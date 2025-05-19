Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“People Were Horrified”: Bianca Censori Sparks Fury In Spain With Sheer Top
Bianca Censori wearing a sheer top while walking in Spain, sparking public fury and strong reactions around her.
Celebrities, News

“People Were Horrified”: Bianca Censori Sparks Fury In Spain With Sheer Top

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori, the Australian architect and wife of rapper Kanye West, is once again stirring outrage with her overtly revealing outfits.

The controversial figure was visiting Mallorca, Spain, alongside her husband last Saturday (May 17) when she visited a local market. Residents were reportedly “horrified” as the 30-year-old walked through the stalls wearing a see-through black bra top and tiny hot pants, exposing her n*pples in broad daylight.

Highlights
  • Bianca Censori sparked outrage in Mallorca by wearing a sheer black bra top exposing her breasts in public.
  • Toplessness is legal on Spanish beaches but not on public streets.
  • West’s recent album WW3 talks about tension in their relationship, with lyrics about controlling behavior and tracking Bianca’s movements.

“People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real n*pple?’ as they walked by,” one witness said in an interview.

While being topless is allowed on most community beaches in Spain, the same does not apply to public streets. Censori, teetering on the line between naked and clothed, was apparently not fined.

RELATED:

    Being topless on Spain’s beaches is legal, but the same is not true for public streets or private establishments

    Bianca Censori in sheer top and thigh-high boots standing beside a man in black jacket against stone wall background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kanyewest

    Censori, unfazed by the attention, browsed casually while enjoying a frozen treat. 47-year-old Kanye West trailed behind in an oversized grey hoodie and sunglasses. Also accompanying the couple was Censori’s sister, Angelina, who was dressed more conservatively in a black sundress and tied-back hair.

    Bianca Censori posing indoors wearing a sheer top and white lace tights with high heels against a plain background.

    Image credits: ye

    In Spain, being topless on the beach is generally allowed. The same is not true for public streets or private establishments, particularly in Mallorca, where fines can be as high as £400. The fishnet bra worn by Censori meant she was technically dressed, and thus wasn’t fined.

    Regardless, Spaniard passersby felt the display was inappropriate and showed a lack of respect not only for the culture, but for basic norms of public decency. “Why hasn’t this woman been arrested for indecency yet?” one viewer asked.

    Bianca Censori wearing a sheer top and sunglasses walking in a crowded Spanish street with a man in an ARMY hoodie.

    Image credits: Action Press

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, having grown tired of West and Censori’s antics, had harsher words to share. “I’m tired of seeing that sleazy perv parade that airhead around naked in public,” one user wrote. “It’s sickening to see! Arrest them!”

    “Just a revolting pair of attention seekers,” another added.

    The rapper allegedly instructs his partners to dress as provocatively as possible in order to arouse “other men”

    Gemma Louise Heyes expressing outrage over Bianca Censori’s sheer top seen as disrespectful by some viewers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Andrew Mayhura criticizing public indecency and expressing concern for kids and the general public.

    Comment by a top fan expressing strong disapproval related to Bianca Censori's sheer top controversy in Spain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He likes to watch other people looking at his wife’s body! It probably turns him on. Weirdo,” one viewer theorized.

    The controversyaround Censori’s attire has caused many to question her relationship with West and the extent to which their antics are a consensual agreement or a manipulation tactic by the rapper, who reportedly plays a significant role in shaping her fashion choices.

    Bianca Censori wearing a sheer top, posing on a rooftop with city and mountain views in the background.

    Image credits: arkangel

    As Bored Panda previously reported, Amber Rose, one of West’s ex-girlfriends, recently offered insight into this dynamic during a podcast appearance, where she revealed through her own experience what truly lies behind the couple’s behavior.

    “He wants other men to want his woman,” Rose said, claiming that West’s insistence on provocative, X-rated outfits is not about intimacy or pleasure, but about male competition and public perception.

    “That’s what he’s into; he likes that men are drooling over his woman.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bianca Censori wearing a sheer top and a black beaded headpiece, posing inside a vehicle at night.

    Image credits: dredd.tv

    Rose’s account is in line with Julia Fox’s experiences with the rapper. In her memoir, Down The Drain, the Italian-American star recounted how, at one point, while both were playing cards in a hotel room, the rapper suggested he could “get [her] a boob job if [she] wanted.”

