Guy’s BFF Confesses She Has Feelings For Him Weeks Before Her Wedding With Another Man

Love is a complicated thing. Sure, we’re all social beings who crave human connection on multiple levels, but that is the same reason why love is never easy—because humans are too complicated for their own good.

A love story recently surfaced on Reddit, with an update surfacing just a few hours prior to this article, where a woman fell in love with a guy just a month before her wedding with another person. You bet this deserves a daytime movie.

Love is a complex thing. Seeing as how humans are equally if not more complex, that alone can raise issues

A widowed guy recently asked folks about how he should approach his good friend confessing her love to him, despite her fast-approaching wedding

Turns out, the woman developed feelings for the guy after spending a significant amount of time with him and his daughter



The story goes that this one guy—a widowed parent of one—approached Reddit asking for advice on how to tackle a love confession from a good friend.

The friend is set to get married in 4 weeks, at which point she develops feelings for OP. Several talks between them later, the friend’s fiancé shows up starting a literal fight with OP, which immediately prompts a break-up and OP helps her out with this transition. OP is not ready for any relationship at this point. All of this happens across 2 posts—the original and the update—one month apart.

Well, folks online were quick to provide some perspective on the matter. Many pointed out that this is definitely a delicate situation—one that likely requires OP to distance himself from the friend.

Others saw mental issues in the woman, considering her past problems with commitment and drastic decision-making, i.e. how she’d leave her fiancé for someone else. If anything, they thought it wasn’t right to ask what she did of OP.

All in all, folks were in support of the decision of the two not being together and for OP being careful, adding that he should focus on his daughter first and foremost.

Share icon The key to any love confession is to be sensitive and careful in how you approach it



It goes without saying that if someone confesses their love to you—and it’s not going to be reciprocated—then it becomes a game of honesty and respect. Being honest and not leading the other person on because they deserve honesty and it wouldn’t be fair for either of you otherwise.

It goes without saying that support should be offered—something OP did. Yes, it’s OK to tell them you value your friendship and would like to continue being friends. However, boundaries also have to be set or else it might spiral back into the previous state of unreciprocated love.

It might take time for the dust to settle, so take advantage of it by taking the time to process the emotions, reflect on how you feel and the relationship. In fact, there is no pressure to reach a final decision on anything at any moment of the talks.

If done right, the person will learn to accept things the way they are and a friendship will be able to prosper.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your takes and advice in the comment section below!

The author of the post initially asked for advice and perspective, and the internet delivered

An update to the story followed a month after the original post, detailing how the woman broke up with her fiancé and called off the wedding

Again, commenters threw their two cents in, suggesting he be careful with how things progress from here

