Truth be told, I am absolutely not a fan of “100 Books You Must Read in Your Lifetime” sort of articles. I truly believe that no one can decide how you choose books to read. Well, apart from obligatory school literature, but that’s a different story. It should be up to you and you alone to decide which books you want to spend your time with, and if you haven’t read something that the majority seems to regard as an undying masterpiece, this in no way determines your erudition or sophistication.

With that said, there are so many good books coming out every year, it is easy to lose track and miss something really worth your attention. While it is absolutely not guaranteed that the most popular book of the year will become your most favorite one, giving it a shot is still a good idea, as you might discover something new for yourself.

For this article, we have collected some of the most popular and acclaimed 2022 books. Ranging in genre and subjects, they are very likely to give you something you will appreciate. And while this rating comes from Goodreads, make sure you vote for your favorite book of 2022 to help it climb to a top position. Do you have any book recommendations for us? We are looking forward to seeing them in the comments.