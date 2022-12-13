Here Are The Most Hilarious Comic Strips We Made This Year (30 New Pics) Interview With Artist
Hey, this is Jonathan and Elizabeth, the creators behind the webcomic War and Peas.
We post new comics on our website and socials every Sunday and have done so for the past 11 years. And every year, we name our favorite comics. We hope you like them as much as we do.
Magic Wand
Bored Panda asked us a few questions. Scroll down to read the whole interview!
How did your journey as an artist start? Did you explore any other forms of art first?
We met at art school and there were no comic classes at all. So we were focusing on different art forms in the beginning. Elizabeth was illustrating a lot and Jonathan was filming short films and documentaries.
Triggered
Secret Agent
Probably you get this question a lot, but why 'War and Peas'? How did you come up with this name?
It's based on a little illustration from our sketchbooks. It was a carrot reading a book named "War and Peas". We felt that this summed up our sense of humor.
Basic Human Decency
Remember Humans
What’s the most challenging part of the creative process and which part do you enjoy the most?
That's really hard to answer as all the parts are fun but also painful. When you create art in any form, you have to be ready to face yourself in the most outright way. If you're looking for stories that can make people laugh, you may find sad stories as well. What we enjoy the most about the process as a duo is the moment when the other person cracks up from one of your ideas.
Strange Party
Hi Earth
Where do you get inspiration, ideas and motivation for your works? Can you name some of the major influences in your life who've helped you develop and define your style?
We both love Peanuts! But we get inspiration from other art forms as well. We love going to the movies or reading books. Jonathan lately read several Kurt Vonnegut books and Elizabeth is enjoying the TV series Derry Girls.
Majestic Mountain
What makes you passionate about creating comics and what would you like for people to take away from them?
We think comics are an incredible medium to tell stories and some stories cannot be told differently. We're happy if people have a nice chuckle from our comics, but we also encourage people to make big life decisions based on our comics. It might be a comic character, but it could also be you!
Boring Werewolves
Dog Date
Do you have any upcoming projects? If so, what are they?
Yes, we're working on an illustrated poem book! It's based on a story we once wrote called "A Job is a Job". Our readers were asking for a book version so we decided to create some more poems and fulfill their wishes. Stay tuned!
Awesome, I had a nice laugh with my morning coffee 🤎
Immer wieder ein Vergnügen - Gruss nach Saarbrücken :-)
