ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, the intricacies of a language. Even seemingly easy words require a lot of brain power and we don’t even realize when this complex process is happening behind the scenes. It takes just 600 milliseconds for the mind to think of one, apply grammatical rules to it, and send it to the lips.

So it is no surprise that sometimes everything results in funny mistakes. Surely, most of us had taken a park in the walk or had a cup of coppee. Freud has even gone so far as to say that speech errors are repressed thoughts trying to come out into the spoken world.

Today, brilliant ideas about Boroque Obama, fronteria, and irrelephants are freely circling the internet too. Luckily for us, The creators of a Facebook page, The Language Nerds, have scoured the web to find the most hilarious ones.

More info: The Language Nerds | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

henriksen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

Wahday44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
msonntag1028 avatar
Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Congratulations, it was actually vodka - the alcoholic

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

AdalynGrace_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

shaferpr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

JenAshleyWright Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

SteveHofstetter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
aerose101 avatar
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't say that I have ever been inside of The before. The does look remarkably like a library so maybe The is known by other names in different countries?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"43% of the world's population is bilingual, according to Journal of Neurolinguistics, meaning almost half of all people utilise two languages daily. 40% of the world's population is monolingual, using just one language. 17% of the world's population is multilingual, or fluent in two or more languages."

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
eleanor-ahmed786 avatar
Tuesday
Tuesday
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I shouldn't be giggling like this, but I am, so here we are

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Ternative' is 'something that is uncertain or subject to change'. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/tentative :o)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, that's what I heard. I took the song as being ironic, as in the singer was comforting themselves on having lost their love.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that art? Or a marketing brand promoting itself? It's definitely not advertisements for a feral brand.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interestingly, apparently commas started off as breathing marks for actors on stage, or so I’ve heard.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“When they handed out brains, he thought they said ‘trains’ and he doesn’t like travelling so he asked for a toy one.” - My dad

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TBT when my mum was drinking soft drink in the passenger seat of the car and I told her she wasn’t allowed to drink and drive

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
eleanor-ahmed786 avatar
Tuesday
Tuesday
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i sounded so stupid sounding out the letters aloud - "maaak dooo naaald z" - someone tell me why arabic is like this 💀

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
mart_sermus avatar
Mart Se
Mart Se
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Just invest and you'll be rich" - Trevor, 22, CEO in his father's multimillion $ company.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Funny-Language-Errors-Posts-Puns Shares stats

The Language Nerds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
mart_sermus avatar
Mart Se
Mart Se
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Pet