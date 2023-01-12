Bumpy Roads Couldn’t Hinder These 50 Best TV Couples
The great thing about TV shows is that we are encouraged to invest our feelings and time in the characters shown to us. Some of the best TV couples are the fruits of our investments. They capture our eyes and hearts with the romance they leak through the TV screen. Since shows usually consist of several seasons, the best TV show couples are the ones who last the longest. The best ones are the ones that are memorable and charismatic.
A couple is only memorable when it can stay relative. Some of the best couples on TV shows are the ones that are quirky, fun, and with whom we can easily relate. When you rewatch Friends or How I Met Your Mother, you tend to know how the couples will act at which moment. This connection allowed for some iconic couples to stay in the heads of the viewers for a long time. Some fictional couples can survive years, others — decades.
Fame and charisma are interconnected — fame exists when that charm is present. So it’s not a mystery why famous fictional couples are quite charismatic when shown on the screen. Their presence is felt through their actions, words, and ability to make us feel something. That’s why famous TV couples could be the greatest ones in TV show history. They know how to charm us — the viewers.
The best way to learn the art of romance is by watching the people who mastered it. Below we have compiled a list of the best TV couples of all time who have that genuine chemistry on the screen. Since there is a lot to choose from, highlight the ones you liked the most by upvoting them. Also, share your thoughts on which TV show couples deserve to be higher on the list by leaving a comment below.
Jim And Pam, "The Office"
Even in office spaces, interesting love can flourish among coworkers. The perfect example of it is Jim and Pam from The Office. Starting as great friends, with Pam being in a relationship with Roy, these two metaphorically grew up in the eyes of the viewers, got married, and became an iconic couple to live up to.
Jake And Amy, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Since there isn’t a police number that could be radioed in, when love strikes, just tell them you have a case of Jake and Amy. It doesn't take a genius to realize that Jake and Amy's witty banter is just a cover for how deeply smitten they are with one another. A match made in television heaven is between punctual, know-it-all Amy and carefree, goofy Jake.
Ross And Rachel, "Friends"
Friends wouldn't be complete without Rachel and Ross and their rocky, on-and-off relationship. While most of us usually want to have a Monica and Chandler type of relationship, it's hard to admit that most of us are in a Ross and Rachel relationship, with breaks and errors. After a series-long on-and-off relationship, seeing them reunite as a couple at the very end brought joy to a lot of the fans.
Phil And Vivian, "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air"
Will Smith might have been the center of attention in 2022 and the series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, but when talking about the love front in the series, Phil and Vivian flipped it around. While displaying their love in each episode, the TV parents educate viewers about anything from class, racism, and other real-world concerns.
Jess And Nick, "New Girl"
What happens when you put a single, charismatic woman in an apartment of singles? You get a lot of romantic tension in the air. Jess, a quirky young lady, moves into a loft apartment with three single males following a horrible breakup. The relationship between Jess and Nick, an off-and-on roller coaster, is one of the best things in this series.
Mitch And Cam, "Modern Family"
Opposites attract, just as Newton (probably) said. Mitch, an introvert who likes to follow the rules, and Cam, an extrovert who makes every situation dramatic, are a couple of self-loving people. Despite how much they like each other, they share the trait of putting their family first.
Monica And Chandler, "Friends"
Rachel and Ross might be the wilder pair from Friends, but Monica and Chandler are the more wholesome of the two. While Chandler is the more relaxed yet sarcastic one, Monica is more “panicky,” trying (and sometimes succeeding) to conquer her many problems. They are a perfect duo that completes each other.
Uncle Jesse And Aunt Becky, "Full House"
Full House wouldn’t be full if there wasn’t love involved. Even the seducing uncle Jesse gets captured in the love curse inside. Thanks to the more dominant Becky, the heart-grabbing Elvis fan Jesse was able to settle down and become an inspiring family man.
Chidi And Eleanor, "The Good Place"
Have you ever searched for the definition of soulmates in a book called the dictionary? If you haven’t yet — you’re in luck. Don't look for it in the dictionary when you can see it in The Good Place. Chidi and Eleanor, no matter how many times they reboot their memories, can find each other over and over again.
