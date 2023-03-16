48 Best TV Moms That Helped Elevate The Scenes They Were In
Nothing is as comforting as taking a minute or two to learn something from the best TV moms. They influence the characters on the screen and the viewers in front of it with their words and actions alone. Some of the best TV moms of all time combine two things — spreading knowledge and doing good deeds whenever they are on the screen. Some of the best mothers on TV are unique in their own way.
It’s hard to choose a single best TV mom to learn from since there are so many of them. There are a lot of things that make each one of them unique. Connection to the characters and spoken words make TV moms each exceptional in one way or another. Also, since they appear for multiple episodes, they must expand their knowledge with today's information. A TV show mother has to be interesting, brilliant, and unique to stay relevant in the audience's mind.
There aren't a lot of motherly characters who can spread their influence outside the small screen. Below, we have compiled some of the most famous TV moms who were able to leave a mark on and off the screen. If you feel like one of the mothers listed has something to teach, leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have some of your favorite quotes from them, share them in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Morticia Addams – The Addams Family
The Addams Family wouldn’t be what they are today if not for Morticia Addams, the female head of the Addams family. She may be frightening, eerie, and a little mysterious, but she also has elegance and a gothic sense of style. She inspires her kids to become the most unique and original people they can be.
Marge Simpson – The Simpsons
Marge Simpson might go down as one of the most iconic cartoon mothers in the whole history of television. Since her introduction as the mother of Lisa, Bart, and Maggie, and the wife of Homer, she has led the family through all the hardships they encountered, trying to keep everyone together.
Claire Dunphy – Modern Family
The stereotypical mother of earlier decades is something that the modern society, which Claire Dunphy is a part of, strives to eradicate. In addition to juggling her profession and increasing family troubles, Claire finds the time to keep her home clean. She perfectly portrays the challenges and rewards that come from modern motherhood.
Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess Of Grantham – Downton Abbey
Violet is quick-witted and never holds back when speaking her opinion or interfering in the lives of her kids or grandkids if she believes it is in their best interests. She disagrees with her daughter-in-law Cora, who is more forward-thinking, the opposite of her more traditional thinking.
Jessica Huang – Fresh Off The Boat
Being a foreigner in a distant land requires a lot of strength. Bold and opinionated, Jessica encourages her kids to achieve their full potential and tries to instill a sense of Taiwanese ancestral pride. She runs her home with a hard hand, is thrifty and intelligent, and desires the best for her family.
Beverly Goldberg – The Goldbergs
Beverly Goldberg is not a stranger to being called "smother" by her kids. Because of this, Beverly routinely inserts herself into their activities, even when they don't ask for it. Utterly confident in her kids' skills and abilities, she is incredibly encouraging and supportive of their actions. This character is said to be based on the series creator's mother.
Alex – Maid
Motherhood hits everyone differently, no matter where you are from or how old you are. In the Netflix series Maid, Alexandra "Alex" Russell, portrayed by Margaret Qualley, is a young mother of a three-year-old child. She leaves her abusive boyfriend and decides to work as a maid while trying to maintain a semi-healthy social life.
Madeline Mackenzie, Celeste Wright, Jane Chapman, Bonnie Carlson, Renata Klein – Big Little Lies
In just two seasons, we saw these women, collectively called the Monterey Five, tackle an ongoing murder investigation, friendships, and romantic relationships. We saw them grow and overcome the problems they encountered together. The series portrays motherhood as a tedious part of life with little to no glory.
Jane Jetson – The Jetsons
Jane Julie Jetson is a lovely housewife, mother to Judy and Elroy Jetson, and wife of George Jetson. Jane has a great sense of style and knows how to work with modern technology. She is a stunning woman who constantly strives to put her family on top of the priority list. She also takes the time to care for her children and help the community.
Rainbow Johnson – black-Ish
When a rainbow is involved in the name, you can be certain that the character will be colorful and optimistic, no matter how gloomy the world is. Tracee Ellis Ross’ portrayal of this character set a standard for some of what a working mother should look and act like. The character found wide acclaim.
Moira Rose – Schitt's Creek
Moira Rose is the matriarch of the financially defeated Rose family. She keeps her spirit up by believing the setback is temporary and thinks they will soon return to their glory days. When Moira is not dealing with her family problems, she works as an actress, appearing in a soap opera.
Daenerys Targaryen – Game Of Thrones
Sometimes, you can be a mother to some fire-breathing dragons. Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons and the breaker of chains, walked into a burning flame with three dragons and emerged with three so-called children. She utilized her dragons to free slaves, bend the Dothraki to her will and try to take back her rightful seat on the iron throne.
Sophia – Golden Girls
Your senior years are your golden years. Sophia usually has a one-liner ready at hand all the time. Sophia and her daughter have a deep emotional connection, despite her multiple sly jabs at her. She always has something wise to say and a suggestion to give, especially to Rose and Blanche.
