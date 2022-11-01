Every year, winning Halloween is getting harder and harder. With people’s endless creativity and willingness to put a smile on everyone’s faces, making a good Halloween costume is an art form in itself.

And this year, just like previous years, people were more than happy to take it a step further when creating their spooky looks. From the Gossip Girl meme and the real life Mr Proper incarnation to Van Gogh’s sunflowers infamously vandalized by Just Stop Oil activists, there’s everything in this collection of insane Halloween costumes: 2022 edition–the sheer level of quirkiness and absolute relevance to the times we’re living in.

Scroll down to see what people came up with this year and upvote your favorite eye-catchers that stole everyone’s hearts on this year’s Halloween.

#1

Weather Reporter During Halloween

Weather Reporter During Halloween

jtyxx Report

That's actually really smart

#2

jl_jl_jl_jl_jl Report

It's a chihuahua so I'm not surprised

#3

I Normally Don’t Make Halloween Costumes But I Love The Way This One Turned Out!

I Normally Don’t Make Halloween Costumes But I Love The Way This One Turned Out!

WhosBomac Report

Lauren McMenemy, a south London-based writer of gothic-influenced folk horror and an editor of Trembling With Fear, HorrorTree.com’s weekly zine full of dark fiction stories, told Bored Panda that just like for many other horror aficionados, Halloween is her favorite time of year, “if only because I get to indulge all of my spookiness.” Lauren is also a creative coach with more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and marketing, and she is a host with the London Writers Salon’s daily virtual writers' hour sessions.

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, Lauren enjoys the creativity in a lot of house decorations you see at this time. “It’s not as prevalent where I live, but I do appreciate the efforts I see online. Did you see the family who had a floating Max from Stranger Things in their driveway?! That was awesome,” she said.
#4

We Get Told That We Look Alike All The Time, So This Costume Seemed Inevitable

We Get Told That We Look Alike All The Time, So This Costume Seemed Inevitable

StuTOTHEart Report

#5

TeezySooSkep Report

#6

Van Gogh’s Vandalized Sunflowers

Van Gogh’s Vandalized Sunflowers

EristicEnigma Report

“Jack o’ lanterns are also a creative highlight - the efforts some go to with them are just incredible. Even trick-or-treating can encourage a community feeling. But there are also some of the really innocent party games that are fun, like bobbing for apples,” Lauren told Bored Panda and added that her husband grew up in the Middle East in the 1980s where “bobbing for apples at home was really the only Halloween tradition he could indulge in; he has very fond memories of it.”
#7

Chocolate Lady From Spongebob Squarepants

Chocolate Lady From Spongebob Squarepants

97Vercetti Report

#8

perritos_qctd Report

#9

My Halloween Costume

My Halloween Costume

PlsNoticeMeHentai Report

On the other hand, there are many Halloween skeptics who see the celebration as just another opportunity for excess consumerism and waste. Lauren argues that inevitably, when something becomes commercial, it can easily become overdone, tacky, or even ridiculous.

“There is quite a bit of this in Halloween these days - heck, I was on public transport on Saturday night with a lot of very drunk people in costumes! It is increasingly seen as a time to dress up and party.”
#10

Mr. Clean Made "Sponge" Cakes To Help Clean Up All The Blood This Halloween!

Mr. Clean Made "Sponge" Cakes To Help Clean Up All The Blood This Halloween!

Taicho116 Report

#11

The Gossip Girl Meme

The Gossip Girl Meme

dannah__montana Report

#12

zjlaing Report

However, Lauren said she would ask critics of Halloween to look deeper than scratching the surface and look for the origins of the celebrations. Like many things, there is folklore and ancient traditions behind the scenes.”

In fact, “Halloween gets its beginnings in the ancient Celtic celebration of Samhain, where people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. This is, after all, the time when the veil between worlds is at its thinnest, and our ancestors had their own ways to try to ward off evil spirits looking to wreak havoc on their livelihoods,” Lauren explained.
#13

My Halloween Costume

My Halloween Costume

TrueKaras Report

#14

City Builds Multimillion Dollar Concrete Pillars, They Crack In 6 Months. Woman Dresses Up As One For Halloween. She Writes, "Just Wanted To Show My... "Support"!"

City Builds Multimillion Dollar Concrete Pillars, They Crack In 6 Months. Woman Dresses Up As One For Halloween. She Writes, "Just Wanted To Show My... "Support"!"

