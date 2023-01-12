The great thing about TV shows is that we are encouraged to invest our feelings and time in the characters shown to us. Some of the best TV couples are the fruits of our investments. They capture our eyes and hearts with the romance they leak through the TV screen. Since shows usually consist of several seasons, the best TV show couples are the ones who last the longest. The best ones are the ones that are memorable and charismatic.

A couple is only memorable when it can stay relative. Some of the best couples on TV shows are the ones that are quirky, fun, and with whom we can easily relate. When you rewatch Friends or How I Met Your Mother, you tend to know how the couples will act at which moment. This connection allowed for some iconic couples to stay in the heads of the viewers for a long time. Some fictional couples can survive years, others — decades.

Fame and charisma are interconnected — fame exists when that charm is present. So it’s not a mystery why famous fictional couples are quite charismatic when shown on the screen. Their presence is felt through their actions, words, and ability to make us feel something. That’s why famous TV couples could be the greatest ones in TV show history. They know how to charm us — the viewers.

The best way to learn the art of romance is by watching the people who mastered it. Below we have compiled a list of the best TV couples of all time who have that genuine chemistry on the screen.