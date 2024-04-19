It also makes people fall in love with places. Maybe something good happens there, or maybe just the place itself is captivating enough to stay in a person's memory for a long time. Today, let's take a trip (pun intended) through a list of the cities people dub the best they have ever visited.

Traveling has a lot of benefits. It helps people expand their worldview and learn new things about themselves and the people they're traveling with. It also makes people see and experience things they would have never expected.

#1 Kyoto, Japan is so beautiful and full of calm vibes and culinary delights.

#2 In the US.





Chicago





Has large, grandiose vibes while still being incredibly accessible.





Food is great, public transportation was amazing when I was there, had a unique culture.





The cityscape was absolutely gorgeous as well.





It is the quintessential "city" -- like what I imagined in my head growing up.

#3 Lisbon, Portugal. Went there last September and fell in love with the city and its surroundings, only negative side was that we had to leave and come home!

As we can see in this list, there are many cities people hold close to their hearts. These cities can range from popular destinations, which can be found, for example, in the top destinations of 2023 list, like Rome, Tokyo, and New York, to not as popular ones, like Granada, Bruges, and Porto. There are many reasons why these cities stood out to people. From just good vibes and nice views to emotional attachment -- to each their own. Well, without traveling, you can't find a city you hold close to your heart, as, sadly, Google Maps can't show you the full magic of a place. At least not yet, but who knows what the future holds?

#4 Paris. Never had a bad time in that city.

#5 bee_burr_wzz said:



Amsterdam.



Meerkate added:



I was so pleasantly surprised. Went there this summer as the middle leg of a road trip. Thought "this is my kind of place".



It's way more than smoking weed. Coming from a guy who really doesn't react well to weed at all.

#6 Porto, Portugal. My brother and I were staying in a hostel there and by chance without us knowing it was Festa de São João do Porto.

We just went around the city drinking and hitting strangers with inflatable hammers making friends of all ages and nationalities. It was incredible!

While some people like to travel to nature-based destinations, some others are more fond of cities. They're full of life, and they are exciting and fascinating. But these aren't the only reasons why cities are a thriving destination type. For instance, some might say that cities can be challenging because you can experience life in a different place, culture, and language. Traveling there might be a way to get away from your daily life and see how others live theirs. This kind of exposure to different city cultures might broaden your horizons. Then you might get an emotional attachment to the place, and maybe, one day, your story could end up in a similar list to this one.

#7 Granada, Spain. The architecture, the food (which comes free with your beer at any bar) and the people are amazing.

#8 Exploring Rome at Midnight was one of the best experiences I've ever had. I would love to do it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Visited Vienna, and never left. Best place on earth.

It's one thing to visit a city and be captivated by its magic, but it's another thing to live in that city every day. While some cities might be interesting to visit, they aren't as good for living. So, if you get so captivated by a city you visited that you want to move there, then before moving, you should consider these things and whether they apply to that city or not: Security;

Democracy and freedom;

Mobility;

Diversity;

Attainable jobs;

Amenities. This list doesn’t even cover all the things that make a good city, as you could also include environmental factors, the state of health among residents, and so on.

#10 Bruges. Really like the alcoves.

#11 flapjaxrfun said:



Barcelona.



squeakysqueakysqueak added:



This is WAY TO LOW!



I've travelled a lot but nothing compares to Barcelona IMO. The people, the city design, the Vibe.



I love it so much.

#12 Honestly NYC. Some people find it hard to admit that it’s an incredible city and I don’t understand why. It’s not perfect but there really is no where else like it.

According to Forbes in 2023, the best cities to live in the top 20 list consisted of cities like Malaga, Alicante, and Valencia in Spain (these are the top 3, and there are way more Spanish cities in the list), Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and many others. Interestingly, famous destinations such as Rome, Milan, Paris, Berlin, and London were listed in the top 10 lowest-ranked cities to live in 2023. This only proves that visiting a city and being captivated by it isn't the same as living in it. So, if you ever think about moving to a city you think is the best one you have ever visited, maybe it's time to rethink your decision. After all, maybe keeping the magic inside your memory or revisiting the city as a traveler is the best way to keep it on today's list. Do you have a city that you think is the best one you have ever visited? Share it with us in the comments!

#13 iamminenzl said:



Edinburgh.



Rokaia- added:



Was looking for this. A very underrated city but freaking magical.



Everywhere you look is an orgasm to the eyes, lol. But I'd understand why it hasn't been mentioned much. It's so pricy and the weather is, well, brutally Scottish.

#14 Technical_Purpose352 said:



London.



TimedDelivery added:



My commute to work used to involve a 20minute walk from Charing Cross station to Regent Street, via Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus. Every day it gave me a little thrill.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Prague.

#16 Break-Every said:



Tokyo.



