ADVERTISEMENT

By now, we can all admit that, at some point while scrolling through random memes, we've stumbled upon ones that describe our lives perfectly, resonating at 100 percent accuracy. Relatable memes often evoke the biggest laughs because they enable us to look at ourselves objectively, realizing that what seemed unique and exclusive to us is essentially a shared struggle or source of humor for everyone.

Despite its niche name, the Facebook page 'Blockchain Memes for Decentralized Teens' is dedicated to a broader audience, sharing the best memes that most people can relate to. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of the most hilarious memes posted by this community, and let us know in the comments below which one resonates with you the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So scared. What fresh hells has the world in store for us? Shall fire rain down from the heavens? Shall the Earth quake and shatter? Shall the dead walk the Earth again? I'll be scared but at this point I won't be surprised.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thinking of a good comeback too late is called "L'esprit de l'escalier"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes , GarethWaugh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
qinyizhu_1 avatar
Duck
Duck
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watch YouTube shorts of those instagram reels of the tiktoks, like a GROWN UP

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes , TheAndrewNadeau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately by the time you figure this out, and have enough money to do it, you've reached the point in your life where cake everyday sounds terrible.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes , im_all_id Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think there's a single attempt at a flying car that weighed two tons. Heavy things don't fly well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a friend that would ask, "What are you doing this weekend?" in an upbeat tone. Then he would ask if you could help move...or paint. It's ok. We had fun.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldn't't stand it without wanting to sneak a little treat under the table. Trouble is, the owner would be able to see me, so that would probably deter me.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes , 50FirstTates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It can still be done. You just have to live in a miserable hell hole like North Dakota or Wyoming.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes , dieworkwear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why books are better than movies sometimes. You use your minds-eye.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IMG yes! I keep a bottle of water next to my bed for this exact reason. Especially this time of year. Winter is cold and the air's been so dry.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in France you bring your own bags or carry everything out in your arms.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Blockchain-Memes-For-Decentralized-Teens Shares stats

DecentralizedMemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments