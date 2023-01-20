Are you interested in architecture? Then you might’ve read our previous articles featuring pictures of buildings being “weird little guys” or exploring the dark and sinister side of interesting constructions (here and here). But now it's time to turn the tables and appreciate the beauty of the built environment. Introducing the subreddit, "Sexy Buildings"!

Created in 2020, this online community is dedicated to sharing and admiring the most visually stunning and alluring buildings in the world. From sleek skyscrapers to charming cottages, there’s a wide range of architectural styles that will leave you in awe. So, let us take you on a tour of the sexiest buildings there are! Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Cool Blue House

A Cool Blue House

filthyMrClean Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#2

I Bet That Room In The Top Is Extra Cozy. Bristol, UK

I Bet That Room In The Top Is Extra Cozy. Bristol, UK

filthyMrClean Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Seocho Garak Tower East (130 M, 24 Stories), Seoul, South Korea

Seocho Garak Tower East (130 M, 24 Stories), Seoul, South Korea

lookforwardpls Report

20points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is giving me anxiety

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Some Very Beautiful, Charming Buildings. St. Paul’s Studios On Talgarth Road

Some Very Beautiful, Charming Buildings. St. Paul’s Studios On Talgarth Road

filthyMrClean Report

18points
POST
#5

The “Comfort Town” Housing Development. Kyiv, Ukraine

The “Comfort Town” Housing Development. Kyiv, Ukraine

filthyMrClean Report

17points
POST
Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I was a neighborhood 😀 So colorful! I love it! 😍

1
1point
reply
#6

Casa Batlló By Antoni Gaudí In Barcelona, Spain

Casa Batlló By Antoni Gaudí In Barcelona, Spain

urbanlife78 Report

17points
POST
Terje Nygård
Terje Nygård
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there!.. Absolutely stunning, and the coolest building i've ever visited :)

0
0points
reply
#7

Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen, China

No-Analysis-007 Report

16points
POST
Got hacked lol
Got hacked lol
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

1
1point
reply
#8

Apparently This Place Has A Mosquito Problem. Still Sexy Tho

Apparently This Place Has A Mosquito Problem. Still Sexy Tho

filthyMrClean Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#9

Not My Usual Kind Of Building But I Love It. Paris

Not My Usual Kind Of Building But I Love It. Paris

filthyMrClean Report

15points
POST
Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear this building is in the anime Noir.

0
0points
reply
#10

Weil Am Rhein, Germany

Weil Am Rhein, Germany

filthyMrClean Report

14points
POST
Noradrenaline
Noradrenaline
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the Vitra Design Museum. The backside looks also interesting.

0
0points
reply
#11

I Am So Jealous Of All The Nice Things The Netherlands Has. Like This Tax Office

I Am So Jealous Of All The Nice Things The Netherlands Has. Like This Tax Office

filthyMrClean Report

14points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bro that's not how it looks like here. It's more like a big sanitarium and the only people that are sane are the cats.

3
3points
reply
#12

Osaka Castle, Japan

Osaka Castle, Japan

jack63rey Report

14points
POST
#13

515 West 22nd. NYC

515 West 22nd. NYC

filthyMrClean Report

13points
POST
#14

The Axel Towers In Copenhagen, Denmark

The Axel Towers In Copenhagen, Denmark

filthyMrClean Report

13points
POST
#15

Some Beautiful Bricks. Hamburg, Germany

Some Beautiful Bricks. Hamburg, Germany

filthyMrClean Report

13points
POST
#16

Shoreditch Hotel In London

Shoreditch Hotel In London

introvertalwayss Report

12points
POST
Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now there's an evil building if I ever saw one.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Îlot Balmoral, Montreal

Îlot Balmoral, Montreal

filthyMrClean Report

12points
POST
#18

Norddeustche Landesbank, Hannover, Germany, Designed By Behnisch Architekten In 1997

Norddeustche Landesbank, Hannover, Germany, Designed By Behnisch Architekten In 1997

archineering Report

11points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inspired by Lego and Jenga :)

