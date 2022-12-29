2022 is the year that will surely be remembered by many. 2022 brought the end of pandemic restrictions and the return to the cinemas. Some of the best movies of 2022 are the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Holidays will pass and become distant memories, but films stay with us — whether we want them to or not. But since every year has a lot of good movies, what makes the Best Movies 2022 list so special?

When the pandemic started, Hollywood was shackled and restrained. But when cinemas opened up again, the center of entertainment came out swinging. Even the best horror movies 2022 provided us with were able to capture the hearts of the haters. The horror experienced in the cinema is more enjoyable than that experienced in the comfort of your living room. As the directors and actors returned to the movie sets, the action heroes did too. The majority of the best action movies released this year were just sequels to already established franchises.

So, if you are googling the best new movies to watch — no worries. Relax, look at the list below and examine what good movies 2022 blessed us with. If you get the urge to watch one, go to the cinema, see it on the big screen, or look it up on the many streaming services available. Upvote the movies that hype you up the most. Otherwise, if you already saw the movie and have some good words to share about it — leave a comment below!