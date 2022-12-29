2022 is the year that will surely be remembered by many. 2022 brought the end of pandemic restrictions and the return to the cinemas. Some of the best movies of 2022 are the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Holidays will pass and become distant memories, but films stay with us — whether we want them to or not. But since every year has a lot of good movies, what makes the Best Movies 2022 list so special?

When the pandemic started, Hollywood was shackled and restrained. But when cinemas opened up again, the center of entertainment came out swinging. Even the best horror movies 2022 provided us with were able to capture the hearts of the haters. The horror experienced in the cinema is more enjoyable than that experienced in the comfort of your living room. As the directors and actors returned to the movie sets, the action heroes did too. The majority of the best action movies released this year were just sequels to already established franchises.

So, if you are googling the best new movies to watch — no worries. Relax, look at the list below and examine what good movies 2022 blessed us with. If you get the urge to watch one, go to the cinema, see it on the big screen, or look it up on the many streaming services available. Upvote the movies that hype you up the most. Otherwise, if you already saw the movie and have some good words to share about it — leave a comment below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Aftersun

Aftersun

1 hours 42 minutes | Directed by Charlotte Wells 
 
Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
 
Memories live on, even after decades have passed. The combined happiness and personal melancholy of a vacation Sophie had with her father twenty years prior are remembered by Sophie. As she attempts to reconcile the father she knew with the father she didn't, memories both real and imagined fill in the gaps.

amazon.com Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
#2

The Banshees Of Inisherin

The Banshees Of Inisherin

1 hours 54 minutes | Directed by Martin McDonagh 
 
Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon
 
The bond of friendship can survive decades and the hard times that hit it, but sometimes, it can come to an abrupt end. In The Banshees Of Inisherin, two longtime friends come to a deadlock when one breaks their relationship abruptly, with terrifying repercussions for both of them.

amazon.com Report

20points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

2 hours 10 minutes | Directed by Joseph Kosinski 
 
Starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller
 
Tom Cruise goes by many names — the greatest stuntman in Hollywood, one of the greatest actors, or more simply — Maverick. Using plenty of practical effects, Top Gun: Maverick not only lived up to the original but surpassed it by miles. Thirty years after the first movie, Maverick, a legendary naval aviator, guides a new generation of hot-headed TOP GUN aviators and prepares them for a dangerous mission ahead of them.

amazon.com Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
KristinMorrison
KristinMorrison
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.Worksclick.com

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once

2 hours 19 minutes | Directed by Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
 
Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis
 
Reality is fictional — it can shift and change. Are we alone in our universe — is our universe the only one? In Everything Everywhere All At Once, the fate of the Earth is at stake when an interdimensional rupture shatters reality, forcing an unexpected hero to use her newly discovered abilities to battle strange and perplexing threats throughout the multiverse.

amazon.com Report

19points
Buy Now
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw this movie and loved it.

0
0points
reply
#5

The Northman

The Northman

2 hours 17 minutes | Directed by Robert Eggers 
 
Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy
 
Hamlet is not the only one who seeks revenge for the betrayal of his father — Amleth (which is an acronym for Hamlet) is on the same course. Set in the cold lands of Vikings, The Northman tells the story of a young prince who seeks to avenge his father, a king who was betrayed and murdered. This movie set the standard for epic historical movies.

amazon.com Report

18points
Buy Now
POST
Verinder of the Valley
Verinder of the Valley
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ohhh, I watched this! It was very good! : )

1
1point
reply
#6

Living

Living

1 hours 42 minutes | Directed by Oliver Hermanus 
 
Starring Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp
 
We are subjects of time, bound to disappear in its length. People pass away and time still goes on, so it's important to live in the moment. In Living, the main character does just that. A humorless civil servant in 1950s London makes the decision to take time off work to explore life after receiving an unfortunate diagnosis.

vudu.com Report

15points
POST
#7

Triangle Of Sadness

Triangle Of Sadness

2 hours 27 minutes | Directed by Ruben Östlund 
 
Starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean
 
While we might be used to the triangle of love (maybe be a part of it), ever seen a triangle of sadness in action? In Triangle Of Sadness, we get to see this in action. The movie follows a young couple on a luxurious cruise journey, meeting rich people and finding themselves in a series of awkward situations.

amazon.com Report

15points
Buy Now
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Half way through the movie I was drowned in tears from uncontrollable laughing.

0
0points
reply
#8

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar: The Way Of Water

3 hours 12 minutes | Directed by James Cameron
 
Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
 
Avatar dominated the box offices in 2009 and Avatar: The Way Of Water will probably do the same thing in 2022 and 2023. Jake Sully, the protagonist of the original, lives a calm life on the moon of Pandora, but everything changes when a new threat attacks. This forces Jake to work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to solve the problem.

avatar.com Report

14points
POST
#9

Brian And Charles

Brian And Charles

1 hours 30 minutes | Directed by Jim Archer
 
Starring David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey
 
In a remote part of Wales, an isolated inventor named Brian spends his days creating strange, unusual devices that rarely function. Despite his failure, he continues with his project. He builds Charles, an artificially intelligent robot with a love of cabbages who learns English from a dictionary.  

amazon.com Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
#10

All Quiet On The Western Front

All Quiet On The Western Front

2 hours 28 minutes | Directed by Edward Berger 
 
Starring Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer
 
War is disgusting, brutal, and all-around destructive. In the history of humanity, there have only been two World Wars. While World War II is a popular topic in cinema, World War I has been displayed only a few times. All Quiet On The Western Front shows the world through the eyes of a young German soldier, showcasing just how terrifying it was and how some things can never be forgotten.

netflix.com Report

12points
POST
#11

Nope

Nope

2 hours 10 minutes | Directed by Jordan Peele 
 
Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun
 
The sky above us holds so many secrets that it’s still a mystery, even when space travel is a thing. In Nope, a man and his sister discover something mystical in the sky, something of supernatural origins. While a local theme park is already amusing, the strange occurrence makes it even more fun.

amazon.com Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Decision To Leave

Decision To Leave

2 hours 19 minutes | Directed by Park Chan-wook 
 
Starring Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun
 
Hollywood is not the only player in the world of movies — South Korea and Park Chan-wook are here to deliver a great mystery. Decision To Leave explores the journey of a detective forced to solve the homicide of a man, and in the process encounters the mysterious wife of the murdered man.

amazon.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#13

The Woman King

The Woman King

2 hours 15 minutes | Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood 
 
Starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch
 
The title of king is reserved not only for male rulers — some women rise to the occasion and take up the role. The Woman King, a historical epic drama, showcases the rise of a woman warrior in the real kingdom of Dahomey. The kingdom has to deal with internal conflicts and with brutal European colonizers.

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Benediction

Benediction

2 hours 17 minutes | Directed by Terence Davies 
 
Starring Jack Lowden, Anton Lesser, Kate Phillips
 
It’s a noble thing to seek redemption for your soul. In Benediction, Siegfried Sassoon, a renowned 20th-century war poet, spent his entire life trying to find salvation for himself through his experiences with family, war, his work, and terrible relationships. He never realized, however, that salvation could only come from the inside.

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Elvis

Elvis

2 hours 39 minutes | Directed by Baz Luhrmann 
 
Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge
 
The king of rock'n'roll, Elvis Presley, was a legendary performer who, in 2022, became the subject of this movie — Elvis. It explores the story of American music legend Elvis Presley, from his youth to his 1950s rise to rock and roll stardom while retaining a complicated bond with Colonel Tom Parker, his manager.

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Verinder of the Valley
Verinder of the Valley
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my god, OHMYGOD, this was AMAZING!!!! Cannot recommend it enough!!!

0
0points
reply
#16

Prey

Prey

1 hours 40 minutes | Directed by Dan Trachtenberg 
 
Starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro
 
You are either the hunter — or the prey. In the movie Prey, Naru, a female warrior of the Comanche tribe, is the movie’s main protagonist. In addition to French fur traders destroying the buffalo her people depend on for livelihood, she finds herself defending her people against a nasty, humanoid alien that hunts humans for amusement.

hulu.com Report

5points
POST
#17

Jackass Forever

Jackass Forever

1 hours 36 minutes | Directed by Jeff Tremaine 
 
Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius
 
Sometimes, you need some fun in your life - even when it comes at the cost of another person. Jackass Forever feels like a dose of nostalgia. In the movie, new stunts are shown and old ones are recreated, with small twists added to make it more fun. Even after so many years, these stunts are still fun and quite painful.

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Fire Of Love

Fire Of Love

1 hours 38 minutes | Directed by Sara Dosa 
 
Starring Miranda July, Katia Krafft, Maurice Krafft
 
Not all movies are all about drama and special effects. Fire Of Love explores the lives of Katia and Maurice Krafft, two intrepid scientists and lovers, who perished in a volcanic eruption while engaging in the activity that first drew them together — solving the mysteries of volcanoes by gathering the most explosive footage ever captured.

disneyplus.com Report

3points
POST
#19

Bones And All

Bones And All

2 hours 11 minutes | Directed by Luca Guadagnino 
 
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance
 
Cannibals are also able to love — even though they eat human flesh. Bones And All explores the life of two romance-filled young cannibals who decide to go on a road trip. Starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, and directed by the creative mind behind Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, this movie is powerful in its message and cast.

amazon.com Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Utama

Utama

1 hours 27 minutes | Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi 
 
Starring José Calcina, Luisa Quispe, Candelaria Quispe
 
Few groups are more affected by climate change than Bolivian farmers, who face an existential threat from catastrophic drought. A married couple of llama farmers confront an uncertain future in the compelling film by photographer-turned-director Alejandro Loayza Grisi as their village, herd, and way of life disappear. The outcome is the most unexpected widescreen encounter of the year.

mubi.com Report

1point
POST
#21

Moonage Daydream

Moonage Daydream

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*adding to a personal to-see list*

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Broker

Broker

amazon.com Report

1point
Buy Now
POST
#23

The Batman

The Batman

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#24

Turning Red

Turning Red

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#25

The Worst Person In The World

The Worst Person In The World

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

netflix.com Report

0points
POST
#27

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#28

The Souvenir Part II

The Souvenir Part II

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#29

Red Rocket

Red Rocket

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Rrr

Rrr

netflix.com Report

0points
POST
#31

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

netflix.com Report

0points
POST
#32

Bergman Island

Bergman Island

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#33

TÁR

TÁR

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Till

Till

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Happening

Happening

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Hit The Road

Hit The Road

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

The Eternal Daughter

The Eternal Daughter

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#38

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

disneyplus.com Report

0points
POST
#39

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#41

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

weirdal.com Report

0points
POST
#42

The Gray Man

The Gray Man

netflix.com Report

0points
POST
#43

Crimes Of The Future

Crimes Of The Future

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#44

Orphan: First Kill

Orphan: First Kill

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#45

Fire Island

Fire Island

hulu.com Report

0points
POST
#46

Where The Crawdads Sing

Where The Crawdads Sing

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Deep Water

Deep Water

hulu.com Report

0points
POST
#48

Fresh

Fresh

hulu.com Report

0points
POST
#49

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

disneyplus.com Report

0points
POST
#50

After Yang

After Yang

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Kimi

Kimi

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Hustle

Hustle

netflix.com Report

0points
POST
#53

Navalny

Navalny

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#54

X

X

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#55

EO

EO

mubi.com Report

0points
POST
#56

No Bears

No Bears

mubi.com Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Ambulance

Ambulance

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#58

Barbarian

Barbarian

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#59

Scream

Scream

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#60

I Want You Back

I Want You Back

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#61

Pearl

Pearl

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#62

The Lost City

The Lost City

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#63

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#64

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#65

The Black Phone

The Black Phone

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#66

Vengeance

Vengeance

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Bullet Train

Bullet Train

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#68

Smile

Smile

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#69

Bros

Bros

amazon.com Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#70

The Whale

The Whale

a24films.com Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!