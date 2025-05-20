Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Butt In Racy New Outfit After Sparking Outrage In Spain With See-Through Top

ADVERTISEMENT

In what many are calling the latest example of the “exhausting” downward spiral of Bianca Censori, the model uploaded an almost-n*de photo of herself to her Instagram today (May 20).

In the picture, taken in what seems to be a studio room, Censori is seen standing in a side profile in front of a mirror, wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, high heels, and virtually nothing else. The ultra-minimal bottoms with a simple strap that covers one leg, leave most of her hips and buttocks exposed.

Highlights Bianca Censori posted a revealing photo on Instagram showing her butt in minimal clothing just days after causing outrage in Spain.

Former partners of West say he controls his girlfriends' appearances, using provocative clothing to impress other men.

West confirmed his control over Censori's image in a deleted post, boasting about his billionaire status and dismissing critics.

The image comes just days after the 30-year-old sparked outrage in Mallorca, Spain, for walking through a local market in a see-through fishnet top with no bra, exposing her n*pples in public in a “barely legal” stunt that many considered disrespectful to the locals.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Witnesses say marketgoers were “horrified,” with some heard asking, “Is that her real nipple?” as she strolled past, enjoying a frozen treat. Despite Mallorcan laws prohibiting toplessness on public streets—with potential fines up to £400—Censori was reportedly not fined due to her technically not being n*de.

The backlash was swift and intense. “Why hasn’t this woman been arrested for indecency yet?” one user asked. “It’s sickening to see! Arrest them!” another replied.

Image credits: angelinacensori

What initially began as a mix of curiosity and outrage over the model’s provocative public appearances has morphed into apathy and exasperation, with netizens at large labeling the pair as “desperate” and “attention-seeking.”

@elespanolcom El rapero Kanye West y su pareja, Bianca Censori, se han dejado ver este fin de semana por Mallorca, más concretamente en Santanyí, donde llamaron la atención de quienes se los cruzaron. La modelo y arquitecta australiana llevaba un top de rejilla completamente tr4nsparente y una falda que en la parte trasera era un culotte, mientras que él, como suele ser habitual, vestía sudadera gris y pantalón largo. Acudieron a una heladería acompañados por la hermana de ella. En el vídeo se puede ver a la pareja salir de la tienda Tony Mora y más tarde paseando y degustando helados, seguidos de cerca de sus guardaespaldas. #biancacensori #kanyewest #ye #mallorca ♬ sonido original – EL ESPAÑOL 🦁

Outrage towards the couple reached an all-time high after Censori stunned viewers by strutting the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a completely transparent, skintight dress that revealed almost every inch of her body.

The incident saw Censori appear covered in a striking black fur coat over a revealing mesh ensemble.

Image credits: biancacensori

West then seemingly told the model to “make a scene” by turning around and dropping the coat on the floor while the cameras were flashing, revealing an outfit that left nothing to the imagination, appearing virtually naked.

The move was reportedly a publicity stunt for West’s Yeezy clothing brand, as well as a stunt to catch the attention of media outlets and generate outrage on social media.

Censori’s antics have brought attention to West’s alleged obsession with flaunting his girlfriends’ physiques for the arousal of other men

Image credits: biancacensori

At the time, people were quick to paint Censori as the victim in the situation. Public concern about the architect’s increasingly provocative fashion choices turned to speculation about the role West was playing in shaping her appearance.

Image credits: gregor_estevan

Many online came to believe that Censori’s overexposure was less about personal empowerment and more about appeasing West, who has a documented history of controlling behavior in his relationships.

“He likes to watch other people looking at his wife’s body! It probably turns him on,” one user speculated. “Weirdo.”

Image credits: badazn

This characterization of West was confirmed by one of his ex-girlfriends, Amber Rose, who said on a podcast that he “wants other men to want his woman,” suggesting that his insistence on his partners wearing X-rated clothing is rooted in a form of voyeuristic competitiveness.

Julia Fox, another of West’s former partners, echoed this dynamic in their memoir Down The Drain, in which she described how the rapper once casually offered her breast augmentation surgery, already wanting to shape her image for his needs.

West is currently promoting his latest album, which contains explicit lyrics that delve into his darkest secrets

Image credits: gregor_estevan

The 47-year-old rapper, on the other hand, hasn’t shied away from the image he’s been cultivating. Known to lean into controversies rather than avoid them, the rapper confirmed viewers’ suspicions in a since-deleted post which read:

“People say the red carpet look was her decision. She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval!” he lashed out, before insulting his critics while flaunting his supposed wealth.

“She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b*tches!?”

Image credits: angelinacensori

The outburst came weeks after West had reposted a fan’s message, describing him as Bianca’s “master” and her as a “subservient extension.”

The post praised Censori for doing “whatever West tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say.” The message was reposted by the rapper with a black heart, implicitly endorsing the claim.

Image credits: kanyewest

West is in the middle of promoting his newest album, WW3, which seems to be entirely composed of songs that talk about the most personal and controversial aspects of the rapper’s life.

For instance, West dedicates an entire track to his wife titled BIANCA, in which he suggests she recently fled the relationship after having a panic attack.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep,” the lyrics read.

“Trashy.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the couple

