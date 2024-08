ADVERTISEMENT

Working at a hotel keeps you on your toes. You’ve got a million things to juggle, all while making sure guests are happy. But when your coworkers are the ones causing chaos, it makes a tough job even harder.

That’s exactly what happened in this Reddit story, where a boomer employee spent 15 years making her colleagues’ lives miserable with constant bullying and unreasonable demands. Thankfully, a new worker joined the team and decided to put an end to her nonsense.

This boomer had been making life hell for her coworkers for 15 years

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

But everything changed with the arrival of a new employee

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: PM_ur_SWIMSUIT

People in the comments were happy that ‘Bessie the Boomer’ finally got what she deserved

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT