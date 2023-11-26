ADVERTISEMENT

From Santa (sorry…) to Bigfoot, there are hoaxes, lies, and old stories that don’t seem to die off, despite most people not believing them. Maybe they are comforting, interesting or so ingrained that a small portion of the population still clings on to these beliefs. 

Someone asked, “What is the biggest hoax that people still believe?” and people shared all the delusions they had encountered. So get ready to possibly have your worldview shattered, make sure you are comfortable as you read through and upvote your favorite examples. Comment your thoughts and arguments below. 

#1

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In The Wakefield Paper. A deliberate hoax commissioned by a crooked law firm seeing to profit from legal judgments based upon the entirely falsified “results” of the “study”. This single act of entirely knowing and intentional fraud precipitated the greatest public health catastrophe of the antibiotic era: the modern antivaxx movement.

OHRunAndFun

axisgaymtf
axisgaymtf
axisgaymtf
Community Member
1 hour ago

those people are also the people to inject themselves with bleach cause of trump :/

#2

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In All that detox health science bs. Your body already has a detox system. It's called your liver. 

EnvironmentLow9075

#3

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In “You can lose 25 pounds in three weeks and never feel hungry while eating all the delicious foods you want. Just call this 800 number…”

Gorf_the_Magnificent

#4

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In "Be loyal to your company and they'll reward you"

Bull f*****g s**t... Only thing they'll do is exploit you more.

RaptureRising

John
John
John
Community Member
1 hour ago

Company loyalty is to itself first and last. You'll be cut as soon as they don't need you

#5

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In That wealth trickles down

frenziedkoalabuddy

#6

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In One big lie that some people still believe is that cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. It's been debunked, but it's amazing how many still believe it!

blandsiding

axisgaymtf
axisgaymtf
axisgaymtf
Community Member
1 hour ago

its just air that has been built up is all,it dosnt harm you or anything

#7

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In I've met more than one person who turned down a raise because they thought they'd end up making less money because of taxes.

Nahhhh, son. Nah.

freestyle43

Disappointed Optimist
Disappointed Optimist
Disappointed Optimist
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#8

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In that blood is blue when inside your body. I remember getting into it with a gym teacher he insisted “blood is blue inside your body but turns red when it’s exposed to the oxygen in the air like when you get a cut” but bloods whole purpose is to carry oxygen INSIDE the body, therefore it’s always red, and not turned red because the oxygen in the air.

apparently i’m still heated about that lmao

Stupid-ForYou

Matthews
Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Or stratifying people because their blood vessels are perceived as blue under the skin…

#9

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In The privatized American “healthcare” system.

It takes billions of American taxpayer money to “operate” while *also* charging Americans billions on insurance premiums and fees.

Americans should either pay taxes that cover universal healthcare *or* pay insurance premiums and/or fees, NOT BOTH.

racoon-fountain

Peter H
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
23 minutes ago

The private sector has sunk its claws into Medicare now too.

#10

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Shaving making hair grow in thicker.

WarpedMathematician

Fynne
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
1 hour ago

It does in a way. The hair is thicker near the base, so when you cut the thin top and it grows a little, it will feel and look a little thicker.

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In The hysteria over GMO food. It is demonstrably fine. We have been genetically modifying food in an uncontrolled way since before the written word. The idea that it's *more* haphazard and dangerous when done with precision by scientists with advanced technology is completely absurd.

Also, trees and plants can't run away from predators, they have to protect themselves with chemistry. Pesticides are naturally occuring and omnipresent. In fact, food we consider inedible is mostly that due to the presence of said pesticides, compounds in them which make them unpalatable or dangerous for us to eat.

DeadFyre

#12

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Alkaline water is pseudoscience, any chemist or doctor will confirm this

secularJ

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I always like to add a little lemon to my alkaline water. /s

#13

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Humans only use 10% of their brain (well lately I guess some do)

DrummerBob10

#14

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Pyramid schemes.

Happy_Bullfrog_5379

#15

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In The stigma around MSG.

toastyavocadoes

#16

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Chiropractic adjustments, getting your vertabrae popped and ground on a frequent basis is good for you.

mywifesoldestchild

#17

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Healing Crystals.

"Oh, if I put this inert rock next to my wrist, it'll help with my arthritis?"

sloopieone

Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Crystals are however an essential part of lasers, and lasers are cool.

#18

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In I think the amount of people that continue to fall for hustle culture and the snake oil salesmen push it. There is huge emphasis in modern society on not only being rich but being rich young by the simplest/fast means necessary. Its honestly depressing how many people continue to purchase master classes/work shops that all filled with surface level near useless information.

reddit.com

#19

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Im a police officer, and Ive had people tell me that ALL police officers MUST by law say they are cops if/when they are asked, including cops that are undercover. I tried to explain this would defeat the purpose of being undercover because the criminals would just simply ask "Are you a cop?" to everyone they were committing crimes with and invest is over. There is no such law but i can never win the argument.

actionjaxn411

Fynne
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
1 hour ago

I know nothing about this, but it sounds like this myth could’ve been started by police forces, so that idiot criminals will believe it

#20

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Homeopathy
>
Germany, the birthplace of this movement, still allows people to study ‘MD Homeopathy’ despite the EU largely being opposed to it. In India one can get certified as a “Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery”. Most countries, while not recognising homeopathy doctors as legitimate, still allow sale of their “remedies” because they don’t see the harm in what are essentially sugar tablets and diluted alcohol.

dscchn

RosenCranzLives
RosenCranzLives
RosenCranzLives
Community Member
53 minutes ago

"sugar tablets and diluted alcohol." <= cheating! should be distilled water, only!

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In The common cold is caused by being cold.

BubbhaJebus

Fynne
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
1 hour ago

Being cold can, however weaken the immune system causing you to be more prone to colds

#22

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In That cutting taxes for the rich is good for workers.


Pfffft.

Lutiskilea

Peter H
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Cut taxes on 10,000 people, they’ll buy - at most - 50,000 toasters (one for each of their homes, plus their yachts). Cut taxes on 10,000,000 people, and they’ll buy 10,000,000 toasters.

#23

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In The food pyramid.

Scurvy-Banana

#24

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Milk for strong bones.

Dairy industry advertising campaign that isn't supported by evidence and in fact we have a good amount of evidence to the contrary.

Thatweasel

Puppy Dancing!
Puppy Dancing!
Puppy Dancing!
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Rickets is almost eliminated in countries with mIlk consumption.

#25

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In All you have to do is work hard and you’ll get rich.

WWDB

#26

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Carrots improve your eyesight. This was English propaganda during WW2. They didn't want Germany to know that they had radar which spotted their bombers. It was those sharp eyes of Brit's pilots.

om54

Fakeus nameus
Fakeus nameus
Fakeus nameus
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cheerio mate, fancy a spot of carrots so we can spot them German jets? I’ll go right ahead and fetch them old chap.

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In That going to sleep with or going out with wet hair causes a cold.

geordiesteve520

#28

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Don’t go swimming after eating

FreshStartRetry

#29

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Recycling is saving the environment

hbsboak

SlightlyTarnished
SlightlyTarnished
SlightlyTarnished
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I've never heard anyone say "recycling is saving the environment". Recycling makes sense, reduces some raw material requirements, and is beneficial to the environment, though "saving", nope.

#30

30 Biggest Hoaxes That Some People Still Believe In Drinking 8 glasses of water a day. Gluten being bad for you if you don’t have celiacs.

Joel22222

