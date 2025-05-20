Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Butt In Racy New Outfit After Sparking Outrage In Spain With See-Through Top
Bianca Censori in a racy black outfit showing off her butt, posing indoors with long dark hair and side profile.
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Butt In Racy New Outfit After Sparking Outrage In Spain With See-Through Top

In what many are calling the latest example of the “exhausting” downward spiral of Bianca Censori, the model uploaded an almost-n*de photo of herself to her Instagram today (May 20).

In the picture, taken in what seems to be a studio room, Censori is seen standing in a side profile in front of a mirror, wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, high heels, and virtually nothing else. The ultra-minimal bottoms with a simple strap that covers one leg, leave most of her hips and buttocks exposed.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori posted a revealing photo on Instagram showing her butt in minimal clothing just days after causing outrage in Spain.
  • Former partners of West say he controls his girlfriends' appearances, using provocative clothing to impress other men.
  • West confirmed his control over Censori's image in a deleted post, boasting about his billionaire status and dismissing critics.

The image comes just days after the 30-year-old sparked outrage in Mallorca, Spain, for walking through a local market in a see-through fishnet top with no bra, exposing her n*pples in public in a “barely legal” stunt that many considered disrespectful to the locals.

RELATED:

    Bianca Censori uploaded a mostly n*de photo of herself to Instagram days after she exposed her n*pples in Spain

    Woman with slicked-back hair wearing a black fur coat, posing confidently after sparking outrage with a racy outfit.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    Witnesses say marketgoers were “horrified,” with some heard asking, “Is that her real nipple?” as she strolled past, enjoying a frozen treat. Despite Mallorcan laws prohibiting toplessness on public streets—with potential fines up to £400—Censori was reportedly not fined due to her technically not being n*de.

    The backlash was swift and intense. “Why hasn’t this woman been arrested for indecency yet?” one user asked. “It’s sickening to see! Arrest them!” another replied.

    Bianca Censori poses in a racy, sheer outfit highlighting her figure after sparking outrage in Spain with a see-through top.

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    What initially began as a mix of curiosity and outrage over the model’s provocative public appearances has morphed into apathy and exasperation, with netizens at large labeling the pair as “desperate” and “attention-seeking.”

    @elespanolcom El rapero Kanye West y su pareja, Bianca Censori, se han dejado ver este fin de semana por Mallorca, más concretamente en Santanyí, donde llamaron la atención de quienes se los cruzaron. La modelo y arquitecta australiana llevaba un top de rejilla completamente tr4nsparente y una falda que en la parte trasera era un culotte, mientras que él, como suele ser habitual, vestía sudadera gris y pantalón largo. Acudieron a una heladería acompañados por la hermana de ella. En el vídeo se puede ver a la pareja salir de la tienda Tony Mora y más tarde paseando y degustando helados, seguidos de cerca de sus guardaespaldas. #biancacensori#kanyewest#ye#mallorca♬ sonido original – EL ESPAÑOL 🦁

    Outrage towards the couple reached an all-time high after Censori stunned viewers by strutting the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a completely transparent, skintight dress that revealed almost every inch of her body.

    The incident saw Censori appear covered in a striking black fur coat over a revealing mesh ensemble.

    Bianca Censori shows off her butt in racy outfit wearing black top and high heels standing sideways indoors.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    West then seemingly told the model to “make a scene” by turning around and dropping the coat on the floor while the cameras were flashing, revealing an outfit that left nothing to the imagination, appearing virtually naked.

    The move was reportedly a publicity stunt for West’s Yeezy clothing brand, as well as a stunt to catch the attention of media outlets and generate outrage on social media.

    Censori’s antics have brought attention to West’s alleged obsession with flaunting his girlfriends’ physiques for the arousal of other men

    Bianca Censori wearing a racy outfit and rollerblading outside, showing off her butt in a daring look.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    At the time, people were quick to paint Censori as the victim in the situation. Public concern about the architect’s increasingly provocative fashion choices turned to speculation about the role West was playing in shaping her appearance.

    Bianca Censori posing in a racy outfit with nude shorts and a fitted black top against a dark background.

