that, investments in healthcare and medical technology continue to grow as more of them age. It's predicted that the main problem in 2030 will be caring for the elders of this generation. To meet their care needs, necessary social and public changes will need to be put in place so it doesn’t become a long-term issue for society.
#16

Boomer-Tweets

toellsnemesis Report

#17

Boomer-Tweets

HateAtChee Report

BarBeeGirl
BarBeeGirl
BarBeeGirl
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I’m a boomer and everyone says that to me 🤷‍♀️

View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Boomer-Tweets

twoweeksfromno1 Report

Additionally, as many of them refuse to retire, they are affecting the labor market. Boomers are holding onto jobs that could be filled by the next generation. Younger people’s career opportunities are already limited, and as the over-50 crowd stays put, it further impacts future employment.

#19

Boomer-Tweets

f3rrisbuell3r Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I prefer to find an open/unoccupied area before planning my next steps.

#20

Boomer-Tweets

ma11ori Report

Ellykay995
Ellykay995
Ellykay995
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Yet every millennial on FB that I know uses it more lol

View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Boomer-Tweets

Just_Phintastic Report

Terri Johnson
Terri Johnson
Terri Johnson
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Some of us boomers try very hard not to be 'old school', actually. Having grown up in the IT industry, from the time when there were only mainframe computers with punch card programming and huge, wasteful green bar paper printers, I've adjusted very well over the years. I could go on - and tell you about the days when ATMs first came on the market, and most stodgy folks said they'd never catch on. Hah! Almost fifty years later, and recently retired as an IT project manager, the changes I've made to learn new technology and processes would make your head spin. So, yeah, I can not only swipe a card, and can tap it, too, and I can say no receipt needed cause I monitor my online banking like a hawk. So don't give me that old boomer insult and lump us all together. Just like other generations, some are more flexible and able to adjust to change. I would love to be a fly on the wall forty years from now to ask you how astonishing the rate of change was for you and your peers.

View more commentsArrow down menu

However, the persistence of Boomers had some positives, as productivity dropped when they retired. People in this generation often pride themselves on their work and are typically competitive and more hardworking than the youngsters. Also, let's not forget that they were the ones who popularized the saying “live to work,” so you better believe they’re not joking when it comes to their jobs.
#22

Boomer-Tweets

Rustmouth1 Report

#23

Boomer-Tweets

NicholasGerlach Report

#24

Boomer-Tweets

hellyeah_TA Report

But with boomers now kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying random things from this list, it has created a world with fewer people to replace them or take care of them. It’s because they had fewer children than their own parents. Since they entered the workforce, the American fertility rate has declined from 3.7 children per woman to about 2.

One way to make up for it is to open doors to immigrants. However, elected politicians from this generation have slowly closed this opportunity. Smaller families and anti-immigration policies are creating a gap in the labor force that isn’t going to be filled any time soon.
#25

Boomer-Tweets

eddieczuba69 Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
19 minutes ago

The only time this is justified is after watching Avengers: Infinity War.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Boomer-Tweets

ZombiManos Report

Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I much prefer the Monty Python “Hulllooo, what’s all this then?”

View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Boomer-Tweets

commonsense110 Report

In addition, they spent years taking housing away from the next generation. In 2019, they owned 42% of American homes and especially dominated coastal areas like New York and Florida. Even though boomers just began selling their homes, it’s not happening fast enough to keep up with the demand. Young families are struggling to settle down because there aren’t enough accommodations near promising job opportunities.
#28

Boomer-Tweets

A_Marshan Report

#29

Boomer-Tweets

whispyws Report

#30

Boomer-Tweets

KelKelKelKel Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited)

In all fairness, I’d sacrifice a bit of speed if it meant interacting with an entity with an actual personality.

View more commentsArrow down menu

Boomers can be considered lucky, as they grew up with stable economic growth that continued into their adult years with just a couple of hiccups. They are retiring to enjoy the most unhinged things and activities, leaving a shrinking labor market and economy with expensive housing in their wake. On the bright side, freeing up positions can help those struggling to find employment, and boomers will finally get the rest they worked so hard for.
#31

Boomer-Tweets

shuppp10 Report

#32

Bgamer90 Report

#33

Boomer-Tweets

theGlenn Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Boomer-Tweets

adam_swensen Report

#35

Boomer-Tweets

mattDCLXVI Report

#36

Boomer-Tweets

bean_juices Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
8 minutes ago

We learned how to politely react to stupid orders/rules/requests. We invented them, but who says we need to follow them?

View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Boomer-Tweets

esthers_ghost Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I have lots of books from the 1920s to 1940s, where "gay" has a totally different meaning. It once just meant "happy"

#38

Boomer-Tweets

youngwerther123 Report

#39

Boomer-Tweets

CornilisRye Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Practical reasons. Can't run out of electricity, doesn't experience problems with internet connectivity and keeps working even after falling from heights

#40

Boomer-Tweets

botsy_ Report

#41

Boomer-Tweets

BigBicNick Report

#42

Boomer-Tweets

princess_zeldin Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
10 minutes ago

We learned to look out for all means of making life special, even if it's the small things.

#43

Boomer-Tweets

BryceLenox21 Report

#44

Boomer-Tweets

o_b_h_ Report

#45

Boomer-Tweets

ramathegodess Report

#46

Boomer-Tweets

myredhand Report

#47

Boomer-Tweets

planetgd Report

#48

Boomer-Tweets

vampireskwrl Report

#49

Boomer-Tweets

MrsBenTarr Report

#50

Boomer-Tweets

anon_sequiturs Report

Verena
Verena
Verena
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Part two of our secret code. Using punctuation correctly confuses younger readers and throwing in a random emoji adds to the fun

View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Boomer-Tweets

Maxxxturner Report

#52

Boomer-Tweets

johnnycamelate Report

#53

Boomer-Tweets

the4ffiliated Report

#54

Boomer-Tweets

arjun1123 Report

#55

Boomer-Tweets

ponquenet Report