    The rapper has been promoting his latest album, WW3, which contains songs that go in-depth into his personal struggles

    Comment expressing sympathy and criticism, reacting to Bianca Censori sparking fury in Spain with sheer top.

    Comment from Claire Buckley reacting to Bianca Censori’s sheer top sparking fury and horror in Spain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Reanna Borno expressing disapproval of a man's controlling behavior and advising self-respect.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @elespanolcom El rapero Kanye West y su pareja, Bianca Censori, se han dejado ver este fin de semana por Mallorca, más concretamente en Santanyí, donde llamaron la atención de quienes se los cruzaron. La modelo y arquitecta australiana llevaba un top de rejilla completamente tr4nsparente y una falda que en la parte trasera era un culotte, mientras que él, como suele ser habitual, vestía sudadera gris y pantalón largo. Acudieron a una heladería acompañados por la hermana de ella. En el vídeo se puede ver a la pareja salir de la tienda Tony Mora y más tarde paseando y degustando helados, seguidos de cerca de sus guardaespaldas. #biancacensori#kanyewest#ye#mallorca♬ sonido original – EL ESPAÑOL 🦁

    The couple’s latest appearance comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage. The rapper, on his recent album WW3, features a track titled BIANCA, on which he suggests their relationship is strained and full of tension.

    “She ran away,” West raps. “But first, she tried to get me committed. Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep. I really don’t know where she’s at.”

    Bianca Censori wearing a sheer top and leather coat, posing indoors with a man in dark clothing taking a mirror selfie.

    Image credits: ye

    The lyrics also delve into West’s alleged controlling and obsessive behavior, talking about how he tracks her every move through different apps. The song also touches on West’s relationship with Censori’s family, writing that they all want him “locked up.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bianca Censori poses in a sheer top with black skirt and man in black t-shirt taking a mirror selfie indoors.

    Image credits: ye

    While some viewers continue to be outraged by West’s behavior, others paint him as an artist past his prime, clinging desperately to fame and trying to regain relevancy through increasingly bizarre and controversial “stunts.”

    Similarly to BIANCA, another of WW3’s tracks has the rapper revealing how he and one of his male cousins used to perform intimate acts on one another while they were kids, a piece of information that blindsided many of his remaining fans.

    “Arrest them.” Netizens expressed their exasperation on social media

    Bianca Censori in a sheer top sparking fury and shocking people in Spain during a public appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Andrew James about a sheer top, expressing surprise about how rarely the person is dressed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about Bianca Censori sparking fury in Spain with a sheer top, expressing shock and critique.

    Comment expressing outrage over Bianca Censori’s sheer top causing fury and horror in Spain.

    Facebook comment by Eva Essen asking why she is never arrested, reflecting public outrage related to Bianca Censori sheer top controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing outrage towards Bianca Censori, highlighting public fury in Spain over her sheer top.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alex Maddison discussing Bianca Censori sparking fury in Spain with a sheer top.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disapproval, related to Bianca Censori sparking fury with sheer top in Spain.

    Comment from social media user expressing confusion and concern about Bianca Censori's sheer top causing fury in Spain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from DotandMark Smith questioning if she is still with him, expressing surprise she hasn't left yet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jane Davidson reacting to Bianca Censori's sheer top, expressing disapproval of the outfit as tacky.

    Comment by Karen Larsen expressing disapproval of Bianca Censori's sheer top and its impact on her image.

    Facebook comment by Pat Ellison criticizing a couple for showing off and controlling fashion choices, sparking online debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jayne Harrison expressing disgust, related to Bianca Censori sheer top controversy in Spain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Comment reading So disrespectful in response to Bianca Censori sheer top controversy sparking fury in Spain.

    Comment saying It's insulting to others, highlighting public fury sparked by Bianca Censori's sheer top in Spain.

    Comment by Jesse Njoroge expressing distrust toward celebrities, calling them performers and clowns in a circus.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Janet Gavan reacting to Bianca Censori sparking fury in Spain with sheer top.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about Bianca Censori sparking fury in Spain with her sheer top outfit.

    Bianca Censori in a sheer top sparks fury and public outrage in Spain over her controversial outfit choice.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    10

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda