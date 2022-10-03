Some lucky actors rose to popularity with their first role, but it rarely happens and most of them had to portray background people, supporting characters or star in movies that weren’t a hit before they were noticed and offered a role that changed their lives and raised them to stardom.

You may have not noticed them at the time you were watching those movies because their names weren’t known around the world, but they might have appeared in films and TV shows you liked to watch.

The online database IMDb gathered some now-famous actors’ early roles in movies that weren’t as successful or didn’t get as much recognition. While these movies might not have been the reason for which we know these celebrities, they were a step in their careers, bringing them closer to where they are now.

More info: IMDb

#1

Maisie Williams And Florence Pugh In The Falling (2014)

It seems that our beloved actors were always famous because they get all the big roles and they not only appear on the screens in movie theaters, but they are so famous, they become brand ambassadors, they go to talk shows and are invited to participate in various projects.

However, they had to work hard to achieve this level of success, accepting roles that weren’t the main characters and taking part in movies that were complete flops. They had to polish their skills and talents to finally become the professionals that everyone admires.
#2

Selena Gomez And Joey King In Ramona And Beezus (2010)

#3

Nicole Kidman And Miles Teller In Rabbit Hole (2010)

According to AV Installations, who conducted a little bit of research to find out how many roles it took for 2020’s favorite actors to get their breakthrough role, on average, it was 15. Almost half of them actually had to play more than 15 roles to get the one that made them famous and among those people are Robin Williams, Sean Connery and Tom Hanks.

The research also showed that on average, actors got their lucky roles at the age of 30, the youngest of them being 19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio, and the oldest in the list was Morgan Freeman at the age of 50. 

If you are wondering if it is possible to immediately get famous with just one role, you should know that it does happen. Judi Dench, an eight-time Academy Award nominee, starred as Ophelia in Hamlet at the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool for her first professional role in 1957. After this she got the important roles of Katherine in Henry V in 1958 and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in 1960. The actress worked in the US and Canada, as well as appearing in Yugoslavia and at the Edinburgh Festival.
#4

Matthew Lillard And Angelina Jolie In Hackers (1995)

#5

Winona Ryder In Lucas (1986)

#6

Olivia Cooke In Bates Motel (2013)

#7

Courteney Cox In Misfits Of Science (1985)

Nathaniel
Community Member
20 minutes ago

She was also in the He-Man film with Dolph!

Becoming a successful actor definitely requires luck, but even if you’re lucky, but don’t put in the work and are not developing professionally, you can’t get to the top. Another important quality actors have is resilience.

The Guardian explains that “professionals are prepared to endure the daily ritual of humiliation, rejection, financial anguish and grinding unemployment. You have to be tough.” That is what sets professionals apart from amateurs.

Although perseverance is important, that doesn’t guarantee you will make a living from this profession as only 2% of actors achieve it. Sadly, most aspiring actors either have another profession or have to work random jobs like delivery driving. 
#8

Jason Momoa In Baywatch (1989)

Nathaniel
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Straight male here, Jason Momoa now, I fancy, back then? Nope. He is looking better as he gets older.

#9

Zendaya In Shake It Up (2010)

#10

Paddy Considine In Submarine (2010)

#11

David Spade In Just Shoot Me! (1997)

Celebrities featured in this list managed to make being an actor a full-time career and their other jobs of being waiters, grave diggers, clowns or mascots wearing embarrassing costumes are now fun stories to remember.

Have you seen the movies in this list? Have you ever noticed that a now-famous actor had a role in one? Which one of these roles was the most surprising for you? Let us know your reactions in the comments and upvote the movies that you feel need more recognition.
#12

Jenna Ortega In Stuck In The Middle (2016)

#13

Salma Hayek In Desperado (1995)

Nathaniel
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This is a BRILLIANT film! The Trilogy is great, back when Robert Rodriguez could make good films!

#14

Emily Blunt And Natalie Press In My Summer Of Love (2004)

#15

Henry Cavill In The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

#16

Harrison Ford And Jenny Sullivan In Love, American Style (1969)

#17

Chris Pratt In The Extreme Team (2003)

#18

Scarlett Johansson In If Lucy Fell (1996)

#19

Leonardo Dicaprio In Growing Pains (1985)

#20

Anne Heche In Another World (1964)

#21

Tatiana Maslany At An Event For Being Erica (2009)

#22

Dwayne Johnson In The Scorpion King (2002)

#23

Jason Bateman In Little House On The Prairie (1974)

#24

Chris Evans In Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

#25

Saoirse Ronan In Atonement (2007)

#26

Irrfan Khan In Salaam Bombay! (1988)

#27

Sebastian Stan In Law & Order (1990)

#28

Anthony Mackie In Crossover (2006)

#29

Juliette Lewis In Cape Fear (1991)

#30

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air (1990)

#31

Sigourney Weaver In Alien (1979)

Nathaniel
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Sigourney is a legend!

#32

Kirsten Dunst In Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

#33

Ryan Gosling In Young Hercules (1998)

#34

Elisabeth Moss In Girl, Interrupted (1999)

#35

Brad Pitt And Jeremy Miller In Growing Pains (1985)

#36

Joaquin Phoenix In Spacecamp (1986)

James016
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Credited as Leaf Pheonix...also "put Max in space"

#37

Tom Hardy In Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
16 minutes ago

I saw this film at the pictures, not seen it since. Only now I have learnt it is Tom Hardy, (he was not well known then), might be worth a re watch for his performance? From what I remember the film was bad.

#38

Liv Tyler And Renée Zellweger In Empire Records (1995)

Nathaniel
Community Member
15 minutes ago

This is one of the greatest films ever made, everyone should watch.

#39

Laura Dern And Eric Stoltz In Mask (1985)

#40

Morgan Freeman In The Electric Company (1971)

#41

Jonathan Pryce In Brazil (1985)

#42

Tom Hanks In Bosom Buddies (1980)

#43

Bruce Willis In Blind Date (1987)

#44

Felicity Jones In The Treasure Seekers (1996)

#45

Freddie Highmore In Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (2005)

#46

John C. Reilly In We're No Angels (1989)

#47

Daniel Anthony, Anjli Mohindra, And Finn Jones In The Sarah Jane Adventures (2007)

#48

Michael Caine In The Ipcress File (1965)

Nathaniel
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This is a classic film. Do not bother with the sequels.

#49

Queen Latifah And Iman In House Party 2 (1991)

James016
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Wasn't she already established as a rapper?

#50

Samuel L. Jackson In Do The Right Thing (1989)

