Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bianca Censori Strips Down Once More As People Call For Her To Be Arrested For “Public Indecency”
Bianca Censori wearing a revealing fishnet top and sunglasses outdoors, amid public indecency controversy.
Celebrities, News

Bianca Censori Strips Down Once More As People Call For Her To Be Arrested For “Public Indecency”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori once again pushed people’s buttons with yet another completely see-through outfit, sparking calls for her arrest.

The 30-year-old model, married to Kanye West, shared a series of Instagram posts of herself putting her entire body on display.

“When will she be arrested for indecent exposure?” asked one netizen.

RELATED:

    Bianca Censori pushed people’s buttons with yet another completely see-through outfit

    Bianca Censori posing in a revealing black outfit with a deep neckline at a nighttime event setting.

    Image credits: gadirrajab

    Highlights
    • Bianca Censori was captured in yet another completely see-through outfit.
    • She shared snaps of herself wearing nothing but a fishnet bodice and pantyhose stockings.
    • “Why is she allowed to dress like this In public?" one asked.
    • The Australia-born model unapologetically exposed her nipples while walking around a market in Mallorca last week.

    The Australia-born architect shared three uncaptioned photos of herself in her raunchy ensemble on Tuesday, May 27.

    She wore nothing but a fishnet bodice and pantyhose stockings while posing on a pavement.

    The pictures had netizens begging, “Bianca pls stop.”

    “Reported for nud*ty,” read one online comment.

    “She is to Kayne what Cassie was to Diddy, young and forced to do this sh*t,” read one comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bianca Censori posing indoors in revealing black sheer outfit amid calls for her arrest for public indecency.

    Image credits: ye

    Many claimed Bianca should be arrested for practically walking around in her birthday suit in public.

    “Why is she allowed to dress like this In public,” one asked while another said, “She should be jailed for indecent exposure.”

    “Anyone else would have been arrested months ago for indecent exposure,” read another comment.

    She shared three snaps of herself wearing nothing but a fishnet bodice and pantyhose stockings

    Bianca Censori wearing revealing fishnet outfit and sunglasses while walking outdoors on a gray paved path.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    Comment stating someone would have been arrested for indecent exposure, related to Bianca Censori public indecency controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans, however, called her “the most sexiest woman of all time.”

    “Bianca for president,” quipped another.

    Some netizens felt her latest photos suggested she was picking her own barely-minimum outfits, as opposed to claims of the rap mogul dressing her up.

    “So much for those saying Kanye made her do it,” one said.

    Bianca Censori posing in edgy black outfit while public calls for arrest over alleged public indecency incident.

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD

    Comment by Joe-Nathan Thomas discussing claims about Bianca Censori being forced to strip down in public.

    Sources said Kanye and Bianca were headed for a divorce only a few weeks back.

    But lately, the couple have been spending time together and were spotted out and about in Spain last week.

    Locals were stunned to see the model walk around a market in Mallorca with her husband and unapologetically exposing her nipples to the world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bianca was seen walking around a market in Mallorca and unapologetically exposing her nipples

    Bianca Censori posing outdoors in revealing fishnet outfit with sunglasses, sparking public calls for arrest over indecency.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    Comment from Cammie Young criticizing Bianca Censori for frequently wearing revealing fishnets online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People were horrified. They could be heard asking ‘is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by,” a witness told news.com.au.

    They said the controversial couple were surrounded by around five bodyguards, “making a huge scene” in their black suits with walkie talkies.

    “Kanye was standing back a little, letting [Bianca] browse the market,” added the witness.

    Bianca Censori in a sheer fishnet outfit posing outdoors as public calls for arrest over indecency grow louder.

    Image credits: biancacensori

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Christina Langham criticizing Bianca Censori amid calls for arrest over public indecency controversy.

    As per laws in Spain, women are allowed to be topless and sunbathe in certain areas, including beaches and some outdoor spaces, without fear of arrest.

    Local authorities could face heavy fines of up to $282,500 if they attempt to stop a woman from being topless in approved areas.

    Although sunbathing topless is widely accepted on beaches, walking through markets like Bianca, wearing next to nothing, may cross legal lines if they violate specific local decency laws or if someone presses a complaint.

