100 Times Architects Really Outdid Themselves And Created These Beautiful Buildings
Are you interested in architecture? Then you might’ve read our previous articles featuring pictures of buildings being “weird little guys” or exploring the dark and sinister side of interesting constructions (here and here). But now it's time to turn the tables and appreciate the beauty of the built environment. Introducing the subreddit, "Sexy Buildings"!
Created in 2020, this online community is dedicated to sharing and admiring the most visually stunning and alluring buildings in the world. From sleek skyscrapers to charming cottages, there’s a wide range of architectural styles that will leave you in awe. So, let us take you on a tour of the sexiest buildings there are! Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comment section!
This post may include affiliate links.
A Cool Blue House
I Bet That Room In The Top Is Extra Cozy. Bristol, UK
Seocho Garak Tower East (130 M, 24 Stories), Seoul, South Korea
Some Very Beautiful, Charming Buildings. St. Paul’s Studios On Talgarth Road
The “Comfort Town” Housing Development. Kyiv, Ukraine
Casa Batlló By Antoni Gaudí In Barcelona, Spain
Been there!.. Absolutely stunning, and the coolest building i've ever visited :)
Shenzhen, China
Apparently This Place Has A Mosquito Problem. Still Sexy Tho
Not My Usual Kind Of Building But I Love It. Paris
Weil Am Rhein, Germany
That's the Vitra Design Museum. The backside looks also interesting.
I Am So Jealous Of All The Nice Things The Netherlands Has. Like This Tax Office
515 West 22nd. NYC
The Axel Towers In Copenhagen, Denmark
Some Beautiful Bricks. Hamburg, Germany
Shoreditch Hotel In London
Îlot Balmoral, Montreal
Norddeustche Landesbank, Hannover, Germany, Designed By Behnisch Architekten In 1997
New Pharmacy In Riga
Barcelona
A Café In Chongqing, China
This is so Cyberpunk 2077 ! (for those who have played the game ^^) :)