Every year, winning Halloween is getting harder and harder. With people’s endless creativity and willingness to put a smile on everyone’s faces, making a good Halloween costume is an art form in itself.

And this year, just like previous years, people were more than happy to take it a step further when creating their spooky looks. From the Gossip Girl meme and the real life Mr Proper incarnation to Van Gogh’s sunflowers infamously vandalized by Just Stop Oil activists, there’s everything in this collection of insane Halloween costumes: 2022 edition–the sheer level of quirkiness and absolute relevance to the times we’re living in.

Scroll down to see what people came up with this year and upvote your favorite eye-catchers that stole everyone’s hearts on this year’s Halloween.