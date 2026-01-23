The Best Of Vaughan Tomlinson: 50 Comics Showcasing Life, Society, And Human Quirks
Some of you might remember Vaughan Tomlinson, an illustrator and cartoonist from South Africa who now calls New York home. He has built a devoted following of nearly 100k fans thanks to his clever, one-panel comics that never fail to entertain.
Today, we’re revisiting some of Vaughan’s best cartoons – ones that have been most loved by our community in the past. His work is all about capturing joy and sparking laughter, and each one-panel comic delivers a quick, witty punchline: smart, funny, and guaranteed to bring a smile or a hearty chuckle. We think you’ll really enjoy scrolling through this selection of his work.
More info: Instagram
My cats have been doing a pretty good job of keeping the mice out of our house (we live in the French countryside in the middle of vineyards and food crops and have a barn attached to the house, so it can get very "mousy" in here), but they were feeling especially saucy this week and when I went to the kitchen to feed them their breakfast, as a treat they left me a mouse floating in their water dish. Very romantic. ❤️ 🐀 ❤️
So to paraphrase Richard III: "An egg, an egg, my freedom for an egg"?
Please share the joke... I find it tragi-comic at best :)