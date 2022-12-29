70 Best Movies Of 2022 That Returned Us To The Cinema
2022 is the year that will surely be remembered by many. 2022 brought the end of pandemic restrictions and the return to the cinemas. Some of the best movies of 2022 are the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Holidays will pass and become distant memories, but films stay with us — whether we want them to or not. But since every year has a lot of good movies, what makes the Best Movies 2022 list so special?
When the pandemic started, Hollywood was shackled and restrained. But when cinemas opened up again, the center of entertainment came out swinging. Even the best horror movies 2022 provided us with were able to capture the hearts of the haters. The horror experienced in the cinema is more enjoyable than that experienced in the comfort of your living room. As the directors and actors returned to the movie sets, the action heroes did too. The majority of the best action movies released this year were just sequels to already established franchises.
So, if you are googling the best new movies to watch — no worries. Relax, look at the list below and examine what good movies 2022 blessed us with. If you get the urge to watch one, go to the cinema, see it on the big screen, or look it up on the many streaming services available. Upvote the movies that hype you up the most. Otherwise, if you already saw the movie and have some good words to share about it — leave a comment below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Aftersun
1 hours 42 minutes | Directed by Charlotte Wells
Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
Memories live on, even after decades have passed. The combined happiness and personal melancholy of a vacation Sophie had with her father twenty years prior are remembered by Sophie. As she attempts to reconcile the father she knew with the father she didn't, memories both real and imagined fill in the gaps.
The Banshees Of Inisherin
1 hours 54 minutes | Directed by Martin McDonagh
Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon
The bond of friendship can survive decades and the hard times that hit it, but sometimes, it can come to an abrupt end. In The Banshees Of Inisherin, two longtime friends come to a deadlock when one breaks their relationship abruptly, with terrifying repercussions for both of them.
Top Gun: Maverick
2 hours 10 minutes | Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller
Tom Cruise goes by many names — the greatest stuntman in Hollywood, one of the greatest actors, or more simply — Maverick. Using plenty of practical effects, Top Gun: Maverick not only lived up to the original but surpassed it by miles. Thirty years after the first movie, Maverick, a legendary naval aviator, guides a new generation of hot-headed TOP GUN aviators and prepares them for a dangerous mission ahead of them.
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.Worksclick.com
Everything Everywhere All At Once
2 hours 19 minutes | Directed by Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis
Reality is fictional — it can shift and change. Are we alone in our universe — is our universe the only one? In Everything Everywhere All At Once, the fate of the Earth is at stake when an interdimensional rupture shatters reality, forcing an unexpected hero to use her newly discovered abilities to battle strange and perplexing threats throughout the multiverse.
The Northman
2 hours 17 minutes | Directed by Robert Eggers
Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy
Hamlet is not the only one who seeks revenge for the betrayal of his father — Amleth (which is an acronym for Hamlet) is on the same course. Set in the cold lands of Vikings, The Northman tells the story of a young prince who seeks to avenge his father, a king who was betrayed and murdered. This movie set the standard for epic historical movies.
Living
1 hours 42 minutes | Directed by Oliver Hermanus
Starring Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp
We are subjects of time, bound to disappear in its length. People pass away and time still goes on, so it's important to live in the moment. In Living, the main character does just that. A humorless civil servant in 1950s London makes the decision to take time off work to explore life after receiving an unfortunate diagnosis.
Triangle Of Sadness
2 hours 27 minutes | Directed by Ruben Östlund
Starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean
While we might be used to the triangle of love (maybe be a part of it), ever seen a triangle of sadness in action? In Triangle Of Sadness, we get to see this in action. The movie follows a young couple on a luxurious cruise journey, meeting rich people and finding themselves in a series of awkward situations.
Half way through the movie I was drowned in tears from uncontrollable laughing.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
3 hours 12 minutes | Directed by James Cameron
Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
Avatar dominated the box offices in 2009 and Avatar: The Way Of Water will probably do the same thing in 2022 and 2023. Jake Sully, the protagonist of the original, lives a calm life on the moon of Pandora, but everything changes when a new threat attacks. This forces Jake to work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to solve the problem.
Brian And Charles
1 hours 30 minutes | Directed by Jim Archer
Starring David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey
In a remote part of Wales, an isolated inventor named Brian spends his days creating strange, unusual devices that rarely function. Despite his failure, he continues with his project. He builds Charles, an artificially intelligent robot with a love of cabbages who learns English from a dictionary.
