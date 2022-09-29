There is a pressure from society that after school you need to go to college, then you need to get a good job, you need to have a car and a house and let’s not forget your social life as well. Besides having friends you need to be in a relationship because how else will you create a family and have kids?

But the younger generation are liberating themselves from these expectations and data shows that more people are choosing to stay single. There was even a study going viral which claimed that the happiest group of people are single women.

Sadly, that doesn’t mean that the expectation isn’t there and people are annoyingly asked “Why are you still single?” That’s not a very tactical question to ask so you can allow yourself to not go into detail and give one of the answers people on Reddit give the curious cats who stick their noses into their business.

More info: Reddit