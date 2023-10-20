This Facebook Page Makes It Clear How Silly Linguistics Is, Here Are 127 Of Their Funniest Posts
Oh, the intricacies of a language. Even seemingly easy words require a lot of brain power and we don’t even realize when this complex process is happening behind the scenes. It takes just 600 milliseconds for the mind to think of one, apply grammatical rules to it, and send it to the lips.
So it is no surprise that sometimes everything results in funny mistakes. Surely, most of us had taken a park in the walk or had a cup of coppee. Freud has even gone so far as to say that speech errors are repressed thoughts trying to come out into the spoken world.
Today, brilliant ideas about Boroque Obama, fronteria, and irrelephants are freely circling the internet too. Luckily for us, The creators of a Facebook page, The Language Nerds, have scoured the web to find the most hilarious ones.
More info: The Language Nerds | Facebook | Instagram
Congratulations, it was actually vodka - the alcoholic
One probably shouldn't use a chainsaw under water, eggs or no eggs.
I laughed. Now Audi's awake. Someone sing him a lullaby, quickly!
I can't say that I have ever been inside of The before. The does look remarkably like a library so maybe The is known by other names in different countries?
"43% of the world's population is bilingual, according to Journal of Neurolinguistics, meaning almost half of all people utilise two languages daily. 40% of the world's population is monolingual, using just one language. 17% of the world's population is multilingual, or fluent in two or more languages."
Interestingly, apparently commas started off as breathing marks for actors on stage, or so I’ve heard.
“When they handed out brains, he thought they said ‘trains’ and he doesn’t like travelling so he asked for a toy one.” - My dad
TBT when my mum was drinking soft drink in the passenger seat of the car and I told her she wasn’t allowed to drink and drive