Claire And Jamie, "Outlander"
Love can come from anywhere at any time. Claire, a time-traveling nurse, lived in both the 20th and 18th centuries and found love in both periods. Jamie, a Scottish soldier of the 18th century, was able to charm the accidental time traveler and the fans of the show.
David And Patrick, "Schitt’s Creek"
Schitt’s Creek explores the story of a scammed family and the love between the two men who are strangers yet feel incomplete without one another. David And Patrick, both coming from different backgrounds, portray true love on the TV screen while maturely handling a controversial theme.
Marshall And Lily, "How I Met Your Mother"
While the story is about Ted meeting his wife, Tracy, no one can doubt that the main couple of the series is Lily and Marshall — the pad and the marshmallow. This couple made us smile, squeeze out a couple of tears from our eyes, and feel happy — sometimes all three at the same time.
Seth And Summer, "The O. C."
Even geeks are known to catch some hearts in their webs. The O. C. tells the tale of a geeky, awkward boy who develops feelings for a popular girl. Before she sees him with someone else, the popular girl doesn't even give him a chance. Since they were supposed to be together from the beginning, their on-and-off relationship drew us back time and time again.
Kurt And Blaine, "Glee"
If you are a fan of Kurt and Blaine from Glee, “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry might sound different. The first kiss between the two protagonists created history by demonstrating that teenage love isn't necessarily traditional. If you can find a person you love — everything else doesn't matter.
Ben And Leslie, "Parks & Rec"
If you are dating Leslie Knope, you must be quite an interesting character. Ben Wyatt, the ice clown of ice town, and Leslie Knope, the energetic colleague of Ron Swanson, are complex characters who seem to fit each other like a couple of puzzle pieces — always ready to help the other solve a problem.
Blair And Chuck, "Gossip Girl"
Who doesn’t like a drama or two thrown in their way? With the series name Gossip Girl, it’s easy to say that there are a lot of dramas to watch and like. The dramatic relationship between Blair and Chuck, while truly filled with genuine love, is rocky at best. Jumping from drama to conflicts, with pauses of relaxation, these two capture plenty of fans’ hearts.
Stef And Lena, "The Fosters"
A ten-year romance must have a complicated backstory, right? The Fosters showed viewers Stef and Lena's triumphs, such as raising five adoptive children and ultimately getting married, as well as their challenges, such as losing their jobs, being diagnosed with cancer, and almost losing their house.
Carol And Mike Brady, "The Brady Bunch"
The two people who managed to keep this large, mixed family intact must be mentioned while discussing The Brady Bunch. Indeed, the finest advice for dealing with anything, from adolescence to bullying, comes from Carol and Mike. It can't be simple to run a busy family, but Carol and Mike always make time for one another.
Louis And Jessica, "Fresh Off The Boat"
Nothing says true love like leaving your home country and still sticking together in a land full of strangers. Louis is all for adapting to American society, but Jessica is against it. Yet, the couple stays in agreement despite having opposing ideologies. They bring out the best in one another and instill a spirit of support in their kids.
Sun And Jin, "Lost"
Even though they appeared to be outsiders to the survivors, Sun and Jin won over many Lost fans. With the bizarre flips and turns that include aircraft disasters, time travel, smoke monsters, and more, this couple can maintain their relationship. That kind of connection is unbreakable.
Edith And Archie, "All In The Family"
The connection between Edith and Archie on All in the Family might be considered the epitome of the 1970s, despite the decade's classic films and TV series. With optimist Archie and generous Edith keeping him grounded, it's occasionally true that opposites attract. Let the laughter begin.
Randall And Beth, "This Is Us"
Randall and Beth may be the best pair in the series. We witness several events in the couple's lives, highs, and lows, as the program cuts between timeframes. The NBC drama graciously allows us to put down the Kleenex when they are on screen, during their high-stakes life discussions, or their interactions with their children.
