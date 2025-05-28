Bianca Censori Strips Down Once More As People Call For Her To Be Arrested For “Public Indecency”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Censori once again pushed people’s buttons with yet another completely see-through outfit, sparking calls for her arrest.

The 30-year-old model, married to Kanye West, shared a series of Instagram posts of herself putting her entire body on display.

“When will she be arrested for indecent exposure?” asked one netizen.

The Australia-born architect shared three uncaptioned photos of herself in her raunchy ensemble on Tuesday, May 27.

She wore nothing but a fishnet bodice and pantyhose stockings while posing on a pavement.

The pictures had netizens begging, “Bianca pls stop.”

“Reported for nud*ty,” read one online comment.

“She is to Kayne what Cassie was to Diddy, young and forced to do this sh*t,” read one comment.

Many claimed Bianca should be arrested for practically walking around in her birthday suit in public.

“Why is she allowed to dress like this In public,” one asked while another said, “She should be jailed for indecent exposure.”

“Anyone else would have been arrested months ago for indecent exposure,” read another comment.

Image credits: biancacensori

Fans, however, called her “the most sexiest woman of all time.”

“Bianca for president,” quipped another.

Some netizens felt her latest photos suggested she was picking her own barely-minimum outfits, as opposed to claims of the rap mogul dressing her up.

“So much for those saying Kanye made her do it,” one said.

Sources said Kanye and Bianca were headed for a divorce only a few weeks back.

But lately, the couple have been spending time together and were spotted out and about in Spain last week.

Locals were stunned to see the model walk around a market in Mallorca with her husband and unapologetically exposing her nipples to the world.

“People were horrified. They could be heard asking ‘is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by,” a witness told news.com.au.

They said the controversial couple were surrounded by around five bodyguards, “making a huge scene” in their black suits with walkie talkies.

“Kanye was standing back a little, letting [Bianca] browse the market,” added the witness.

As per laws in Spain, women are allowed to be topless and sunbathe in certain areas, including beaches and some outdoor spaces, without fear of arrest.

Local authorities could face heavy fines of up to $282,500 if they attempt to stop a woman from being topless in approved areas.

Although sunbathing topless is widely accepted on beaches, walking through markets like Bianca, wearing next to nothing, may cross legal lines if they violate specific local decency laws or if someone presses a complaint.

@elespanolcom El rapero Kanye West y su pareja, Bianca Censori, se han dejado ver este fin de semana por Mallorca, más concretamente en Santanyí, donde llamaron la atención de quienes se los cruzaron. La modelo y arquitecta australiana llevaba un top de rejilla completamente tr4nsparente y una falda que en la parte trasera era un culotte, mientras que él, como suele ser habitual, vestía sudadera gris y pantalón largo. Acudieron a una heladería acompañados por la hermana de ella. En el vídeo se puede ver a la pareja salir de la tienda Tony Mora y más tarde paseando y degustando helados, seguidos de cerca de sus guardaespaldas. #biancacensori #kanyewest #ye #mallorca ♬ sonido original – EL ESPAÑOL 🦁

Bianca and Kanye have reportedly been having “crisis talks” about their relationship during their Spanish getaway, a source told The Sun last month.

Reports in April said the Yeezy architect dumped the rap mogul, and they both were in contact with divorce lawyers at the time.

Kanye even rapped about his “baby” running away in a song named Bianca from his WW3 album.

“My baby she ran away,” he rapped. “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

The Grammy winner alluded to his controversial social media tweets as the reason behind Bianca leaving him.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” rapped Kanye, who also goes by Ye.

Share icon

Image credits: biancacensorigram

After they seemingly got back together, a source claimed to The Sun that Bianca was frustrated about the Heartless rapper refusing to let her take up the many offers coming her way from fashion houses.

“She misses doing her own work,” the source said.

“She doesn’t want to feel limited,” added another source. “She’s a very creative person and wants to establish herself as a powerful, independent woman.”

Another source close to the model said Bianca felt like she was “stuck in a cage” and didn’t want to just be “Kanye’s wife and nothing else.”

“She’s happy he finally accepted her wishes.

“Bianca is very smart and misses her independence,” added the insider. “Hopefully, this marks a new chapter for her.”