Little_Lo Report

#15

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 2

Dreya_YaBishh Report

And for those who still think that Halloween is a modern invention, let us tell you that even trick-or-treating is centuries old. “It comes from the Scottish and Irish tradition of guising, where people would go from house to house and put on a small performance to be rewarded with food or treats. It’s definitely not as overblown as, say, Christmas!” Lauren concluded.
#16

Emperor’s New Groove Villains Yzma And Kronk

Emperor’s New Groove Villains Yzma And Kronk

JulieAbridged Report

#17

drewlgoins Report

#18

bestofjwight Report

#19

Spirited Away

Spirited Away

AzureenTarmizi Report

#20

Buying The Cool Costumes As An Adult That My Mom Couldn’t Afford To Get Me As A Kid

Buying The Cool Costumes As An Adult That My Mom Couldn’t Afford To Get Me As A Kid

THATwasSMART210 Report

#21

Wife And I Won The Costume Contest At Our Friends Halloween Party

Wife And I Won The Costume Contest At Our Friends Halloween Party

Hairless_Squatch Report

#22

Fleabag

Fleabag

scottcardwell2 Report

#23

The Princess And The Pea

The Princess And The Pea

MediumSizeMeech Report

#24

My Halloween Costume !

My Halloween Costume !

christellebilodeau Report

#25

Happy Halloween Guys God Save The Queen

Happy Halloween Guys God Save The Queen

XIMasterNateIX Report

#26

Hoodville_ Report

#27

Muna's Freaky Friday Costume

Muna's Freaky Friday Costume

whereisMUNA Report

#28

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman

rachelzegler Report

#29

A Rockford Tree And Their Peaches

A Rockford Tree And Their Peaches

nut_history Report

#30

This Clapback Costume

This Clapback Costume

jacketlunch Report

#31

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna

nothingbutbravo Report

#32

Every Year, I’m Pam For Halloween. I Tell People It’s Just When I Can’t Find Another Costume, But In Reality I Never Try To

Every Year, I’m Pam For Halloween. I Tell People It’s Just When I Can’t Find Another Costume, But In Reality I Never Try To

twodickhenry Report

#33

We Were Told Next Year His Costume For The School Halloween Party Needs To Be A Little Less “Intense”

We Were Told Next Year His Costume For The School Halloween Party Needs To Be A Little Less “Intense”

W00dzy87 Report

#34

What Am I???

What Am I???

Chaos_king_ Report

#35

I Made An Undead Strange Costume For Halloween This Year

I Made An Undead Strange Costume For Halloween This Year

CaptCash Report

#36

White Chicks

White Chicks

UGHBARBlE Report

#37

Shrek

Shrek

fernechini Report

#38

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

DijahSB Report

#39

This Alien Costume

This Alien Costume

gnuman1979 Report

#40

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

sydrobinson_ Report

#41

Chris Pine On The Don't Worry Darling Press Tour

Chris Pine On The Don't Worry Darling Press Tour

gabebergado Report

#42

My Last Minute Halloween Costume, Hahahaha

My Last Minute Halloween Costume, Hahahaha

kellylikesspaghetti Report

#43

Sexy Steve Harvey

Sexy Steve Harvey

London Anderson Report

#44

PontiacMadeDDG Report

#45

cghendy Report

#46

DeathMetalV Report

#47

How Do You Guys Like My Halloween Costume?

How Do You Guys Like My Halloween Costume?

Lobi_Lan_Lenobi Report

#48

My Sandman Halloween Costume

My Sandman Halloween Costume

harveydent89 Report

#49

Pearl

Pearl

sassyblackdiva Report

#50

The Onion’s Sickos

The Onion’s Sickos

pjjacobson Report

#51

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie World

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie World

GrittyNHL Report

#52

Beyoncé At The Stand Up To Cancer Performance

Beyoncé At The Stand Up To Cancer Performance

nicksawaboy Report

#53

My Wordle Costume - Try To Solve. Hint: It Is Halloween Themed

My Wordle Costume - Try To Solve. Hint: It Is Halloween Themed

mikeking2001 Report

#54

My 4 Year Old Won The Halloween Contest In Our Town!

My 4 Year Old Won The Halloween Contest In Our Town!

Alexisviolet666 Report

#55

Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween!

NihiloZero Report

#56

Turning Red’s 4 Townies

Turning Red’s 4 Townies

duranmadeline Report

#57

Jamiroquai

Jamiroquai

atrak Report

#58

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna

nothingbutbravo Report

#59

The Rehearsal

The Rehearsal

ivy_mono Report

#60

Nicole Kidman's Amc Commercial

Nicole Kidman's Amc Commercial

JustThomp Report

#61

This Meme

This Meme

akkkzhan Report

#62

Aunt Viv In Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Aunt Viv In Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

titussottertwin Report

#63

Euphoria Meme

Euphoria Meme

JBfromDC89 Report

#64

Acnh Switch Controllers! We Won Cutest Costume At A Halloween Party

Acnh Switch Controllers! We Won Cutest Costume At A Halloween Party

schmek333 Report

