39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online
There is a pressure from society that after school you need to go to college, then you need to get a good job, you need to have a car and a house and let’s not forget your social life as well. Besides having friends you need to be in a relationship because how else will you create a family and have kids?
But the younger generation are liberating themselves from these expectations and data shows that more people are choosing to stay single. There was even a study going viral which claimed that the happiest group of people are single women.
Sadly, that doesn’t mean that the expectation isn’t there and people are annoyingly asked “Why are you still single?” That’s not a very tactical question to ask so you can allow yourself to not go into detail and give one of the answers people on Reddit give the curious cats who stick their noses into their business.
Just lucky, I guess!
I am single by choice... Their choice but still.
In France we say, "Mieux vaut être seul que mal accompagné" which means "Better alone than in bad company"
I had one of the groomsmen in the wedding I was in last year ask me that question, after I told him I wasn’t in a rush, his buddy behind him reminded him that he was thrice divorced
Edit: for context I’m 26 M and he was in his late 30’s
"Because my goal isn't to be in a relationship, it's to be in the *right* relationship."
Because you're taken
Your mom says she wants no strings attached
Because making an album is too much work.
Best one I've heard lately:
"Supply-chain issues."
Who the f**k are you? Get the hell out of my house!
Because my dating pool is significantly smaller than yours, Samantha
My response last time was "How are you *not*?"
Personal choice, are you interested?
The voices in my head tend to get jealous very easily
"Because I'm not looking for a partner right now."
Are you blind
Look at me
“Why do you care?”
To tolerate me would require a skill level not yet reached by any mortal being.
All the men where I live want kids!
I do not.
I have the social skills of a spoon
Go full on Cher from Clueless: "you see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet!"
Procrastination
I’d rather be single than pretend to be happy in a fake relationship.
Because having another adult who has any say in the course of my adult life is obnoxious 🤣😅
So that you don’t feel left out.
My fiance' died in April 2020
Because I have a reddit account
When my sister got married, my niece, 17, asked me, "How does it feel to be the only one of your siblings not married?"
I simply replied, "Well, unlike them I have standards." Her father, my brother, was right there :)
no one can handle my personality for that long
"Why are you being nosy?"
I just hate people.
„What do you think?“
It’s like the uno reverse card, they asked a potentially uncomfortable question now they gotta answer it themselves.
Because I learn from my mistakes
I value my freedom too much.
Because a partner would take away from ME time.
"And happy" is one of the best response you can give!
I think the best response is "because I am prioritising my mental health right now" and it being true.
‘Why? You wanna be with me?’
Because there are so many people like you.