Luke And Lorelai, "Gilmore Girls"
Team Logan, Team Jess, or Team Dean? Nah, the love story between Luke and Lorelai is what truly captured the attention of the viewers of this series. Positive Lorelai and pessimistic Luke complement each other perfectly because of their contrasting personalities.
Dre And Rainbow, "Black-Ish"
Without the relationship between Dre and Rainbow, Black-ish would not exist. This couple deserves admiration for pushing each other and dealing with problems, such as gender, race, and politics, while modeling good black relationships for their children.
Meredith And Derek, "Grey’s Anatomy"
Doctors are the savers of life and brokers of the hearts. Grey’s Anatomy is not only medically interesting but also teaches us one or two things about the struggles of romantic life. If you are a vivid watcher, Meredith and Derek might be the couple you most commonly associate with romances in the medical field.
Frank And Estelle, "Seinfeld"
Love is understood in many different ways. Some gift fresh, out-of-the-garden flowers for their loved one — others do various actions. For Frank and Estelle, their love is seen through shouting matches, Frank's pick-up moves, and the strained relationship they have with their son, George Costanza.
Dwayne And Whitley, "A Different World"
It's hard to believe that Whitley would choose Dwayne when you first start watching A Different World, but first impressions can be quite deceiving. Their chemistry remains evident throughout the series, and Whitley ultimately lets go of her impossibly high expectations.
Nathan And Haley, "One Tree Hill"
Just because it’s a teen drama, filmed through the 2000s and early 2010s, doesn’t mean that every relationship shown is drama-filled. The relationship between Nathan and Haley, two high school sweethearts, is marked by romantic actions and heartfelt catchphrases like “always and forever.”
Harriette And Carl, "Family Matters"
It seems like Harriette and Carl, the heads of the Winslow family, can work together, face problems, and still love each other. While the nerdy Steve Urkel might be the center of attention for most meme lovers, the romantic fans of Family Matters tend to focus more on the long-term relationship between Harriette and Carl.
Ian And Mickey, "Shameless"
There is no shame in loving a person — even if it’s not a perfect relationship. Ian and Mickey are both rebels for different reasons. Both come from broken families, and both seem to click together. Even if their relationship could land them in hot water, they still stick together.
Jane And Rafael, "Jane The Virgin"
It's nice to have someone supporting you. Jane and Rafael always have each other's best interests at heart and are ready to work together. Whatever the challenge, they always returned to writing the book. Go after your dreams! Love and goals for your job are compatible pursuits.
Elena And Damon (Or Stefan), "Vampire Diaries"
Twilight might dominate the vampire love genre on the big screens, but Vampire Diaries can get our attention on the smaller screens. Elena, Damon, and Stefan form a dangerous and sharp love triangle. Team Damon and Team Stefan have risen in the fandom so you know that the battle must be blood-boiling…
Glenn And Maggie, "The Walking Dead"
Imagine finding love and surviving a zombie apocalypse — sounds hard? While slaying zombies and coping with a cunning villain who calls himself the Governor, Glenn and Maggie fell in love and stayed together for a long time. A couple that brightened up the whole zombie apocalypse theme.
George And Louise, "The Jeffersons"
It's not shocking that the Jeffersons from All in the Family received their very own spin-off series because they were such a smash there. You may expect George's temper and Louise's kind nature to balance each other out. Despite the hardships surrounding them, they stay relevant and lovable to the fans.
Zack And Kelly, "Saved By The Bell"
This relationship didn't have to be saved… by the bell. The entirety of Saved By The Bell was a love story of Zack and Kelly and the journey they took. Ask any hardcore fan — Zack and Kelly were the saving grace on the romantic front. Sure, there were others, but it is easier to remember these two than the other couples.
Yorkie And Kelly, "Black Mirror"
These two people are brought together in the "San Junipero" episode, which has a clever narrative that will make their tale even more interesting. Additionally, it connects the benefits and drawbacks of technology with an unforgettable love tale in classic Black Mirror style.
