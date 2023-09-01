Looking up at the sky can be a real treat. A lot of us live in light-polluted cities and aren’t really even aware of this fact. If you take the time to drive a bit out of city bounds and just look up, you’ll be treated to a panoramic vista of light and color.

Just to remind us how small and weak we are, the universe sometimes lets us witness it in all its glory. One of these phenomena was yesternight’s supermoon, which people got to witness all around the world. Let’s dive in and talk about it!