2
2points
reply
#19

New Pharmacy In Riga

New Pharmacy In Riga

cheese_LV Report

11points
POST
#20

Barcelona

Barcelona

filthyMrClean Report

11points
POST
#21

A Café In Chongqing, China

A Café In Chongqing, China

Objective-Muffin-923 Report

11points
POST
Terje Nygård
Terje Nygård
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so Cyberpunk 2077 ! (for those who have played the game ^^) :)

0
0points
reply
#22

The Crown On This Building. Charlotte, Nc

The Crown On This Building. Charlotte, Nc

filthyMrClean Report

10points
POST
#23

Sublime Form Of This Climate Research Centre In Greenland

Sublime Form Of This Climate Research Centre In Greenland

derelict101 Report

10points
POST
#24

L'arbre Blanc In Montpellier, France

L'arbre Blanc In Montpellier, France

filthyMrClean Report

10points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inspired by old platform games

1
1point
reply
#25

Would You Download A Home? A 3D Printed Home In Beckum, Germany

Would You Download A Home? A 3D Printed Home In Beckum, Germany

filthyMrClean Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#26

Public Restroom, Ureddplassen, Norway, Designed By Haugen/Zohar In 2018

Public Restroom, Ureddplassen, Norway, Designed By Haugen/Zohar In 2018

archineering Report

9points
POST
#27

Cathedral In St. Petersburg, Russia

Cathedral In St. Petersburg, Russia

filthyMrClean Report

9points
POST
#28

An Ai Generated Building By Midjourney

An Ai Generated Building By Midjourney

filthyMrClean Report

8points
POST
#29

The San Francisco Armory, Which Some May Recognize

The San Francisco Armory, Which Some May Recognize

urbanlife78 Report

8points
POST
#30

Luma Arles. Often Called An Architectural Folly. Or A Crushed Soda Can By The Locals. I Like It. Arles, France

Luma Arles. Often Called An Architectural Folly. Or A Crushed Soda Can By The Locals. I Like It. Arles, France

filthyMrClean Report

8points
POST
#31

Sexy And Sustainable. This School In Copenhagen Has Solar Panels In Its Facade That Supplies Half Its Energy Consumption

Sexy And Sustainable. This School In Copenhagen Has Solar Panels In Its Facade That Supplies Half Its Energy Consumption

filthyMrClean Report

8points
POST
#32

Aarhus, Denmark

Aarhus, Denmark

Racingamer145 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#33

Do Sexy Bridges Count? Totenham Hotspur Football Stadium

Do Sexy Bridges Count? Totenham Hotspur Football Stadium

filthyMrClean Report

8points
POST
#34

2017 Vision For A 300m Tower In Stockholm

2017 Vision For A 300m Tower In Stockholm

Racingamer145 Report

7points
POST
#35

Nobody Laugh. Düsseldorf, Germany

Nobody Laugh. Düsseldorf, Germany

filthyMrClean Report

7points
POST
#36

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#37

Fengying Stone Art Museum, Chongwu, China, Designed By Goa In 2018

Fengying Stone Art Museum, Chongwu, China, Designed By Goa In 2018

archineering Report

7points
POST
#38

Vancouver Public Library

Vancouver Public Library

JonDaBon Report

6points
POST
#39

The Intercontinental In Los Angeles

The Intercontinental In Los Angeles

filthyMrClean Report

6points
POST
#40

The National Library Of Belarus, Minsk, Belarus

The National Library Of Belarus, Minsk, Belarus

newmanangel90 Report

6points
POST
#41

Here’s Another Public Library. Vancouver, Canada

Here’s Another Public Library. Vancouver, Canada

filthyMrClean Report

6points
POST
#42

No Clue What This. Wenzhou, China

No Clue What This. Wenzhou, China

filthyMrClean Report

6points
POST
#43

A Whale Shaped Building In Bremen, Germany. If Anyone Knows What This Place Is I’d Love To Find Out

A Whale Shaped Building In Bremen, Germany. If Anyone Knows What This Place Is I’d Love To Find Out

filthyMrClean Report

6points
POST
TUllm
TUllm
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HI, it a museum were you can experiment by yourself. https://universum-bremen.de/?lang=en It's very interesting an fun with kids!

