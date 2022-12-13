Hey, this is Jonathan and Elizabeth, the creators behind the webcomic War and Peas.

We post new comics on our website and socials every Sunday and have done so for the past 11 years. And every year, we name our favorite comics. We hope you like them as much as we do.

#1

Magic Wand

16 points
War and Peas
best turtle
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when you dont read the party description

6
6points
Bored Panda asked us a few questions. Scroll down to read the whole interview!

How did your journey as an artist start? Did you explore any other forms of art first?

We met at art school and there were no comic classes at all. So we were focusing on different art forms in the beginning. Elizabeth was illustrating a lot and Jonathan was filming short films and documentaries.
#2

Triggered

16 points
War and Peas
#3

Secret Agent

14 points
War and Peas
Justaboredpotato
Justaboredpotato
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're just too cute to kill

2
2points
Probably you get this question a lot, but why 'War and Peas'? How did you come up with this name?

It's based on a little illustration from our sketchbooks. It was a carrot reading a book named "War and Peas". We felt that this summed up our sense of humor.
#4

Basic Human Decency

14 points
War and Peas
Ricardo Ferreira
Ricardo Ferreira
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"... and avoid lawsuits." "FILM IT!"

1
1point
#5

Remember Humans

14 points
War and Peas
What’s the most challenging part of the creative process and which part do you enjoy the most?

That's really hard to answer as all the parts are fun but also painful. When you create art in any form, you have to be ready to face yourself in the most outright way. If you're looking for stories that can make people laugh, you may find sad stories as well. What we enjoy the most about the process as a duo is the moment when the other person cracks up from one of your ideas.
#6

Strange Party

13 points
War and Peas
#7

Hi Earth

13 points
War and Peas
Where do you get inspiration, ideas and motivation for your works? Can you name some of the major influences in your life who've helped you develop and define your style?

We both love Peanuts! But we get inspiration from other art forms as well. We love going to the movies or reading books. Jonathan lately read several Kurt Vonnegut books and Elizabeth is enjoying the TV series Derry Girls.
#8

Supervision Sally

13 points
War and Peas
#9

Majestic Mountain

12 points
War and Peas
What makes you passionate about creating comics and what would you like for people to take away from them?

We think comics are an incredible medium to tell stories and some stories cannot be told differently. We're happy if people have a nice chuckle from our comics, but we also encourage people to make big life decisions based on our comics. It might be a comic character, but it could also be you!
#10

Boring Werewolves

12 points
War and Peas
#11

Dog Date

11 points
War and Peas
Do you have any upcoming projects? If so, what are they?

Yes, we're working on an illustrated poem book! It's based on a story we once wrote called "A Job is a Job". Our readers were asking for a book version so we decided to create some more poems and fulfill their wishes. Stay tuned!
#12

Alone

11 points
War and Peas
DP
DP
Community Member
19 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey that’s what I tell myself!

6
6points
#13

Traffic Check

10 points
War and Peas
#14

Lucky

9 points
War and Peas
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(female mantis' eat the males after intercourse)

1
1point
#15

Ghost Dream

9 points
War and Peas
#16

Cat Greetings 101

9 points
War and Peas
#17

Thicc Booty

8 points
War and Peas
#18

High Noon

8 points
War and Peas
#19

Stop

8 points
War and Peas
#20

Underneath The Hat

8 points
War and Peas
#21

Power Of The Hat

7 points
War and Peas
#22

Giant C**k

7 points
War and Peas
Justaboredpotato
Justaboredpotato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least she isn't dirty minded like me

2
2points
#23

Going Out In Style

7 points
War and Peas
#24

Satanic Spanking

7 points
War and Peas
#25

Pirates Against Ableism

7 points
War and Peas
#26

Black Thumb

6 points
War and Peas
#27

Legs For Days

6 points
War and Peas
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she only needs a man with penis for centuries

7
7points
#28

Prepare To Jazz

6 points
War and Peas
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

where did he get sunglasses?

3
3points
#29

Ghostwriter

5 points
War and Peas
Terra Raizor
Terra Raizor
Community Member
8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, you'll find your way 😋

3
3points
#30

Cringe Master

4 points
War and Peas
