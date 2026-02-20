ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered what your dog’s inner monologue might look like, Elke Vogelsang probably has the answer. The Germany-based photographer, also known as “Wieselblitz,” is known for her hilarious, expressive, and irresistibly charming pet portraits that perfectly capture animals’ personalities. Living in Hildesheim and working with clients worldwide, Elke transforms everyday dog (and cat!) moments into character-filled works of art.

Proudly owned by her beloved Galgo Español, Don Alfonso el Loco – Fonsito for short – and inspired by her rescued companions, Elke sees photography as much more than a job. It’s her creative outlet, her therapy, and a joyful way to celebrate the quirky, lovable souls who make our lives brighter.

More info: Instagram | elkevogelsang.com | Facebook | youtube.com | flickr.com | 500px.com