0
0points
reply
#44

The Cabbages. Paris, France

The Cabbages. Paris, France

filthyMrClean Report

6points
POST
gerard julien
gerard julien
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in Creteil, not in Paris ! 15 kms away

0
0points
reply
#45

A Shot Of The Petronas Twin Towers From Above

A Shot Of The Petronas Twin Towers From Above

InternationalJob9266 Report

6points
POST
#46

I Love A Nice Glass Reflection. Dallas, Tx

I Love A Nice Glass Reflection. Dallas, Tx

filthyMrClean Report

5points
POST
#47

This Looks Fun To Touch. London

This Looks Fun To Touch. London

filthyMrClean Report

5points
POST
#48

Libeskind Tower In Milan, Italy

Libeskind Tower In Milan, Italy

filthyMrClean Report

5points
POST
#49

Louis Vuitton’s Flagship Ginza (Japan) Store

Louis Vuitton’s Flagship Ginza (Japan) Store

Common-Alfalfa-8588 Report

5points
POST
Jaekry
Jaekry
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It fits LV quite nicely!! #sarcasm

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Blu Aqua Hotel In Chicago

Blu Aqua Hotel In Chicago

brihow84 Report

5points
POST
#51

Soon To Be Built In Hangzhou, Prc

Soon To Be Built In Hangzhou, Prc

TigerSagittarius86 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Chrysler Building, New York

Chrysler Building, New York

Common-Alfalfa-8588 Report

5points
POST
#53

Royal Residence By William / Kaven Architecture Save This Picture!

Royal Residence By William / Kaven Architecture Save This Picture!

urbanlife78 Report

5points
POST
#54

I’m Lovin This Mcdonald’s In Rotterdam

I’m Lovin This Mcdonald’s In Rotterdam

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#55

Wtc Transportation Hub. New York City

Wtc Transportation Hub. New York City

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#56

Utrecht, Netherlands

Utrecht, Netherlands

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#57

Dji’s New Headquarters. Shenzhen

Dji’s New Headquarters. Shenzhen

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#58

Shanghai Tower, A 632-Meter-Tall Skyscraper In China

Shanghai Tower, A 632-Meter-Tall Skyscraper In China

introvertalwayss Report

4points
POST
#59

Turning Torso In Malmö, Sweden

Turning Torso In Malmö, Sweden

kumanosuke Report

4points
POST
#60

A Proposed Design For The Shenzhen Maritime Museum

A Proposed Design For The Shenzhen Maritime Museum

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#61

What Is This Place. Dalat, Vietnam

What Is This Place. Dalat, Vietnam

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

This Look Structurally Sound? Wouldn’t Chance Residing In This During High Winds Or Storms

This Look Structurally Sound? Wouldn’t Chance Residing In This During High Winds Or Storms

Acceptable-Guess-535 Report

4points
POST
#63

World's Tallest Vertical Garden One Central Park, Sydney

World's Tallest Vertical Garden One Central Park, Sydney

urbanlife78 Report

4points
POST
#64

Performing Arts Center In Beijing

Performing Arts Center In Beijing

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#65

How About That Facade. London

How About That Facade. London

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#66

A Domino-Inspired Design Has Been Unveiled For Africa's Potentially Second-Largest Tower

A Domino-Inspired Design Has Been Unveiled For Africa's Potentially Second-Largest Tower

Full-Mechanic-2790 Report

4points
POST
#67

The Eastern Columbia Building

The Eastern Columbia Building

ElectronicRhubarb841 Report

4points
POST
#68

Mcgregor Memorial, Wayne State University, Detroit Michigan

Mcgregor Memorial, Wayne State University, Detroit Michigan

CrotchWolf Report

4points
POST
#69

This Used To Be A Police Station. Leiden, Netherlands

This Used To Be A Police Station. Leiden, Netherlands

filthyMrClean Report

4points
POST
#70

Oslo Opera House Designed In 1999 By Snøhetta And Finished In 2007

Oslo Opera House Designed In 1999 By Snøhetta And Finished In 2007

urbanlife78 Report

4points
POST
#71

Somewhere In Japan

Somewhere In Japan

filthyMrClean Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Folsom Bay Tower, San Francisco, Ca | Photo By Scott Hargis

Folsom Bay Tower, San Francisco, Ca | Photo By Scott Hargis

NiceLapis Report

3points
POST
#73

A Caramel Colored Building In London

A Caramel Colored Building In London