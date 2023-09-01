Looking up at the sky can be a real treat. A lot of us live in light-polluted cities and aren’t really even aware of this fact. If you take the time to drive a bit out of city bounds and just look up, you’ll be treated to a panoramic vista of light and color.

Just to remind us how small and weak we are, the universe sometimes lets us witness it in all its glory. One of these phenomena was yesternight’s supermoon, which people got to witness all around the world. Let’s dive in and talk about it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Drone_moments Report

7points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Liverpool Liver Building would be my guess. Impressive!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

mattlantz Report

6points
POST
Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not fair, they got 4 and I only got one! 😂😂

1
1point
reply
#3

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ebassotto Report

6points
POST
#4

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

brighton_photo Report

6points
POST
#5

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Gabrieeeel_G Report

6points
POST
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could've seen it! I passed out early 😩

0
0points
reply
#6

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

RobinEdgar Report

6points
POST
#7

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

BrandonWholey Report

5points
POST
#8

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Woodymanuk Report

5points
POST
#9

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Bfletch_Photo Report

5points
POST
#10

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

mdesisti Report

5points
POST
#11

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ShorealoneFilms Report

4points
POST
#12

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

LadyTeapots Report

4points
POST
#13

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Gabrieeeel_G Report

4points
POST
#14

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Gabrieeeel_G Report

4points
POST
#15

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Gabrieeeel_G Report

4points
POST
#16

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

TBloomingtonian Report

4points
POST
#17

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

WIONews Report

3points
POST
#18

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

htTweets Report

3points
POST
#19

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

evilonline Report

3points
POST
#20

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

vidcrane Report

3points
POST
#21

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

lowbudget89 Report

2points
POST
#22

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

vidcrane Report

2points
POST
#23

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Anonymous_Riter Report

1point
POST
#24

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

torontoimages Report

1point
POST
#25

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

sidelower Report

1point
POST
#26

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

lizannemayers Report

1point
POST
#27

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

NightRoamers Report

1point
POST
#28

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Monkey__Puzzle Report

1point
POST
#29

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

GraysonLawrence Report

1point
POST
#30

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Elektron_Rosa Report

1point
POST
#31

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ZacharyObama Report

1point
POST
#32

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

rollingstoned4 Report

1point
POST
#33

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

Sean_West123 Report

1point
POST
#34

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ItalyGroupTours Report

1point
POST
#35

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

OUFreeLearning Report

1point
POST
#36

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

JamesParishWX Report

1point
POST
#37

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

thejeddahtimes Report

1point
POST
#38

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ZorzStudios Report

1point
POST
#39

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ZorzStudios Report

1point
POST
#40

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

WhiteSpiderInc Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

DannelMimi Report

0points
POST
#42

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

LadyTeapots Report

0points
POST
#43

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

eleludemann Report

0points
POST
#44

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

jonlionfineart2 Report

0points
POST
#45

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

dutchgirl2nl Report

0points
POST
#46

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

TrevorScottATX Report

0points
POST
#47

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

dtaylor208 Report

0points
POST
#48

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

inv3rtigo Report

0points
POST
#49

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

BHGreens25 Report

0points
POST
#50

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

veriteehill Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

j_ferris221629 Report

0points
POST
#52

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

cefy Report

0points
POST
#53

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

kimosabee1969 Report

0points
POST
#54

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

pnw_april Report

0points
POST
#55

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

RoedeanHouses Report

0points
POST
#56

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

seanyodarouse Report

0points
POST
#57

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

RossanaDAntonio Report

0points
POST
#58

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

MaxTsaparis Report

0points
POST
#59

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

allenclapp Report

0points
POST
#60

Blue-Super-Moon-Photos-From-World

ZorzStudios Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!