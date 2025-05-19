“People Were Horrified”: Bianca Censori Sparks Fury In Spain With Sheer Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori, the Australian architect and wife of rapper Kanye West, is once again stirring outrage with her overtly revealing outfits.

The controversial figure was visiting Mallorca, Spain, alongside her husband last Saturday (May 17) when she visited a local market. Residents were reportedly “horrified” as the 30-year-old walked through the stalls wearing a see-through black bra top and tiny hot pants, exposing her n*pples in broad daylight.

Highlights Bianca Censori sparked outrage in Mallorca by wearing a sheer black bra top exposing her breasts in public.

Toplessness is legal on Spanish beaches but not on public streets.

West’s recent album WW3 talks about tension in their relationship, with lyrics about controlling behavior and tracking Bianca’s movements.

“People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real n*pple?’ as they walked by,” one witness said in an interview.

While being topless is allowed on most community beaches in Spain, the same does not apply to public streets. Censori, teetering on the line between naked and clothed, was apparently not fined.

Image credits: kanyewest

Censori, unfazed by the attention, browsed casually while enjoying a frozen treat. 47-year-old Kanye West trailed behind in an oversized grey hoodie and sunglasses. Also accompanying the couple was Censori’s sister, Angelina, who was dressed more conservatively in a black sundress and tied-back hair.

Image credits: ye

In Spain, being topless on the beach is generally allowed. The same is not true for public streets or private establishments, particularly in Mallorca, where fines can be as high as £400. The fishnet bra worn by Censori meant she was technically dressed, and thus wasn’t fined.

Regardless, Spaniard passersby felt the display was inappropriate and showed a lack of respect not only for the culture, but for basic norms of public decency. “Why hasn’t this woman been arrested for indecency yet?” one viewer asked.

Image credits: Action Press

Others, having grown tired of West and Censori’s antics, had harsher words to share. “I’m tired of seeing that sleazy perv parade that airhead around naked in public,” one user wrote. “It’s sickening to see! Arrest them!”

“Just a revolting pair of attention seekers,” another added.

The rapper allegedly instructs his partners to dress as provocatively as possible in order to arouse “other men”

“He likes to watch other people looking at his wife’s body! It probably turns him on. Weirdo,” one viewer theorized.

The controversyaround Censori’s attire has caused many to question her relationship with West and the extent to which their antics are a consensual agreement or a manipulation tactic by the rapper, who reportedly plays a significant role in shaping her fashion choices.

Image credits: arkangel

As Bored Panda previously reported, Amber Rose, one of West’s ex-girlfriends, recently offered insight into this dynamic during a podcast appearance, where she revealed through her own experience what truly lies behind the couple’s behavior.

“He wants other men to want his woman,” Rose said, claiming that West’s insistence on provocative, X-rated outfits is not about intimacy or pleasure, but about male competition and public perception.

“That’s what he’s into; he likes that men are drooling over his woman.”

Image credits: dredd.tv

Rose’s account is in line with Julia Fox’s experiences with the rapper. In her memoir, Down The Drain, the Italian-American star recounted how, at one point, while both were playing cards in a hotel room, the rapper suggested he could “get [her] a boob job if [she] wanted.”

The rapper has been promoting his latest album, WW3 , which contains songs that go in-depth into his personal struggles

@elespanolcom El rapero Kanye West y su pareja, Bianca Censori, se han dejado ver este fin de semana por Mallorca, más concretamente en Santanyí, donde llamaron la atención de quienes se los cruzaron. La modelo y arquitecta australiana llevaba un top de rejilla completamente tr4nsparente y una falda que en la parte trasera era un culotte, mientras que él, como suele ser habitual, vestía sudadera gris y pantalón largo. Acudieron a una heladería acompañados por la hermana de ella. En el vídeo se puede ver a la pareja salir de la tienda Tony Mora y más tarde paseando y degustando helados, seguidos de cerca de sus guardaespaldas. #biancacensori #kanyewest #ye #mallorca ♬ sonido original – EL ESPAÑOL 🦁

The couple’s latest appearance comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of their marriage. The rapper, on his recent album WW3, features a track titled BIANCA, on which he suggests their relationship is strained and full of tension.

“She ran away,” West raps. “But first, she tried to get me committed. Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep. I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Image credits: ye

The lyrics also delve into West’s alleged controlling and obsessive behavior, talking about how he tracks her every move through different apps. The song also touches on West’s relationship with Censori’s family, writing that they all want him “locked up.”

Image credits: ye

While some viewers continue to be outraged by West’s behavior, others paint him as an artist past his prime, clinging desperately to fame and trying to regain relevancy through increasingly bizarre and controversial “stunts.”

Similarly to BIANCA, another of WW3’s tracks has the rapper revealing how he and one of his male cousins used to perform intimate acts on one another while they were kids, a piece of information that blindsided many of his remaining fans.

“Arrest them.” Netizens expressed their exasperation on social media