ZardozSama added:



Largest metro population on earth and amazingly clean and safe feeling for an average person walking down the street. If you try to go by strictly objective and measurable bits, it would be difficult to identify a city that exceeds the standards set by Tokyo.



#17 Hong Kong circa 2016 was an absolutely wild time. You could relax on a beach, go hiking on another tropical island, party at nightclubs in LKF, take a gondola up to Victoria Peak, and meet with business associates for a Michelin star dinner in a single day.



And you could spend the next day at night markets, eating amazing food at a sleepy seaside village and chilling in bookstores or exploring the under city by the subway stations. The entire city was easy to travel on the best subway system the world has ever seen.



I know Tokyo is gonna be at the top. As it should be. But what people in this thread don’t realize is that Hong Kong in the mid 2010’s had everything Tokyo had plus tropical beaches and incredible hiking/outdoor activities. With even better mass transit (as crazy as that sounds).



It really was the world’s first S Tier city in my honest opinion.

#18 Florence. I would move there tomorrow.

#19 Montreal - super walkable, a ton to do and a very different feel for those of us nearby in the states.

#20 hernesson said:



Istanbul. Intoxicating.



Basabose added:



One of the greatest experiences of my life was doing a full day food tour in Istanbul. My god it was absolutely amazing.

#21 Berlin was great. Lots of history, art and great food.

#22 MR_JSQR said:



Krakow Poland is absolutely amazing.



Wild-Compote5730 added:



Fellow Krakow fan!! It’s just beautiful, the people are great, food is great, so walkable. If I won the lottery I would buy a little bolthole on the main square and watch the trumpeter every day.

#23 Copenhagen for a larger city.



Castelrotto for a smaller one.

#24 SeabeeSeth3945 said:



I really liked san diego.



obi-jawn-kenblomi added:



I prefer San Diego to LA. Much more relaxed, lower prices, nicer people, and less busy.



The beaches in the surrounding area were also great enough compared to LA.

#25 Vancouver. The most beautiful city I've ever seen.

#26 Prghmbr said:



Ljubljana.



Careless_Silver_3037 added:



Yes! I was looking to see if someone say this. I went there randomly for a training about 10 years ago, and it was one of my favorite places that I have ever been.

#27 Boston. Went once in the summer and have gone back every summer since. Great food, great history, and if I want to go on a day trip I can rent a car and be anywhere in 2-3 hours. We usually take a day and go somewhere outside the city. One of our favorite spots to drive to is Newport.

#28 Singapore for sure. No words for how impressed I was, being a native of Northern California.



The airport's freaking fantastic. Always gonna try to book international flights with one stop there.

#29 I love Wellington, NZ. Lots to do, lots to eat, and you can walk to most anywhere (or a short uber trip with zero waiting). It's my favourite getaway, but I wouldn't want to live there.



In Australia, I could live in Port Douglas.

#30 2doublesanda20piece said:



Osaka Japan.



deadwake05 added:



I went to Japan last year, Tokyo was amazing, Kyoto was amazing, but man the people I met and the memories I made elevated Osaka. If I could move to Japan that's where I'd live.

#31 Rio de Janeiro!

#32 Taipei. Amazing food on every corner, is a modern Asian city but still has old Chinese charm. And it is so easy to get around, the people are so friendly, and things are relatively affordable. It's kind of a free spirit of Eastern Asia. If you want an old apartment for cheap, you can find it. Near a metro station. If you want a fancy five star hotel with all the amenities, you can find it, near a metro station. And there's so much to do within a quick drive from the heart of the city - mountains, lakes, hiking, cycling, tea gardens, beaches, sunset views, everything. And it's safe, for the most part.

#33 New Orleans. Steamy, great food, stunningly good looking people, and fabulously dangerous if you stumble into the wrong neighbourhood.

#34 Salzburg, Austria. The architecture, culture, people and experiences are absolutely amazing.

#35 Sevilla. The food, the vibe, the small streets to walk along, Plaza España (Star Wars scene), the orange trees all white with blossom in April. Difficult to beat that.

#36 paintball6818 said:



Cape Town South Africa.



Jelly_Cleaver added:



The vibe is just off the charts. Nothing like it. It's almost too gorgeous and amazing.

#37 I really liked Munich/Muenchen. But my favorite city in my home country is definitely Honolulu.





Of course the locals probably hated my family in both cities. But we had a really nice time and did our best.

#38 Sydney. I went to see friends who were exchange students at my university 20 years ago. I have traveled rather extensively since then, and lived on a few different continents, but that city put a spell on me.



I might be finally going back next winter. I’m excited, but also a little nervous about it ! .

#39 Krafty747 said:



Melbourne.



Artai55a added:



Visited Melbourne from the U.S. and when I returned home, I immediately started the migration process. Been here over ten years and still love it!

#40 Hanoi, Vietnam. What a wildly fun and chaotic city. Kyoto and Tokyo as well!