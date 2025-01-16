Bride Wakes Up To Find A Love Confession From Her Male Best Friend: “I Just Feel Gross”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boundaries are always important. The thing about them is that they’re not some sort of way to ‘ice out’ anybody, quite the opposite: they help you have healthier, happier, and deeper relationships with the people around you. In short, you’re building a foundation of mutual respect. But this is easier said than done. Unfortunately, people, even good friends, overstep boundaries all the time. Sometimes, they are seemingly inspired by romantic comedies.

One anonymous woman went viral on the internet after asking for relationship advice. She opened up about how her best friend professed his long-lasting love for her… just two days before her wedding. Naturally, she was shocked. You’ll find the full story, including a very important update that went viral online, below. Scroll down to see what happened and how the internet reacted.

Sometimes, people throw common sense, decency, and basic respect out the window because they have a crush

An anonymous woman shared how her best friend tried to ruin her wedding because he harbored a secret, unrequited love for her

The author decided to ask her soulmate for help. Here’s what happened after they confronted the ‘friend’

If a friendship no longer works for you, you should have the courage to renegotiate your boundaries

Broadly speaking, if you consider yourself a good friend, then you should not try to undermine their happiness or destroy their relationship. That’s selfish. True friends want to support their best buddies as they celebrate their lifetime milestones like raises, promotions, new jobs, getting engaged, getting married, having kids, buying a house, etc.

You also want to be there for them when the going gets tough. To put it simply, if you’re only ever around for the fun, you’re a fairweather friend who hasn’t invested enough into the relationship.

A good rule of thumb is not to try to dismantle anyone’s romantic relationships. It’s common sense, but that tends to go out the window when strong feelings like love get involved.

Real friendship is hard work. And deep and meaningful connections don’t happen by accident: you have to invest a lot of time, care, and effort into them. Consistently!

Mahzad Hojjat, a professor of psychology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, told The Guardian that good friendships revolve around mutual understanding, communication, and support.

“It is about give and take in both good and bad times; it is not selfish. If someone comforted you when you had a bad day, reciprocate by offering to help them celebrate, say, a child’s birthday. It is about slowly letting someone into your world and allowing them to do the same,” Hojjat explains.

“Once a friendship is established, it’s important to maintain it, regardless of physical distance or busy schedules. If you haven’t heard from a friend in a while, call them. Perhaps they are in a bad place, and they need your support. Even the strongest bonds can fade if they aren’t nurtured.”

Meanwhile, Susan Shapiro Barash, author of Toxic Friends: The Antidote for Women Stuck in Complicated Friendships, pointed out that many people are reluctant to confront a friend when they step over the line. According to her, you have to be willing to renegotiate friendships.

“You have to have the courage to sit down and say, ‘We need to preserve this, but you did this and here’s how I felt. I really care about you, we care for each other, but I’m very concerned because this or that happened.’”

She continued: “The other thing you need to do is be accepting. It’s worth considering that your friend has her own stuff going on too. And ask yourself: What kind of friend have I been? Possibly, I’ve let her down and I need to be more supportive. So it’s worth reflecting on from both sides.”

Caring about your friends means more than just blurting out whatever you like, whenever you like. Respect them enough to be tactful

Life doesn’t work like the popular rom-coms you enjoy at the cinema. A last-minute declaration of love or a dramatic gesture can work wonders on the silver screen. But in real life, it’s going to create a lot of panic, confusion, anxiety, and disappointment among the people you (claim to) care about.

In short, if you love someone or think you have a crush on them, sure, be honest and tell them… but be mindful of the timing. If they’re already dating someone, don’t wreck it. If they’re engaged, about to get married, or already married, don’t put a wrench in their lives.

Keep those feelings to yourself (not everything needs to be said aloud in life) and move on with your life. There are plenty of potentially great partners in the world, and you will eventually find someone who makes you happy and likes you for you.

If they’re single, you can bring the topic up. But! Be ready for the possibility of getting rejected. Just because you have a crush on someone does not necessarily mean that they’ll reciprocate those same romantic feelings. They might like you as a friend, but they might not love you or feel physically attracted to you or they may not want to be in a relationship right now.

Try to react to whatever answer you get with respect and dignity. You’re still friends after all. Accept their ‘no’ for what it is.

Don’t pressure the other person or pursue them further if they clearly tell you that they’re not interested. And remember, just because someone is polite and tries to phrase their ‘no’ to hurt you less does not mean that might still have a chance. Take that for a very empathetic and kind rejection.

Meanwhile, if you do what the viral post author’s so-called friend did, spewing vitriol when he didn’t get his way and insulting everyone and anyone, then there wasn’t much of a friendship to begin with. Good friends respect each other’s boundaries and can handle rejection.

Have you ever been in a situation where a friend suddenly confessed to you, dear Pandas? Has this ever happened to you when you were already in a relationship? How did you handle the situation and were you still friends after that? What would you do if someone tried to get you to call off your wedding? We’d like to hear your thoughts on all of this. You can share them in the comments, at the bottom of this post.

Many readers wanted to share their perspective on the tense and frustrating friendship drama