Poussey And Soso, "The Orange Is The New Black"
The Poussey and Soso connection will always be at the top of the list of relationships on the Netflix series. Fans weren't expecting them to be together, but their shared hardships (with addiction and sadness) strengthen their bond. Watching them interact is enjoyable and never gets dull.
Veronica And Logan, "Veronica Mars"
LoVe is the name of Veronica and Logan's ship. It doesn't seem like a good match for a detective and a bad guy, yet Veronica and Logan manage to make it work. Throughout the series, although equally obstinate, they have learned to trust one another.
Lucy And Ricky, "I Love Lucy"
Comedic duo Lucy and Ricky were one of the first multi-ethnic couples on television, which is no minor achievement considering this was the 1950s. Their push-and-pull relationship still makes the fans chuckle every time Ricky arrives home early from work to catch Lucy and Ethel in the middle of a plan.
Cory And Topanga, "Boy Meets World"
We have the chance to see Cory and Topanga mature and experience many firsts together in Boy Meets World. The class clown and the brilliant girl became the childhood TV pair we aspired to be.
Mindy And Danny, "The Mindy Project"
Even enemies with different personalities can come together and form a relationship. The Mindy Project touches upon the relationship between Mindy and Danny, frenemies turned lovers, who butt their heads constantly. The good thing — it only fuels their passion for one another like gasoline does to a fire.
Willow And Tara, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"
Buffy might be the hero of the series, but Willow and Tara are the romantic duo who took over the series. At the start, it was a friendship, which flourished into a great romantic relationship between two women. It was the first time a complex lesbian couple was depicted on television.
Paul And Jamie, "Mad About You"
Mad About You gave us a taste of life after getting married. Paul and Jamie, who recently got married, demonstrate what it's like to begin a new chapter and find out about different facets of married life. The actual star of the play, their tiny dog Murray, who made their life a bit more fascinating, must also be mentioned.
Pacey And Joey, "Dawson’s Creek"
Dawson’s Creek is a coming-of-age story that explores the love of the two couples, Jen and Dawson, and the more memorable Pacey and Joey. While the platonic relationship between Joey and Dawson is a nice one, when she begins to develop feelings for Pacey, it is like she finally found her real soulmate.
Philip And Elizabeth, "The Americans"
Even cold-hearted KGB sleeper agents are bound to fall in love at least once. Philip and Elizabeth, living and hiding under fake names in the United States, form a realistic bond of love. To them, the feelings might be a part of the cover, but to the viewers, it is as romantic as it can be.
Oliver And Connor, "How To Get Away With Murder"
When compared, getting away with homicide might be harder than finding someone with whom you have that deep love connection. Despite their extensive experience, Oliver and Connor are able to maintain their close bond. Through the crimes surrounding Annalise Keating and the other law students, they keep each other grounded and establish normalcy.
Clark And Lois, "Smallville"
In the fictional town of Smallville, there is enough space for both alien stuff and love for the young Superman. Over the years, Clark Kent and Lois Lane's relationship has evolved from quarreling friends to dynamic collaborators and lovers. Fans have also coined the term "Clois" for their union.
Angel And Lil Papi, "Pose"
When romance is there, it might be hard to remain merely friends. What was once just platonic develops into the FX drama's best relationship. Angel feels encouraged by Lil Papi and knows she can rely on him in difficult times. We're interested to see where the series leads the couple, even though their relationship is still developing.
Fran And Mr. Sheffield, "The Nanny"
Sometimes, the teasing part of the relationship is the most interesting. The mystery of will-they or won’t-they is sometimes intoxicating and hard to look away from. In The Nanny, the relationship between Fran and Mr. Sheffield is just that — almost a decade of mystery of what they will do next.
Coach Taylor And Tami, "Friday Night Lights"
When you are in the middle of the game, with only a few seconds left on the clock — you have to be focused on the game. For Coach Taylor, this game was both pushing his team to the state championship and keeping Tami close to his heart. This power couple sits cozily on the top of many couple-related lists.
