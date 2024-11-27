Bobbi Althoff’s Husband: Who Is Cory Altoff, And What’s Next After Divorce?

ADVERTISEMENT

While you may not immediately recognize podcaster Bobbi Althoff by name, you will undoubtedly have seen clips from her podcast, ironically named The Really Good Podcast. The podcast hosts some hottest celebrities, including Jessica Alba, Drake, and Matt Rife.

Althoff has over 8 million followers on TikTok, 4 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 1.5 million YouTube subscribers. However, alongside fame comes the inevitable fan curiosity. Bobbi and Cory Althoff announced their divorce at the beginning of 2024, spurring huge interest in their personal life.

In this piece, we’ll uncover who Cory Althoff is, how their relationship unfolded, public reactions to their separation, and how the couple works through the challenges of co-parenting their two young girls.

Who Is Cory Althoff?

Despite his ex-wife’s significant public presence, Cory Althoff engages very little with online platforms. He is most active on LinkedIn.

According to his profile, Cory graduated from Clemson University with a political science degree and is pursuing a master’s in business administration at USC Marshall School of Business.

In addition to his studies, he is the SVP of Product Management, Data, and Software at CompTIA and, surprisingly, the co-creator of The Good Podcast.

Based on Cory’s own journey of becoming a programmer without formal training, he has written two successful books: “The Self-Taught Programmer” (2016) and “The Self-Taught Computer Scientist” (2021). In 2020, TNW (The Next Web) dubbed his first book “one of the best books of the present time to develop coding skills.”

Cory was featured in Forbes in 2017, discussing his passion for teaching others to code. In the article, Cory revealed that he wrote (and self-published) his first book, aiming to provide all the tools needed to start the journey into programming.

In 2023, X user @jevaughnvick praised “The Self-Taught Programmer,” posting, “This book is a godsend and I’m many stages ahead of where I would be without it.”

Bobbi and Cory’s Relationship Timeline

During Bobbi’s interview with Funny Marco in June 2023 for The Really Good Podcast, she revealed she met Cory on Bumble.

She said she couldn’t resist reaching out after spotting his profile, describing it as “a resume…like a LinkedIn profile.” Intrigued, she broke the ice with a playful question.

“I said [your profile] looks really impressive; what’s something unimpressive about yourself, and he said…I don’t remember what he said…but then we got married,” Bobbi jokingly added.

The couple wed in January 2020 and share two daughters. Their first daughter, Luca, was born in June 2020, and their second daughter, Isla, in June 2022.

In an effort to conceal her children’s names, she often refers to them as “Richard” and “Concrete.”

In a conversation with Wired in 2024, Bobbi revealed that someone commented negatively about her daughter’s unisex name.

Bobbi took the criticism in stride and transformed it into content with a clever twist: “Let me just go with a name that is not for girls, so Richard.” She then recounted a video in which she casually remarked, “I wanted a boy, but I had a girl, so I named her Richard, anyway.”

Bobbi Althoff Opens Up About Divorce

Following four years of marriage, Bobbi Althoff and Cory Althoff sadly announced their divorce in February 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Bobbi posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a never-before-seen black and white photo of the couple.

In the post, Bobbi wrote, “As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife…While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

In her interview with Wired, Bobbi detailed that one of the reasons the couple split was because their daughter was three. She had read that divorce has the least impact on a child before age three, so the couple decided, “If we are going to do this, it needs to be now because our kids won’t know.”

Since they were no longer in love, she decided it was the best time to separate; she was financially independent with plenty of career prospects. Their divorce was finalized in August 2024.

Public Reactions and Media Coverage

Following the divorce announcement on Instagram, the story was picked up far and wide by many mainstream news outlets, further confirming Bobbi’s newly minted star status.

Despite paparazzi showing up at her house, the mainstream media primarily reported on the overall details of the split. However, the public reacted slightly differently, including rumors and harsh commentary.

We’ve heard hints that Bobbi and Cory split because she cheated on him with rapper Drake. This gossip went into overdrive when the full video of her interview with Drake in July 2023 was abruptly removed from YouTube.

Adding more fuel to the rumors, the divorce documents listed their date of separation as July 4, 2023 (per E! News). Bobbi has since denied the rumors multiple times, and Cory has made no public statement regarding the couple’s split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi (@bobbi)

Public reactions to the split support Cory and are highly critical of Bobbi. For instance, in a rare post on Cory’s Instagram of him with one of his daughters in July 2024, @dtkm31980 commented, “Sorry that your ex sold you out for clout and fame.” @ray.rice__ wrote, “at least one of the parents is a normal person.”

In photos posted on Bobbi’s Instagram of a family holiday to Hawaii in June 2024, user @mikebutoski1 commented, “Another women [sic] taking her children away from their fathers. No wonder this world is so f****d up.” @mcsparen_jaden30 added, “Took the kids and half the money for the podcast in the divorce.”

In her conversation with Wired, Bobbie revealed, “A lot of people still really give me a hard time because I’m no longer with my children’s father.”

Bobbi Althoff Praises Her Ex-Husband

The divorce announcement on Bobbi’s Instagram revealed the couple planned to co-parent together. Bobbi wrote, “Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple agreed to share joint legal custody of their two children. However, as has always been the case, the couple have kept their children out of the spotlight, so very little is known about Bobbi and Cory’s co-parenting style or how the family dynamics now work.

Jenny Brown, a family law attorney in Georgia, posted her sentiments about the couple’s divorce on TikTok, saying Bobbi is “so kind to him, even though they are going through a divorce…she has decided to move forward with positivity and love.”

Bobbi can take comfort in knowing that she praised Cory as an incredible father and person, ensuring their split remains amicable for the sake of their young girls.

Despite the breakup of her marriage, Bobbi still hopes to find love in the future. In her conversation with Wired, she said, “I would love to get married and have all of the things that I never got…I want to be disgustingly in love one day.”

How Bobbi Althoff Navigates Life After Divorce

Bobbi and Cory divorced only a few months after her popularity peaked at previously unseen heights. While she had some initial success as a TikTok star, her celebrity status came into its own with The Really Good Podcast.

For that reason, her professional life and public image seem primarily unchanged. However, the topic of her divorce sometimes comes up during her podcasts and interviews.

During her August 2024 appearance on Craig Mitch’s Comfort Zone, She jokingly said, in her typical abrasive manner, “I, like, just got out of a marriage. Don’t be shooting your shot right now,” when asked if she struggles to take compliments.

Based on her tremendous success so far, it’s safe to say that you can anticipate continued achievements from the wildly popular podcaster. With stars like JoJo Siwa, Lil’ Yachty, and Offset joining her on the podcast, we can’t wait to find out who will appear next.

Given how their divorce has been handled so far, we can also assume that Bobbi and her ex-husband, Cory, will continue to raise their children in a way that puts their daughters first.