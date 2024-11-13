“Beyond Limits”: My Photography Exhibition In Bucuresti And London

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, November 11, starting at 5:00 PM, British Council Romania will inaugurate the photography exhibition “Beyond Limits,” by me, a photographer Alexandru Radu Popescu. Dedicated to the Romanian and British champions of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the event celebrates the remarkable achievements of the ten photographed athletes, as well as the resilience with which they pursued their path to the podium.

Alexandru Bologa, the first Paralympic champion in the history of Romanian judo and recent gold medalist in Paris, and Camelia Ciripan, bronze medalist in table tennis at Paris 2024, will be the special guests at the November 11 opening. They will be joined by the British Ambassador to Romania, Giles Portman, me, and Ciprian Anton, Vice President of the Romanian Paralympic Committee.

The event is organized in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Romanian Paralympic Committee, the Embassy of Romania in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the British Embassy in Romania.

Bucharest

I have captured the essence of Paralympic athletes in a stunning series of portraits. Each piece combines a close-up photograph of an iris taken with a special lens, with half of the subject’s face. This juxtaposition creates original portraits that honor the individuality, inner strength, and inherent value of each champion. The exhibition highlights the beauty of diversity and the limitless potential of the human spirit.

Born in Romania in 1986 and settled in the United Kingdom since 2014, I am one of the photographers commissioned by the British Paralympic team. Following my participation as a photographer at London Fashion Week in 2015, I expanded my portfolio to include concerts by some of the most famous Romanian artists in London. With studies in photography at the London College of Contemporary Arts and Morley College, I’m a member of the National Union of Journalists (UK), the Royal Photographic Society, and the Association of Photographers. I have exhibited in London and Bucharest, and my awards include two distinctions in the 35AWARDS competition: drone photography (2021) and a mention in the Top 70 photographers in the UK (2024).

“Beyond Limits” will be displayed in the courtyard of British Council Romania (Calea Dorobanți, no. 14), on the façade of the HUB, from November 11 to December 20, 2024. The exhibition will be accessible to British Council students and their guests during the institute’s regular opening hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition is open to the general public during the following visiting hours:

Monday to Friday: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM and 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Opening event: November 11, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

ACCESS Admission to the event is free and open to everyone, regardless of age, ability, or gender.

FACILITIES The space is wheelchair accessible, and the restroom is adapted.

During the exhibition, the public is invited to take part in a series of related thematic events such as film nights, discussions, and workshops. More details will be published soon on the British Council Romania’s social media pages.

The project is supported by Aqua Carpatica, Crystals of London, Casa Terra, Up to Your Door, and Levenes Solicitors.

About the British Council: The British Council is the United Kingdom’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and worldwide. We achieve this through our work in arts and culture, education, and the English language. We engage with people in over 200 countries and territories and are present in more than 100 countries. In 2021-22, we reached 650 million people.

British Council Romania.

London

