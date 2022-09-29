There is a pressure from society that after school you need to go to college, then you need to get a good job, you need to have a car and a house and let’s not forget your social life as well. Besides having friends you need to be in a relationship because how else will you create a family and have kids?

But the younger generation are liberating themselves from these expectations and data shows that more people are choosing to stay single. There was even a study going viral which claimed that the happiest group of people are single women. 

Sadly, that doesn’t mean that the expectation isn’t there and people are annoyingly asked “Why are you still single?” That’s not a very tactical question to ask so you can allow yourself to not go into detail and give one of the answers people on Reddit give the curious cats who stick their noses into their business.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Just lucky, I guess!

malachai926 , Timothy Neesam Report

8points
POST
#2

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online I am single by choice... Their choice but still.

TheNukex , Judith Jackson Report

8points
POST
Beutran
Beutran
Community Member
1 minute ago

I wish I could say that, turns out it's on me Lol

0
0points
reply
#3

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online In France we say, "Mieux vaut être seul que mal accompagné" which means "Better alone than in bad company"

Bobbyballs , Andrei! Report

7points
POST
#4

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online I had one of the groomsmen in the wedding I was in last year ask me that question, after I told him I wasn’t in a rush, his buddy behind him reminded him that he was thrice divorced

Edit: for context I’m 26 M and he was in his late 30’s

benzguy95 , Paul Sableman Report

7points
POST
#5

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online "Because my goal isn't to be in a relationship, it's to be in the *right* relationship."

AmIbiGuy_420 , Tambako The Jaguar Report

7points
POST
Beutran
Beutran
Community Member
1 minute ago

This, I just think that maybe i'm too selective considering that I never fallen in love with someone... Not even a crush

0
0points
reply
#6

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Because you're taken

the_bassist_dumbass Report

7points
POST
#7

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Your mom says she wants no strings attached

Hugh_manateerian , Personal Creations Report

6points
POST
#8

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Because making an album is too much work.

Mynop , Corey Balazowich Report

6points
POST
#9

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Best one I've heard lately:

"Supply-chain issues."

ThePrimeRibDirective , runran Report

5points
POST
#10

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Who the f**k are you? Get the hell out of my house!

Buleflavoredpickle , Rapid Spin Report

5points
POST
#11

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Because my dating pool is significantly smaller than yours, Samantha

anon , JD Hancock Report

5points
POST
Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Mine is a dried up puddle. Right now, I have exactly 0 options.

0
0points
reply
#12

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online My response last time was "How are you *not*?"

anon , Chris Fithall Report

5points
POST
#13

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Personal choice, are you interested?

Chuleta_Frita , Klearchos Kapoutsis Report

4points
POST
#14

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online The voices in my head tend to get jealous very easily

generictrashlady , threephin Report

4points
POST
#15

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online "Because I'm not looking for a partner right now."

MoguoTheMoogle , Best Picko Report

3points
POST
#16

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Are you blind

Look at me

nukemgames , Mirko Tobias Schäfer Report

3points
POST
#17

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online “Why do you care?”

Flashy_War2097 , Ben+Sam Report

1point
POST
#18

To tolerate me would require a skill level not yet reached by any mortal being.

SquirtleOfHyrule Report

1point
POST
#19

All the men where I live want kids!

I do not.

Val41795 Report

1point
POST
#20

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online I have the social skills of a spoon

Its-Slammin , gfpeck Report

0points
POST
#21

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Go full on Cher from Clueless: "you see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet!"

FifiLaFifi Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Procrastination

ApprehensiveEmploy21 , marke1996 Report

0points
POST
#23

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online I’d rather be single than pretend to be happy in a fake relationship.

mwdh20 , Wyatt Fisher Report

0points
POST
#24

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Because having another adult who has any say in the course of my adult life is obnoxious 🤣😅

HouseMDeezNuts , Ben Chun Report

0points
POST
#25

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online So that you don’t feel left out.

Herdzikberg , liebeslakritze Report

0points
POST
#26

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online My fiance' died in April 2020

SHarks_blade , VirtKitty Report

0points
POST
#27

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online Because I have a reddit account

themoosemethod , DJANDYW.COM AKA NOB Report

0points
POST
#28

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online When my sister got married, my niece, 17, asked me, "How does it feel to be the only one of your siblings not married?"

I simply replied, "Well, unlike them I have standards." Her father, my brother, was right there :)

JMCatron , Kyle James Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online no one can handle my personality for that long

AngelFrag , Heroes & Villains Report

0points
POST
#30

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online "Why are you being nosy?"

flirtinwithdisaster , Timo Newton-Syms Report

0points
POST
#31

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online I just hate people.

UntilTmrw , Dustin Moore Report

0points
POST
#32

39 Clapbacks To Use When Someone Asks Why You’re Still Single, As Shared By Folks Online „What do you think?“

It’s like the uno reverse card, they asked a potentially uncomfortable question now they gotta answer it themselves.

rekcuzfpok , GhostLightStickers Report

0points
POST
#33

Because I learn from my mistakes

Danger_Mouse_101 Report

0points
POST
#34

I value my freedom too much.

LucyVialli Report

0points
POST
#35

Because a partner would take away from ME time.

die_monster_ Report

0points
POST
#36

"And happy" is one of the best response you can give!

Ashrith291 Report

0points
POST
#37

I think the best response is "because I am prioritising my mental health right now" and it being true.

arkofjoy Report

0points
POST
#38

‘Why? You wanna be with me?’

sockmaster666 Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Because there are so many people like you.

anon Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!