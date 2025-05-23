Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Now That’s A Bulge”: Kim Kardashian’s Hair Stylist Flaunts Body In A Speedo In Cannes
Kim Kardashian's hair stylist posing in a white suit, flaunting his body and bulge at a Cannes event.
Celebrities, News

“Now That’s A Bulge”: Kim Kardashian’s Hair Stylist Flaunts Body In A Speedo In Cannes

Chris Appleton nearly broke the internet with his signature smolder and his six-pack abs, glistening in the sun.

The popular stylist, 41, who works with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofia Vergara, took center stage on the beaches in Cannes during his stay in France.

“Get him on a Dolce and Gabbana ad,” said one admirer, while critics gasped and said, “Gross, nothing left to the imagination.”

Highlights
  • The internet dropped its jaw when Chris Appleton had his white speedo moment.
  • The celebrity hairstylist, whose wedding was officiated by Kim Kardashian, was pictured basking in the sun in Cannes this week.
  • After welcoming two children with ex-partner Katie Katon, he came out as gay at the age of 26.
  • Khloé Kardashian once said she would love to blow the stylist’s mind in the bedroom.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Chris Appleton left the internet stunned with his signature smolder and six-pack abs that glistened in the sun

    Blond man with styled hair wearing an unbuttoned shirt and necklace, related to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist in Cannes.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    Chris was in Paris this month, sharing pictures and videos of himself styling clients like Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

    He appeared to take a break from work on Thursday and took a dip in the clear blue sea of Cannes.

    Kim Kardashian with her hair stylist posing at an event, hairstylist wearing white suit holding an award.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

    The hair stylist snapped a few selfies and seemed unbothered while basking in the warm sun.

    Netizens went gaga over his photos, with one saying, “I never seen anyone that looked that good back in my day. This man is gorgeous.”

    The celebrity hairstylist was seen casually basking in the sun on a beach in Cannes during his stay in France

    Man in a black beret and white shirt posing near the Eiffel Tower, unrelated to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist or Cannes bulge.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    “Now that’s a bulge,” said a keen observer.

    One said, “This feels illegal to be this fine.”

    “Those are some big apples alright,” another wrote.

    “That white swimsuit is working overtime,” one commented online

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunts muscular body in white speedo while standing in water at Cannes beach.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist shows off toned body in a Speedo at Cannes event, drawing attention to bold bulge.

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting his toned body in a speedo at Cannes beach event.

    One said, “If you got it flaunt it, and he sure does have it.”

    But one claimed, “even he looks silly in a Speedo.”

    The British hunk is not only a world-renowned celebrity hairstylist but also a father to two adult children, son Billy and daughter Kitty-blu, whom he shares with his former partner Katie Katon.

    After styling his mother’s hair from the age of eight or nine, Chris began working at a hair salon in his hometown of Leicester, England, at the age of 13.

    There, he met Katie and went on to welcome two children with her.

    He first became a father to son Billy at the age of 19 and welcomed Kitty-blu about two years later.

    The British hunk and father-of-two came out as gay at the age of 26

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

    Chris came out as gay at the age of 26.

    “I think coming out later on in life … was incredibly difficult because I had two kids,” he said on the Just B podcast in November. “I had a partner I’d been with for, like, 9 years, I thought I had it all figured out. Everyone else also thought I had it figured out.”

    He said his “whole life changed” after letting go of “the guilt and the shame,” and Katie was “incredibly supportive” through it all.

    Man flaunting body in a Speedo, posing casually outdoors and with friends in a snowy mountain setting.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    Chris had a whirlwind romance with White Lotus star Lukas Gage, sparking dating rumors in February, 2023.

    “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Lukas said on the Today show in March, 2023. “He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

    Chris and White Lotus star Lukas Gage divorced months after their wedding, officiated by Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunts toned body and bulge in a colorful speedo while enjoying the beach in Cannes.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    The former couple confirmed in April the same year that they tied the knot in a wedding ceremony officiated by Kim.

    They also had Shania Twain serenading them with a performance of her hit song You’re Still the One at their wedding.

    Male hair stylist showing muscular body and bulge in a speedo while taking a mirror selfie in a minimal bathroom setting.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    Their short-lived marriage came to an end after Chris filed for divorce in November, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

    They reached a divorce settlement in June, 2024 and agreed to waive off spousal support.

    The stylist began dating art dealer Federico Debernardi after his divorce

    Male hair stylist flaunting body in stylish speedo on yacht with scenic Cannes background at sunset.

    Image credits: federicocd / Instagram

    Sources said Chris began dating art dealer Federico Debernardi last year.