    “Is that her real nipple?” onlookers reportedly asked during her recent trip to the Spanish market

    @elespanolcom El rapero Kanye West y su pareja, Bianca Censori, se han dejado ver este fin de semana por Mallorca, más concretamente en Santanyí, donde llamaron la atención de quienes se los cruzaron. La modelo y arquitecta australiana llevaba un top de rejilla completamente tr4nsparente y una falda que en la parte trasera era un culotte, mientras que él, como suele ser habitual, vestía sudadera gris y pantalón largo. Acudieron a una heladería acompañados por la hermana de ella. En el vídeo se puede ver a la pareja salir de la tienda Tony Mora y más tarde paseando y degustando helados, seguidos de cerca de sus guardaespaldas. #biancacensori#kanyewest#ye#mallorca♬ sonido original – EL ESPAÑOL 🦁

    Bianca and Kanye have reportedly been having “crisis talks” about their relationship during their Spanish getaway, a source told The Sun last month.

    Reports in April said the Yeezy architect dumped the rap mogul, and they both were in contact with divorce lawyers at the time.

    Kanye even rapped about his “baby” running away in a song named Bianca from his WW3 album.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bianca Censori posing in black outfit next to a man taking a mirror selfie in a room with wooden blinds.

    Image credits: ye

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post expressing support for Bianca Censori amid public indecency arrest calls.

    “My baby she ran away,” he rapped. “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

    The Grammy winner alluded to his controversial social media tweets as the reason behind Bianca leaving him.

    “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” rapped Kanye, who also goes by Ye.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sources claimed the Australia-born model wanted to be more than just “Kanye’s wife”

    Bianca Censori in a revealing outfit kissing a man closely with a blurred background and soft lighting indoors.

    Image credits: biancacensorigram

    After they seemingly got back together, a source claimed to The Sun that Bianca was frustrated about the Heartless rapper refusing to let her take up the many offers coming her way from fashion houses.

    “She misses doing her own work,” the source said.

    “She doesn’t want to feel limited,” added another source. “She’s a very creative person and wants to establish herself as a powerful, independent woman.”

    Another source close to the model said Bianca felt like she was “stuck in a cage” and didn’t want to just be “Kanye’s wife and nothing else.”

    “She’s happy he finally accepted her wishes.

    “Bianca is very smart and misses her independence,” added the insider. “Hopefully, this marks a new chapter for her.”

    Netizens had plenty to say after Bianca’s latest outfit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Aaron Ishidi saying no one to blame but Bianca Censori for public indecency controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Chris Phillips about public reaction to Bianca Censori stripping down amid calls for arrest.

    Comment screenshot criticizing Bianca Censori for seeking attention and wearing repetitive outfits amid public indecency calls.

    Commenter Kathy Roeske expressing opinion that Bianca Censori is an exhibitionist amid public indecency debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Bianca Censori stripping down again, sparking calls for her arrest over public indecency concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Staci Williams reacting to public calls for Bianca Censori's arrest for public indecency.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Rebecca Seeley reacting to Bianca Censori stripping down amid public indecency calls.

    Comment by Jake Rios mentioning muscle memory kicking in related to Ye, displayed in a social media chat format.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment discussing public indecency and exposure, referencing Bianca Censori and societal double standards.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Bianca Censori stripping down amid calls for public indecency arrest.

    Comment by Catherine Flores criticizing an action related to Kanye and financial control on social media platform.

    Comment on social media criticizing Bianca Censori for stripping down, sparking calls for her arrest over public indecency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Bianca Censori amid public indecency controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ian Swartwood questioning attention on Bianca Censori amid public indecency calls.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing embarrassment about Bianca Censori stripping down amid public indecency calls.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    4

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her whole career is based on attention seeking and she’s at the top of her game!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exhibitionism is a malady, so that girl obviously needs therapy. That said, how many of the "good christians" who want her arrested go to titty bars or strip joints? You guys really have a problem with nudity. Puritan ancestors?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not my concern and I couldn't give less of a f**k. How about not giving them any attention?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her whole career is based on attention seeking and she’s at the top of her game!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exhibitionism is a malady, so that girl obviously needs therapy. That said, how many of the "good christians" who want her arrested go to titty bars or strip joints? You guys really have a problem with nudity. Puritan ancestors?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not my concern and I couldn't give less of a f**k. How about not giving them any attention?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda