ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Shawal Lee Kassim, a Melanau from Bintulu, Sarawak, and I currently help out at my family’s restaurant, KakJuneCafe, while pursuing street photography in my free time. For me, street photography is about capturing funny and spontaneous moments that happen naturally in public spaces, documenting the everyday activities of people as they unfold. I see it as a kind of therapy without clinical cost, something that helps me clear my mind while doing what I love.

I was drawn to street photography because of its unrepeatable nature, those fleeting seconds that can never be staged again. My interest began with candid photos of friends and street scenes, and I truly discovered the genre through my father, Lee Ka Sim, and the FJM community in Malaysia. Inspired by many local street photographers as well as Daido Moriyama, I continue to learn, observe, and grow, with the hope of one day publishing a photo book that reflects the streets and stories that mean so much to me.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

Report

8points
User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #3

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #4

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Plaza Merdeka Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Plaza Merdeka Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #7

    Carpenter Street, Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Carpenter Street, Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #8

    Medan Niaga Satok, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Medan Niaga Satok, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #11

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #12

    Carpenter Street, Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Carpenter Street, Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Pustaka Negeri, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Pustaka Negeri, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Aeon Mall Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Aeon Mall Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #15

    Masjid Jamek Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Masjid Jamek Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #16

    Stadium Negeri, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Stadium Negeri, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    3points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Report

    2points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    2points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #19

    Carpenter Street Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Carpenter Street Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    2points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    2points
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #21

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Waterfront Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #24

    Jambatan Darul Hana Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Jambatan Darul Hana Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #25

    Stadium Negeri, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Stadium Negeri, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    India Street, Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    India Street, Kuching Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Hikmah Exchange, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Hikmah Exchange, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #28

    Sheraton Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Sheraton Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    #29

    Canroll Sport Festival, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Canroll Sport Festival, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Gawai Parade, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Gawai Parade, Sarawak, Malaysia

    Report

    1point
    User avatar Shawal Lee Kassim
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!