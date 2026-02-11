ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Shawal Lee Kassim, a Melanau from Bintulu, Sarawak, and I currently help out at my family’s restaurant, KakJuneCafe, while pursuing street photography in my free time. For me, street photography is about capturing funny and spontaneous moments that happen naturally in public spaces, documenting the everyday activities of people as they unfold. I see it as a kind of therapy without clinical cost, something that helps me clear my mind while doing what I love.

I was drawn to street photography because of its unrepeatable nature, those fleeting seconds that can never be staged again. My interest began with candid photos of friends and street scenes, and I truly discovered the genre through my father, Lee Ka Sim, and the FJM community in Malaysia. Inspired by many local street photographers as well as Daido Moriyama, I continue to learn, observe, and grow, with the hope of one day publishing a photo book that reflects the streets and stories that mean so much to me.

More info: Facebook | Instagram