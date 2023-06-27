The way you open a TV show will in many ways define if the audience wants to stick around for the rest. Whether you prefer to go with a cold open first or jump right into the opening credits, make sure you create a title sequence so memorable that your viewers wouldn’t even think of skipping it.

The popularity of an opening sequence depends on many factors. Title design is as important as theme songs and visual sequences. All of this has to set the tone for what’s in store and hook the viewers in, while at the same time being as short as possible so as not to bore them. Some TV theme songs and opening sequences do an incredible job of this.

For this article, we collected some of the best TV show intros as named by audiences. How many of these do you agree with? Don’t forget to upvote them. Is there any TV show opening sequence you would never skip? Let us know in the comments.