50 Acting Roles That Now-Famous Actors Had Before They Rose To Fame
Some lucky actors rose to popularity with their first role, but it rarely happens and most of them had to portray background people, supporting characters or star in movies that weren’t a hit before they were noticed and offered a role that changed their lives and raised them to stardom.
You may have not noticed them at the time you were watching those movies because their names weren’t known around the world, but they might have appeared in films and TV shows you liked to watch.
The online database IMDb gathered some now-famous actors’ early roles in movies that weren’t as successful or didn’t get as much recognition. While these movies might not have been the reason for which we know these celebrities, they were a step in their careers, bringing them closer to where they are now.
Maisie Williams And Florence Pugh In The Falling (2014)
It seems that our beloved actors were always famous because they get all the big roles and they not only appear on the screens in movie theaters, but they are so famous, they become brand ambassadors, they go to talk shows and are invited to participate in various projects.
However, they had to work hard to achieve this level of success, accepting roles that weren’t the main characters and taking part in movies that were complete flops. They had to polish their skills and talents to finally become the professionals that everyone admires.
Selena Gomez And Joey King In Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Nicole Kidman And Miles Teller In Rabbit Hole (2010)
According to AV Installations, who conducted a little bit of research to find out how many roles it took for 2020’s favorite actors to get their breakthrough role, on average, it was 15. Almost half of them actually had to play more than 15 roles to get the one that made them famous and among those people are Robin Williams, Sean Connery and Tom Hanks.
The research also showed that on average, actors got their lucky roles at the age of 30, the youngest of them being 19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio, and the oldest in the list was Morgan Freeman at the age of 50.
If you are wondering if it is possible to immediately get famous with just one role, you should know that it does happen. Judi Dench, an eight-time Academy Award nominee, starred as Ophelia in Hamlet at the Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool for her first professional role in 1957. After this she got the important roles of Katherine in Henry V in 1958 and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in 1960. The actress worked in the US and Canada, as well as appearing in Yugoslavia and at the Edinburgh Festival.
Matthew Lillard And Angelina Jolie In Hackers (1995)
Winona Ryder In Lucas (1986)
Olivia Cooke In Bates Motel (2013)
Courteney Cox In Misfits Of Science (1985)
Becoming a successful actor definitely requires luck, but even if you’re lucky, but don’t put in the work and are not developing professionally, you can’t get to the top. Another important quality actors have is resilience.
The Guardian explains that “professionals are prepared to endure the daily ritual of humiliation, rejection, financial anguish and grinding unemployment. You have to be tough.” That is what sets professionals apart from amateurs.
Although perseverance is important, that doesn’t guarantee you will make a living from this profession as only 2% of actors achieve it. Sadly, most aspiring actors either have another profession or have to work random jobs like delivery driving.
Jason Momoa In Baywatch (1989)
Zendaya In Shake It Up (2010)
Paddy Considine In Submarine (2010)
David Spade In Just Shoot Me! (1997)
Celebrities featured in this list managed to make being an actor a full-time career and their other jobs of being waiters, grave diggers, clowns or mascots wearing embarrassing costumes are now fun stories to remember.
