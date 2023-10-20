ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, the intricacies of a language. Even seemingly easy words require a lot of brain power and we don’t even realize when this complex process is happening behind the scenes. It takes just 600 milliseconds for the mind to think of one, apply grammatical rules to it, and send it to the lips.

So it is no surprise that sometimes everything results in funny mistakes. Surely, most of us had taken a park in the walk or had a cup of coppee. Freud has even gone so far as to say that speech errors are repressed thoughts trying to come out into the spoken world.

Today, brilliant ideas about Boroque Obama, fronteria, and irrelephants are freely circling the internet too. Luckily for us, The creators of a Facebook page, The Language Nerds, have scoured the web to find the most hilarious ones.

More info: The Language Nerds | Facebook | Instagram