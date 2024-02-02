Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy’s BFF Confesses She Has Feelings For Him Weeks Before Her Wedding With Another Man
Friends, Relationships

Guy’s BFF Confesses She Has Feelings For Him Weeks Before Her Wedding With Another Man

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Love is a complicated thing. Sure, we’re all social beings who crave human connection on multiple levels, but that is the same reason why love is never easy—because humans are too complicated for their own good.

A love story recently surfaced on Reddit, with an update surfacing just a few hours prior to this article, where a woman fell in love with a guy just a month before her wedding with another person. You bet this deserves a daytime movie.

You May Also Like:

Love is a complex thing. Seeing as how humans are equally if not more complex, that alone can raise issues

Image credits: maksymiv (not the actual photo)

A widowed guy recently asked folks about how he should approach his good friend confessing her love to him, despite her fast-approaching wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: towfiqu98 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway-ww24

Image credits: J carter (not the actual photo)

The story goes that this one guy—a widowed parent of one—approached Reddit asking for advice on how to tackle a love confession from a good friend.

The friend is set to get married in 4 weeks, at which point she develops feelings for OP. Several talks between them later, the friend’s fiancé shows up starting a literal fight with OP, which immediately prompts a break-up and OP helps her out with this transition. OP is not ready for any relationship at this point. All of this happens across 2 posts—the original and the update—one month apart.

Well, folks online were quick to provide some perspective on the matter. Many pointed out that this is definitely a delicate situation—one that likely requires OP to distance himself from the friend.

Others saw mental issues in the woman, considering her past problems with commitment and drastic decision-making, i.e. how she’d leave her fiancé for someone else. If anything, they thought it wasn’t right to ask what she did of OP.

ADVERTISEMENT

All in all, folks were in support of the decision of the two not being together and for OP being careful, adding that he should focus on his daughter first and foremost.

The key to any love confession is to be sensitive and careful in how you approach it
Guy’s BFF Confesses She Has Feelings For Him Weeks Before Her Wedding With Another Man

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

It goes without saying that if someone confesses their love to you—and it’s not going to be reciprocated—then it becomes a game of honesty and respect. Being honest and not leading the other person on because they deserve honesty and it wouldn’t be fair for either of you otherwise.

It goes without saying that support should be offered—something OP did. Yes, it’s OK to tell them you value your friendship and would like to continue being friends. However, boundaries also have to be set or else it might spiral back into the previous state of unreciprocated love.

It might take time for the dust to settle, so take advantage of it by taking the time to process the emotions, reflect on how you feel and the relationship. In fact, there is no pressure to reach a final decision on anything at any moment of the talks.

If done right, the person will learn to accept things the way they are and a friendship will be able to prosper.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your takes and advice in the comment section below!

The author of the post initially asked for advice and perspective, and the internet delivered

An update to the story followed a month after the original post, detailing how the woman broke up with her fiancé and called off the wedding

Guy’s BFF Confesses She Has Feelings For Him Weeks Before Her Wedding With Another Man

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaway-ww24

Again, commenters threw their two cents in, suggesting he be careful with how things progress from here

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robertas, nicknamed the Comma Inquisitor by friends, is a Bored Panda writer and content creator. After his studies at LCC International University, where he got a BA in English Language and Literature, Robertas went on to do freelance teaching, translation, and copywriting work, primarily specializing in IT. He spent nearly three years writing about all things Wi-Fi, eventually being picked up by Bored Panda. Whenever there’s free time, he spends it playing Gwent, or hosting Dungeons & Dragons sessions for his mostly chaotic neutral team.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cats

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I read relationship issues on BP, I do have clear opinion who's the AH, NTA etc. My opinion may or may not agree with the majority of the responses. That's okay. But this particular case is complicated. I can't even form a coherent opinion on what is the best course of action here. This situation súcks for everybody.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I read relationship issues on BP, I do have clear opinion who's the AH, NTA etc. My opinion may or may not agree with the majority of the responses. That's okay. But this particular case is complicated. I can't even form a coherent opinion on what is the best course of action here. This situation súcks for everybody.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda