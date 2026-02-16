ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy humor that's clever, clever, slightly absurd, and wonderfully unpredictable, then you're in for a treat. A Slavic artist, Stan Korabelnikov, the creative mind behind the Proidemtes comic series, has built a loyal audience thanks to his unique ability to twist everyday moments into hilariously surreal scenarios.

His comics often start off looking simple and relatable, only to take a sharp and unexpected turn in the final panel. Whether itu2019s animals behaving a little too human, objects having existential crises, or ordinary conversations spiraling into delightful nonsense, Stan's work captures the strange logic of modern life in the most entertaining way possible.

We have gathered 50 of his best comics that showcase his signature mix of lighthearted and quirky storytelling as well as colorful art. That's why we suggest you scroll down and enjoy the very best of the wonderfully weird world of Stan Korabelnikov!

More info: Instagram | Facebook