“Now That’s A Bulge”: Kim Kardashian’s Hair Stylist Flaunts Body In A Speedo In Cannes

Chris Appleton nearly broke the internet with his signature smolder and his six-pack abs, glistening in the sun.

The popular stylist, 41, who works with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofia Vergara, took center stage on the beaches in Cannes during his stay in France.

“Get him on a Dolce and Gabbana ad,” said one admirer, while critics gasped and said, “Gross, nothing left to the imagination.”

Highlights

The celebrity hairstylist, whose wedding was officiated by Kim Kardashian, was pictured basking in the sun in Cannes this week.

After welcoming two children with ex-partner Katie Katon, he came out as gay at the age of 26.

Khloé Kardashian once said she would love to blow the stylist’s mind in the bedroom.

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

Chris was in Paris this month, sharing pictures and videos of himself styling clients like Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

He appeared to take a break from work on Thursday and took a dip in the clear blue sea of Cannes.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The hair stylist snapped a few selfies and seemed unbothered while basking in the warm sun.

Netizens went gaga over his photos, with one saying, “I never seen anyone that looked that good back in my day. This man is gorgeous.”

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

“Now that’s a bulge,” said a keen observer.

One said, “This feels illegal to be this fine.”

“Those are some big apples alright,” another wrote.

“That white swimsuit is working overtime,” one commented online

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vidapress

One said, “If you got it flaunt it, and he sure does have it.”

But one claimed, “even he looks silly in a Speedo.”

The British hunk is not only a world-renowned celebrity hairstylist but also a father to two adult children, son Billy and daughter Kitty-blu, whom he shares with his former partner Katie Katon.

Chris Appleton is seen on the beach in Cannes pic.twitter.com/3ZoTbYR5P0 — Celebrity Updates🧢 (@Shanznew) May 22, 2025

After styling his mother’s hair from the age of eight or nine, Chris began working at a hair salon in his hometown of Leicester, England, at the age of 13.

There, he met Katie and went on to welcome two children with her.

He first became a father to son Billy at the age of 19 and welcomed Kitty-blu about two years later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Chris came out as gay at the age of 26.

“I think coming out later on in life … was incredibly difficult because I had two kids,” he said on the Just B podcast in November. “I had a partner I’d been with for, like, 9 years, I thought I had it all figured out. Everyone else also thought I had it figured out.”

He said his “whole life changed” after letting go of “the guilt and the shame,” and Katie was “incredibly supportive” through it all.

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

Chris had a whirlwind romance with White Lotus star Lukas Gage, sparking dating rumors in February, 2023.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Lukas said on the Today show in March, 2023. “He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

Chris and White Lotus star Lukas Gage divorced months after their wedding, officiated by Kim Kardashian

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

The former couple confirmed in April the same year that they tied the knot in a wedding ceremony officiated by Kim.

They also had Shania Twain serenading them with a performance of her hit song You’re Still the One at their wedding.

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

Their short-lived marriage came to an end after Chris filed for divorce in November, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

They reached a divorce settlement in June, 2024 and agreed to waive off spousal support.

The stylist began dating art dealer Federico Debernardi after his divorce

Image credits: federicocd / Instagram

Sources said Chris began dating art dealer Federico Debernardi last year.

He is “extremely happy with where he is at right now,” a source told Us Weekly in March, 2024.

Kim had asked Chris and Lukas to get a prenuptial agreement during an episode of The Kardashians

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

Kim, who recently earned her law degree, had advised Chris and Lukas to get a prenuptial agreement before they became husbands.

“We want prenup, we want prenup,” she said as parts of their wedding were featured on an episode of The Kardashians.

Kim and Chris began working with each other almost a decade back

@chrisappletonhair Nine years ago in Paris, I started working with Kim—and we created a moment that would set the tone for so many more to come. That iconic straight hair wasn’t just a look, it was the beginning of something special. Since then, we’ve shared a lifetime of transformations—on the outside and in. We’ve been through marriages, divorces, milestones, and quiet moments in between. But through it all, I’ve had the privilege of standing beside someone who isn’t just beautiful, but loyal, strong, and real. I’m so grateful for the friendship, the trust, and the memories we’ve made. And after all these years, we’re still showing up—and still serving looks ♬ I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan

In a more recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian unabashedly said she would love to blow the stylist’s mind in the bedroom.

“Oh, I would f*** the s*** out of Chris Appleton. Totally. He’s so hot. Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe. I don’t know if he’d f***me, but I would f*** him,” she said during the season 6 finale of the Hulu reality show.

Chris and Kim have worked with each other for nearly a decade and became good friends over the years.

The celebrity stylist recently paid a warm tribute to their years-long friendship with a social media post.

Chris recently showed his invitation to the amfAR Gala to his 4 million-strong Instagram audience

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

“Nine years ago in Paris, kim and i stared working together, and we created a moment that would set the tone for so many more to come,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Since then, we’ve shared a lifetime of transformations—on the outside and in. We’ve been through marriages, divorces & milestones.”

Image credits: chrisappleton1 / Instagram

“But through it all, I’ve had the privilege of standing beside someone who isn’t just beautiful, but loyal, strong, and real,” he added.

Chris expressed his gratitude to the friendship and trust they share and the memories they have made together.

“And after all these years, still showing up—and still serving looks,” he concluded.

“He’s the reason summer feels hotter,” one wrote on social media

