Some of you might remember Vaughan Tomlinson, an illustrator and cartoonist from South Africa who now calls New York home. He has built a devoted following of nearly 100k fans thanks to his clever, one-panel comics that never fail to entertain.

Today, we’re revisiting some of Vaughan’s best cartoons – ones that have been most loved by our community in the past. His work is all about capturing joy and sparking laughter, and each one-panel comic delivers a quick, witty punchline: smart, funny, and guaranteed to bring a smile or a hearty chuckle. We think you’ll really enjoy scrolling through this selection of his work.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cartoon showing a whale and a fish on a beach illustrating comedy from anywhere by this artist.

vaughantomlinson Report

    #2

    Woman sitting in a boat with a cat inside a tunnel labeled giving up and getting a cat, comic art on comedy and comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #3

    Black and white comic showing a bartender and woman at a bar, highlighting comedy from anywhere in this artist’s work.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats have been doing a pretty good job of keeping the mice out of our house (we live in the French countryside in the middle of vineyards and food crops and have a barn attached to the house, so it can get very "mousy" in here), but they were feeling especially saucy this week and when I went to the kitchen to feed them their breakfast, as a treat they left me a mouse floating in their water dish. Very romantic. ❤️ 🐀 ❤️

    #4

    Cartoon of a skeleton therapist and a man on a couch, illustrating comedy with dark humor and unique comics style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The way this crazy World is at the moment I wouldn't mind them coming round for a cuppa and a bit of a chat

    #5

    Cartoon of cats sitting on stools with a heart sign saying Mr. Purrfect, a comedy comic by an artist.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #6

    Artist drawing calmly while grim reaper smoking, illustrating comedy and dark humor in comic art style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You took mine when the last election occurred.

    #7

    Two women in red cloaks and white bonnets share comedy about eggs, showcasing humor in a comic art style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So to paraphrase Richard III: "An egg, an egg, my freedom for an egg"?

    #8

    Cartoon by artist showing a doctor telling a patient he has very poor health insurance in a comedic comic style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooops! USA again.

    #9

    Man proposing to woman outdoors in a comic illustration showcasing the best comedy comics by this artist.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #10

    Doctor with clipboard speaking to a cat sitting on a bed in a humorous comic about comedy and curiosity.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #11

    Black and white comic by artist showing humor in everyday life with a patient lying on a therapist’s couch in a room.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #12

    Black and white comic illustration featuring a bearded man, Jesus, and a platypus, highlighting unique comedy in comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not the only one asking that question

    #13

    Man, woman, and child in a pet shop with a bunny, illustrating comedy from anywhere in a comic style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #14

    Santa sitting tired by a Christmas tree with gifts, while a performer entertains a crowd, showcasing comedy in comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #15

    Black and white comic-style drawing of a person with a humorous quote about the rat race, highlighting comedy and comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #16

    Man in polka dot shorts working on computer at office desk, illustrating comedy in an artist's best comics collection.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #17

    Black and white comic by artist showing a man at a restaurant table delivering comedy with his insults to the chef.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #18

    Cartoon artist’s comedy comic shows a tick visiting a flat dog society booth among giant hairs in a humorous setting.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #19

    Cartoon showing cats watching a comedy scene with a cat and a red dot, highlighting comedy and comics humor.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #20

    Cartoon by an artist proving comedy can come from anywhere shows a cat lying on a couch talking to a therapist.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #21

    Two robots holding leashes connected to tin cans with a small heart between, showcasing comedy from anywhere.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #22

    Black and white comic of two dogs in therapy, one lying on a couch saying sometimes I don’t want to be a good boy, comedy comic.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #23

    Black and white comic showing aliens coming down from a UFO, humorously highlighting comedy can come from anywhere.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please share the joke... I find it tragi-comic at best :)

    #24

    Black and white comic of two crows in a park, one crow holding a ring proposing, highlighting comedy in comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #25

    Cartoon depicting comedy with two devils and a woman drinking iced coffee in a fiery setting, showcasing artist's comic style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #26

    Man in a suit standing in a graveyard telling news, comic illustrating that comedy can come from anywhere.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #27

    Black and white comic showing a bearded man and a haloed bartender with the word miracle in the background, comedic comic style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #28

    Cartoon showing two dogs, one meditating on a hilltop and the other listening, illustrating comedy and life wisdom.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #29

    Illustration showing seasonal humor with a man reacting differently in winter, spring, summer, and fall for comedy comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #30

    Anthropomorphic dog comedian in a suit performing stand-up comedy on stage with a microphone and spotlight.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #31

    Black and white comic showing a grim reaper at a 40th birthday party, illustrating comedy from this artist’s best comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #32

    Two devils in flames watch a man relax on a couch using a TV remote, illustrating comedy in an unexpected setting.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the true hell!

    #33

    Hand-drawn comic panel with the word censored and text about the most controversial cartoon in this comedy artist's work.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *** * ****** ** *****!

    #34

    Cartoon by a comedy artist showing a dog king on a throne with guards, highlighting humor in comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #35

    Cartoon highlighting comedy with a devilish waiter serving a couple upset over a menu in a fiery setting.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #36

    Black and white comic of Santa holding a control pad near a woman in bed, highlighting comedy in this artist's comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #37

    Cartoon showing a man and a goose in an office, highlighting comedy and humor in unique comic art.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #38

    Father holding a cup talking to son in bed, illustrating how comedy can come from anywhere in a comic style.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #39

    Cartoon by artist showing two whales in water near a beach with people and umbrellas, highlighting comedy from an artist.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #40

    Man standing on ledge with coworker shouting about printer, illustrating comedy from the artist’s best comics on workplace humor.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #41

    Cartoon showing an artist’s comedy about judgment with two angels whispering and a bearded man sitting with a drink.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #42

    Child dressed as a ghost labeled cost of living scares a man while trick-or-treating in a comedic Halloween scene.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #43

    A comedy cartoon showing a man watching two rats, highlighting how comedy can come from anywhere.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #44

    Cartoon showing comedy with a goose at a job interview, highlighting creativity in comedy comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #45

    Black and white comic of a patient on a couch and therapist, illustrating comedy from the artist’s best comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #46

    Two crows in a park, one holding a ring proposing to the other, illustrating humor from the artist's best comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #47

    Cartoon of two dogs on a hill with a humorous caption illustrating comedy from anywhere in comic form.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #48

    Man proposing to woman outdoors with a humorous comic style, illustrating how comedy can come from anywhere.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #49

    Man in a suit talking on phone at a cemetery near a gravestone labeled Waldo in a comedy comic style illustration.

    vaughantomlinson Report

    #50

    Cartoon artist drawing a grim reaper who says he is here for the hopes and dreams, showcasing comedy in comics.

    vaughantomlinson Report