All Quiet On The Western Front
2 hours 28 minutes | Directed by Edward Berger
Starring Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer
War is disgusting, brutal, and all-around destructive. In the history of humanity, there have only been two World Wars. While World War II is a popular topic in cinema, World War I has been displayed only a few times. All Quiet On The Western Front shows the world through the eyes of a young German soldier, showcasing just how terrifying it was and how some things can never be forgotten.
Nope
2 hours 10 minutes | Directed by Jordan Peele
Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun
The sky above us holds so many secrets that it’s still a mystery, even when space travel is a thing. In Nope, a man and his sister discover something mystical in the sky, something of supernatural origins. While a local theme park is already amusing, the strange occurrence makes it even more fun.
Decision To Leave
2 hours 19 minutes | Directed by Park Chan-wook
Starring Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun
Hollywood is not the only player in the world of movies — South Korea and Park Chan-wook are here to deliver a great mystery. Decision To Leave explores the journey of a detective forced to solve the homicide of a man, and in the process encounters the mysterious wife of the murdered man.
The Woman King
2 hours 15 minutes | Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood
Starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch
The title of king is reserved not only for male rulers — some women rise to the occasion and take up the role. The Woman King, a historical epic drama, showcases the rise of a woman warrior in the real kingdom of Dahomey. The kingdom has to deal with internal conflicts and with brutal European colonizers.
Benediction
2 hours 17 minutes | Directed by Terence Davies
Starring Jack Lowden, Anton Lesser, Kate Phillips
It’s a noble thing to seek redemption for your soul. In Benediction, Siegfried Sassoon, a renowned 20th-century war poet, spent his entire life trying to find salvation for himself through his experiences with family, war, his work, and terrible relationships. He never realized, however, that salvation could only come from the inside.
Elvis
2 hours 39 minutes | Directed by Baz Luhrmann
Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge
The king of rock'n'roll, Elvis Presley, was a legendary performer who, in 2022, became the subject of this movie — Elvis. It explores the story of American music legend Elvis Presley, from his youth to his 1950s rise to rock and roll stardom while retaining a complicated bond with Colonel Tom Parker, his manager.
Oh my god, OHMYGOD, this was AMAZING!!!! Cannot recommend it enough!!!
Prey
1 hours 40 minutes | Directed by Dan Trachtenberg
Starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro
You are either the hunter — or the prey. In the movie Prey, Naru, a female warrior of the Comanche tribe, is the movie’s main protagonist. In addition to French fur traders destroying the buffalo her people depend on for livelihood, she finds herself defending her people against a nasty, humanoid alien that hunts humans for amusement.
Jackass Forever
1 hours 36 minutes | Directed by Jeff Tremaine
Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius
Sometimes, you need some fun in your life - even when it comes at the cost of another person. Jackass Forever feels like a dose of nostalgia. In the movie, new stunts are shown and old ones are recreated, with small twists added to make it more fun. Even after so many years, these stunts are still fun and quite painful.
Fire Of Love
1 hours 38 minutes | Directed by Sara Dosa
Starring Miranda July, Katia Krafft, Maurice Krafft
Not all movies are all about drama and special effects. Fire Of Love explores the lives of Katia and Maurice Krafft, two intrepid scientists and lovers, who perished in a volcanic eruption while engaging in the activity that first drew them together — solving the mysteries of volcanoes by gathering the most explosive footage ever captured.
Bones And All
2 hours 11 minutes | Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance
Cannibals are also able to love — even though they eat human flesh. Bones And All explores the life of two romance-filled young cannibals who decide to go on a road trip. Starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, and directed by the creative mind behind Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, this movie is powerful in its message and cast.
Utama
1 hours 27 minutes | Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Starring José Calcina, Luisa Quispe, Candelaria Quispe
Few groups are more affected by climate change than Bolivian farmers, who face an existential threat from catastrophic drought. A married couple of llama farmers confront an uncertain future in the compelling film by photographer-turned-director Alejandro Loayza Grisi as their village, herd, and way of life disappear. The outcome is the most unexpected widescreen encounter of the year.
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.Worksclick.com
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> https://www.Worksclick.com