Lois Wilkerson – Malcolm In The Middle
Lois doesn't have the time or the desire to play games because she is a middle-class working mother of four boisterous sons. Despite the ongoing conflict between her and the boys, she always acts in their best interests to give them a better life. Lois says and does things that every other mother tries to avoid.
Peg Bundy – Married With Children
Peg is the complete opposite of the perfect mother portrayed in 1950s comedy. She neglects housekeeping, fritters away whatever money she can get her fingers on, hardly has a meal prepared, and frequently insults her husband. She seems to care deeply for her family but might be more concerned about the way she looks.
Mary Cooper – Young Sheldon
When you have the duty of taking care of a genius, Sheldon Cooper, you have to have nerves of steel. Mary Cooper is a religious mother and probably the only one who can put Sheldon back in his place. She did think that Sheldon was crazy, but after a few tests, her opinion changed a bit.
Wilma Flintstone – The Flintstones
Wilma Flintstone wasn’t a mother right from the start of The Flintstones — she only got pregnant in season three and had her only child, Pebbles. After having her, Wilma decided to split her time between her daughter and the house, and her career as a reporter. For a stone-age mother, she set a perfect example.
Catelyn Stark – Game Of Thrones
Winter is coming — and the warmth of a mother's heart can provide the heat a child needs. Catelyn Stark, the wife of Lord Eddard Stark, is a mother to her five children and, to an extent, to her husband's bastard, Jon Snow. While she is willing to do anything for her children, the same doesn’t go for Jon, who she tries to ignore.
June Cleaver – Leave It To Beaver
June Cleaver became the epitome of what a 1950s housewife was "supposed" to be, with flawlessly coiffed hair and always seeming wonderfully dressed, even when merely around the home. She has always been a genre icon, but it's less because of her spotless appearance and more because of her love and devotion to her family.
Lorelai Gilmore – Gilmore Girls
The audience was pulling for Lorelai because she is heartful and a dedicated mother. The audience watched her as she raised her teenage daughter Rory while also attempting to find time for herself. What made her unique was how she talked, or, more correctly, how much. She was able to talk about a wide range of themes.
Endora – Bewitched
Endora makes fun of the fact that her daughter married a mortal by failing to pronounce her son-in-law’s name correctly and by occasionally employing witchcraft to wreak havoc in his life just for fun. Yet, despite interfering in Samantha and Darrin's marriage, she protects Darrin from any “real” harm.
Roseanne Conner – Roseanne
Roseanne Conner is abrasive, direct, and domineering, yet she adores her kids and wants the best for them. Although Roseanne and her husband occasionally struggle to support their family, she still finds time to help her children in any way she can, may it be a shoulder to cry on or wise words when needed.
Claire Huxtable – The Cosby Show
A lawyer and a mother at the same time is a strange combination. Claire Huxtable found the time to practice law in court and oversee her family at home. Bill Cosby, who played her boisterous spouse, was the ideal foil for Phylicia Rashad's serene demeanor and composed demeanor.
Florida Evans – Good Times
Even under the best circumstances, it can be challenging to be a mother. Yet Florida tries to do it, despite her husband's occasional unemployment and the uncertainty surrounding their future financial condition. Nonetheless, Florida never loses her optimism and serves as an example for her three children, even after the passing of her spouse.
Marie Barone – Everybody Loves Raymond
Marie Barone is a very toxic personality, particularly to Debra, whose approachable nature contrasts with Marie's urge to excel in all household duties. She occasionally uses manipulation to have her way with her sons. While Marie loves them, she treats them like small boys rather than adult men.
Kitty Forman – That 70's Show
She is the biological mother of Eric and Laurie and sees Hyde and Fez as her children, raising them while acting as a surrogate mother to all the children that come to her home. As a nurse, she is always there with a bandage to patch up a friend or a child. When the time is right, she also likes to have fun.
Penelope Alvarez – One Day At A Time
As Penelope loves to remark, she is a "badass," literally. She is a single mother who served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and is currently battling PTSD and depression while working as a professional nurse for a private practitioner. Despite her issues, she always finds the time to talk to her children.
Elyse Keaton – Family Ties
It was hard to be a mother in the ‘80s — the turning point decade-wise. Elyse teaches her kids to think independently and to come to their own conclusions. Elyse will never fail to offer love and support when those decisions occasionally turn out to be incorrect or have unanticipated repercussions.
Lucy Ricardo – I Love Lucy
Although forbidden from mentioning her pregnancy, Lucy was among the first characters on television to be expecting a child. Lucy amusingly struggles with issues like washing a baby and choosing a name for her child, much like other new mothers. She tries her best to create a loving family environment for Little Ricky.
Caroline Ingalls – Little House On The Prairie
The American frontier, the good old wild west, required one to be quite strong to survive the harsh weather and other dangerous things — Caroline Ingalls did that while also taking care of her family. She made sure that their homestead would be in top shape and always found the time to teach her children some lessons.
