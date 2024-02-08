ADVERTISEMENT

Nishita is a Mumbai-based artist whose paintings are a vibrant celebration of color and nature. Using gouache, watercolor, and acrylics, she has a rare knack for bringing various landscapes to life.

Whether it's a fiery sunset over a meandering river, a field bursting with red poppies under calm skies, or the quiet magic of a starry night with the northern lights dancing overhead, each piece tells its own story.

Her work is meant to capture moments of beauty that anyone can appreciate, therefore Nishita's art is a reminder of the simple pleasures to be found in the world around us, painted with a warmth that invites us to pause and soak in the view.