    He is “extremely happy with where he is at right now,” a source told Us Weekly in March, 2024.

    Kim had asked Chris and Lukas to get a prenuptial agreement during an episode of The Kardashians 

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist with styled hair posing alongside her in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    Kim, who recently earned her law degree, had advised Chris and Lukas to get a prenuptial agreement before they became husbands.

    “We want prenup, we want prenup,” she said as parts of their wedding were featured on an episode of The Kardashians.

    Kim and Chris began working with each other almost a decade back

    @chrisappletonhairNine years ago in Paris, I started working with Kim—and we created a moment that would set the tone for so many more to come. That iconic straight hair wasn’t just a look, it was the beginning of something special. Since then, we’ve shared a lifetime of transformations—on the outside and in. We’ve been through marriages, divorces, milestones, and quiet moments in between. But through it all, I’ve had the privilege of standing beside someone who isn’t just beautiful, but loyal, strong, and real. I’m so grateful for the friendship, the trust, and the memories we’ve made. And after all these years, we’re still showing up—and still serving looks♬ I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan

    In a more recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian unabashedly said she would love to blow the stylist’s mind in the bedroom.

    “Oh, I would f*** the s*** out of Chris Appleton. Totally. He’s so hot. Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe. I don’t know if he’d f***me, but I would f*** him,” she said during the season 6 finale of the Hulu reality show.

    @chrisappletonhair Kris hair is getting bigger and bigger & i love it @Kris ♬ original sound – ˚꩜ .ᐟ Emma 🎞️

    Chris and Kim have worked with each other for nearly a decade and became good friends over the years.

    The celebrity stylist recently paid a warm tribute to their years-long friendship with a social media post.

    Chris recently showed his invitation to the amfAR Gala to his 4 million-strong Instagram audience

    Invitation card for Cannes amfAR Gala on May 22, 2025, featuring fashion and celebrity events in France.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    “Nine years ago in Paris, kim and i stared working together, and we created a moment that would set the tone for so many more to come,” he wrote on Instagram.

    “Since then, we’ve shared a lifetime of transformations—on the outside and in. We’ve been through marriages, divorces & milestones.”

    Man in a white robe taking a selfie wearing a clear facial mask, highlighting Kim Kardashian's hair stylist bulge in Cannes.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

    “But through it all, I’ve had the privilege of standing beside someone who isn’t just beautiful, but loyal, strong, and real,” he added.

    Chris expressed his gratitude to the friendship and trust they share and the memories they have made together.

    “And after all these years, still showing up—and still serving looks,” he concluded.

    “He’s the reason summer feels hotter,” one wrote on social media

    Comment on social media post discussing a staged photo shoot, posted by user coolhandandy with 851 likes.

    Comment on Instagram stating disbelief that a man is unaware of being filmed, with 218 likes.

    Comment on social media post by user what_about_brian saying Totally not staged..nope not staged at all with 104 likes.

    Comment on social media post saying not to be a hater but thinks the bulge is padded, related to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting body in a Speedo.

    User comment on social media post reacting with laughter and mentioning mistaken identity, related to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting body in a Speedo in Cannes.

    Man in a Speedo showing off his body at Cannes, highlighting Kim Kardashian's hair stylist's bold beach look.

    Comment saying God have mercy with a fire emoji in response to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting body in a speedo in Cannes.

    Cartoon character Homer Simpson with a heart floating above his head showing affection in a colorful room.

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting his body in a speedo while enjoying the sun at Cannes beach.

    Comment on Instagram by user _rajpatel_00 saying Cannes is blessed with this view, related to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting body in a speedo in Cannes.

    Comment saying that a white swimsuit is working overtime, posted by user kae_.asa on social media.

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunts toned body in a Speedo at Cannes beach, showcasing confident summer style.

    Comment on social media post stating he's the reason summer feels hotter, referencing body flaunt in a Speedo.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunting his body in a speedo at Cannes.

    Comment on Instagram by user aliismail saying The water is lucky to touch him with a smiling face and sweat emoji.

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunts body in a Speedo during a Cannes event, showing off his toned physique.

    Kim Kardashian's hair stylist flaunts body in a speedo while standing near water with a cityscape in the background.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on, BP!!!! Pick a lane! Prude or prurient! Censorship or smut! Also stop discussing strangers’ genitalia!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the day, when we saw guys with bulges, like that we used to say, “Funny place to keep your socks”. Sometimes it actually was a rolled up sock, btw.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I might be insane, but … is that considered a big bulge in the US?? You should go to south america…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