Donna Stone – The Donna Reed Show
The Donna Reed Show distinguished itself from the array of family sitcoms of its time despite sharing many similarities with them by placing the mother and wife at the center of the narrative. Donna splits her time between working as a nurse, being a housewife, and hanging out with the kids.
Lucille Bluth – Arrested Development
Lucille Bluth might not be a good mother, but she sure is an entertaining one. She manipulates her kids, occasionally setting them up against one another. She abuses her children relentlessly, mismanages the family company, has an extramarital affair with her husband's twin brother, and has reduced her son into a helpless man-child.
Victoria Barkley – Big Valley
With the passing of her husband, Victoria transitions from a sophisticated lady to the hardworking mother we know today. In addition to taking over the ranch's everyday operations, she also raises four children, one of which is her late husband's illegitimate son, whom she takes in as one of her own.
Lynette Scavo – Desperate Housewives
When first presented, Lynette is a disgruntled mother of four kids who stayed in her home with her spouse Tom. Lynette is a neurotic, stressed-out, controlling housewife and mom. She is known for being extremely controlling and likes to criticize the people she holds close to her heart.
Piper Halliwell – Charmed
Who says witches can’t be good mothers? Piper Halliwell, one of the charmed ones, is a mother of Wyatt, Chris, and Melinda Halliwell, and a good one. Among the four sisters, she is considered the kindest and most maternal in the group. When she's not a mother, she is also one of the strongest witches in Charmed.
Carol Brady – The Brady Bunch
Marion Cunningham – Happy Days
When your nickname is “Mrs. C” — you know you are a good mother. Marion Cunningham from Happy Days (not to be confused with the American food writer) is the mother of several of her children and a friend to many people. While she sometimes feels left out, the group reminds her of her importance by asking for help.
Tami Taylor – Friday Night Lights
Tami is the wife of a brilliant high-school football coach and is frequently the primary caregiver for their two girls. She pursues a profession as a guidance counselor in high school and then as a principal. She is a great pillar of support for her spouse, who frequently seeks and heeds her counsel.
Thelma Harper – The Carol Burnett Show And Mama’s Family
Thelma Harper first appeared as the inspiration for a comedy on the legendary Carol Burnett Show and then in a sitcom. She gave her three children a place to live when times hit hard and cooked and cleaned for them despite the criticism targeted at her. In reality, she hates to do all that.
Harriet Nelson – The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet
Long before reality television became one of the most popular television programs, Ozzie and Harriet Nelson produced a sitcom with their two kids, David and Ricky, that was based on their real lives. Harriet became one of the most beloved moms in television history because of her charming smile and manner.
Bonnie Plunkett – Mom
Bonnie seeks to reconnect with her adult daughter after leading a terrible life as a foster child, adolescent parent, and addict. While she struggles to be a good mother, she still loves Christy deep in her heart. They fight to stay clean and encourage one another in trying to rebuild their lives with humor and tenacity.
Ida Morgenstern – Rhoda
Ida Morgenstern is domineering and a master at making her kids feel guilty. She will use every trick in the book to match her two daughters with appropriate spouses. Fortunately, she allows Rhoda to return to her old room until she can stand on her own and is always there to give a shoulder to cry on.
Edith Bunker – All In The Family
Although Edith Bunker, who played Archie Bunker's wife in the 1970s comedy All in the Family, lacks the global perspective of other entries, she is nevertheless outstanding. She was less outspoken than her husband, but what she did have was a concern and love for her family, which always made her the voice of reason.
Rebecca Pearson – This Is Us
Rebecca loves her kids and perseveres through numerous challenges, such as difficult economic times and her husband's fight with alcoholism. With her husband's unexpected passing, she becomes a single parent, raising her adolescent children into maturity while dealing with her unfathomable grief.
Shirley Partridge – The Partridge Family
Shirley Partridge always tries to be a loving mother to her several children. She’s the type of mother who would sing along with her children, buy an old school bus, give it a fresh coat of paint, and go on a tour with them. Shirley stays calm around her children, even when one of them always does something annoying.
Livia Soprano – The Sopranos
It takes a horrible mother to push a high-level gangster into going to therapy. The three children of Livia Soprano have been the targets of her hatred for their whole lives as if she were angry that they even exist. It makes sense why Tony places her in a nursing facility. There, she managed to orchestrate a hit on her son.
Ellie Ewing – Dallas
To remain with Jock Ewing for more than 40 years requires one hell of a lady, and a lot of willpower is needed to accept her husband's illegitimate child into the family. She looks after three boys who are always at odds over control of the family enterprises. Miss Ellie is always there to put the four boys back in their places.
Margaret Anderson – Father Knows Best
Margaret is the idealized 1950s comedy mother — warm and pleasant. Wyatt has her moments, even when Robert Young was the true star of the sitcom. Once, she tried to learn fly-fishing, which led to her breaking her arm. To comfort her, the family gathered and shared positive stories about her.