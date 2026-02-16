ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy humor that's clever, clever, slightly absurd, and wonderfully unpredictable, then you're in for a treat. A Slavic artist, Stan Korabelnikov, the creative mind behind the Proidemtes comic series, has built a loyal audience thanks to his unique ability to twist everyday moments into hilariously surreal scenarios.

His comics often start off looking simple and relatable, only to take a sharp and unexpected turn in the final panel. Whether itu2019s animals behaving a little too human, objects having existential crises, or ordinary conversations spiraling into delightful nonsense, Stan's work captures the strange logic of modern life in the most entertaining way possible.

We have gathered 50 of his best comics that showcase his signature mix of lighthearted and quirky storytelling as well as colorful art. That's why we suggest you scroll down and enjoy the very best of the wonderfully weird world of Stan Korabelnikov!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a hidden face inside an iceberg holding a fish and submarine underwater.

proidemtes Report

9points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic strip by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a croissant character interacting humorously with a pigeon outdoors.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a confused hammerhead shark and a small striped fish underwater.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon Earth with glasses saying not so flat, reflected as flat in a mirror, comic by Stan Korabelnikov brightening your day.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing yellow smiley faces discussing tolerance, then one disagreeing, followed by angry red faces reacting.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a man choosing real doctor visit over googling symptoms for health advice.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Two cartoon pigeons on a bench in front of abstract art, one saying did it once on a car, comic by Stan Korabelnikov.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Man ordering chicken soup from a waiter and later feeding soup to a confused chicken in a Stan Korabelnikov comic.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon comics by Stan Korabelnikov showing a talking brain humorously discussing its potential and inactivity.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're reminded every time we open a newspaper.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov shows a man on a toilet turning into a skeleton using an eternal battery on his phone.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon comic panels by Stan Korabelnikov showing a snake and a sloth in a colorful jungle setting.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a funny water cooler character struggling and then happily filling a cup.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a shark startled by falling coconuts with a humorous sea setting.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Comic panel showing planet Mercury humorously speaking and saying Call me Freddy, from brilliant comics by Stan Korabelnikov.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a moon with a surprised face and wolves howling at night in a forest.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can confirm. We howl in concert with the big thing in the sky. We are all Queen fans as well.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #16

    Three-panel comic by Stan Korabelnikov shows animated snail and worm discussing mood and public approval outdoors.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a moth at a bar humorously asking for light instead of beer.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a frog turned prince after a kiss, featuring brilliant and unexpected humor.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov shows a snake suggesting food delivery and a rabbit delivering food by bicycle outdoors.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing scientists discussing pigeon experiments, highlighting brilliant and unexpected humor in a lab setting.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon brain and heart characters in a comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing humor and emotions in a bright scene.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Man looking surprised at computer screen and brain sitting in chair saying continue in a comic by Stan Korabelnikov.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Two aliens sitting on a bench discussing distractions amid chaos in a Stan Korabelnikov comic brightening your day.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a pigeon humorously reacting to dropped bread with a knife and speech bubble.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Two birds on a branch in a comic by Stan Korabelnikov discussing blasting lasers from eyes and chaos.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a man beside a dark abyss, illustrating unexpected and brilliant comics to brighten your day.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Four-panel comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring animated holiday ornaments with humorous expressions and dialogue about yelling and screaming.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing Beethoven humorously ignoring dishes, highlighting brilliant and unexpected comic art.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Comic strip by Stan Korabelnikov showing a fly warning a bee about sniffing flower genitals in a humorous scene.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing animated organs in chaos while running, using phones and shouting for help.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Cartoon Earth with four expressive Moons orbiting, illustrating a funny comic style by Stan Korabelnikov.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring bears complaining about porridge and a broken chair with a sleeping girl in bed.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Two-panel comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing birds with humorous expressions and dialogue about children and their daddy.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Comic panel by Stan Korabelnikov showing a pig being chased by a wolf, then running on a treadmill humorously about weight loss.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a snail and worm discussing investing and profit at a laptop.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Brilliant comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a bunny's humorous struggle to fit in at a new job.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov shows a cat waking up confused by a bright flag outside the window in a humorous scene.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a raccoon finding comfort in watching funny pictures to brighten the day.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov shows a polite onion bringing a chef to tears with kind words in a kitchen setting.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing Santa in a blue suit delivering gifts to the Earth in a humorous space scene.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing animated volcanoes reacting to greenhouse gas emissions with facial expressions and volcanic eruption.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a dog and bird humorously discussing dog behavior in a bright outdoor scene.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Comic panels by Stan Korabelnikov, featuring a man questioning a TikTok return and a stork humorously carrying a baby.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Two cartoon flies at a candlelit dinner table in a brilliant and unexpected comic by Stan Korabelnikov.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Comics by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a humorous pigeon holding a knife with bread pieces on the ground.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Two birds on a branch in a dark cityscape with one imagining blasting lasers from eyes in a Stan Korabelnikov comic.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a fish urging another to evolve and jump onto land in a brilliant unexpected scene.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov featuring a brain reacting with shock to a sale sign on a p**p emoji.

    proidemtes Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    Colorful comics by Stan Korabelnikov featuring animals with humorous dialogue that brighten your day and entertain with unexpected wit.

    proidemtes Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    Comic by Stan Korabelnikov showing a comet greeting Earth humorously as it approaches in space.

    proidemtes Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!