    Image credits: gregor_estevan

    Many online came to believe that Censori’s overexposure was less about personal empowerment and more about appeasing West, who has a documented history of controlling behavior in his relationships.

    “He likes to watch other people looking at his wife’s body! It probably turns him on,” one user speculated. “Weirdo.”

    Bianca Censori in a racy black sheer outfit showing off her butt, posing against a plain white background.

    Image credits: badazn

    This characterization of West was confirmed by one of his ex-girlfriends, Amber Rose, who said on a podcast that he “wants other men to want his woman,” suggesting that his insistence on his partners wearing X-rated clothing is rooted in a form of voyeuristic competitiveness.

    Julia Fox, another of West’s former partners, echoed this dynamic in their memoir Down The Drain, in which she described how the rapper once casually offered her breast augmentation surgery, already wanting to shape her image for his needs.

    West is currently promoting his latest album, which contains explicit lyrics that delve into his darkest secrets

    Bianca Censori showing off her butt in a racy revealing outfit in an indoor setting with people and equipment around.

    Image credits: gregor_estevan

    The 47-year-old rapper, on the other hand, hasn’t shied away from the image he’s been cultivating. Known to lean into controversies rather than avoid them, the rapper confirmed viewers’ suspicions in a since-deleted post which read:

    “People say the red carpet look was her decision. She definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval!” he lashed out, before insulting his critics while flaunting his supposed wealth.

    “She’s with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b*tches!?”

    Bianca Censori in a racy red outfit showing off her figure while sitting next to a man dressed in black outdoors.

    Image credits: angelinacensori

    The outburst came weeks after West had reposted a fan’s message, describing him as Bianca’s “master” and her as a “subservient extension.” 

    The post praised Censori for doing “whatever West tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say.” The message was reposted by the rapper with a black heart, implicitly endorsing the claim.

    Bianca Censori shows off her butt in a racy outfit with thigh-high boots standing next to a man in a dark hoodie.

    Image credits: kanyewest

    West is in the middle of promoting his newest album, WW3, which seems to be entirely composed of songs that talk about the most personal and controversial aspects of the rapper’s life.

    For instance, West dedicates an entire track to his wife titled BIANCA, in which he suggests she recently fled the relationship after having a panic attack.

    “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep,” the lyrics read.

    “Trashy.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the couple

    Bianca Censori flaunting her butt in a racy outfit after controversy over a see-through top in Spain.

    Comment on social media post discussing Bianca Censori showing off her butt in a racy outfit after controversy in Spain.

    Comment on social media criticizing Bianca Censori's racy outfit after sparking outrage in Spain.

    Comment from Tom Murray expressing a negative opinion about a couple looking very bored all the time.

    Comment criticizing a woman, stating money does not make her classy and calling her a disgrace.

    Comment from Sami Kotilainen saying absolutely horrible in a Facebook post with a profile picture of an older man wearing glasses and a hat.

    Bianca Censori posing in a racy outfit showing off her butt, reflecting recent outrage over her see-through top in Spain.

    Bianca Censori showing off her butt in a racy new outfit, sparking outrage in Spain with a see-through top.

    Screenshot of a comment saying she should have been arrested while out in public, related to Bianca Censori's racy outfit controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Bianca Censori after she showed off her butt in a racy new outfit.

    Bianca Censori wearing a racy outfit showing off her butt after sparking outrage in Spain with a see-through top.

    Comment from Seadimo Oregolele Monnapula about showing intestines, discussing mystery about her insides.

    Comment from Jenneke Lodder stating it would be stranger to see her wearing white clothing, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

    Comment by Heather Richmond criticizing Bianca Censori's outfit and self-respect after controversy in Spain.

    Comment by Alexandre Lacroix reading about Bianca Censori's body, mentioning no makeup and perfect body appearance.

    Comment by TJ White discussing Kayne's role in encouraging a woman’s behavior that she had already been exhibiting.

    Text message from Serena Lou questioning why someone is degrading herself.

    Comment on social media expressing disbelief about lack of shame or self-respect with a laughing emoji.

    Comment from Sylvia Huerta expressing concern over the controversy sparked by Bianca Censori’s racy outfit in Spain.

    Comment from Nicole Edwards displayed on screen, responding to a previous post.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
