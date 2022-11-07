Jewish Woman Wonders If She Was Too Harsh To Her Mom After Finding Out That She’s Been Messing With Her Kitchen Supplies

Despite people having the right to practice whatever religion they feel is closest to their heart or no religion at all, it comes as no surprise that some experience bullying and criticism towards their religious beliefs. While some might say that they don’t care what other people think about their choices in various aspects of their life, what if the person that oppressed you for this is your family member? This is what happened to 24-year-old Reddit user @u/roryflameblade who decided to share her story with others in hopes of finding out if she was right to ban her mom from visiting her house anymore after she messed up her kitchen, knowing that her daughter is Jewish and takes food preparation as a serious matter that should follow certain Jewish laws. The post that received more than 13k upvotes encouraged others online to share their opinions and even words of advice.

Everyone should have the right to choose what to believe in and what kind of faith to follow

Image credits: Nenad Stojkovic (not the actual image)

The Reddit user revealed that she was forced to take the key from her house back from her mom after finding out that she was coming to her daughter’s home and using her kitchen. While that might not sound like a bad thing, the pretense for this was to prove to her daughter that her choice of religion wasn’t favored by her mother. The author of the story shared that if not for her mom’s friend, she probably wouldn’t know what she was doing in her kitchen while OP was gone.

This Reddit user decided to share how her mom lied about being okay with her becoming a Jew

Image credits: u/roryflameyblade

The woman found out about this after her mom messed up with her kosher-based kitchen

Image credits: u/roryflameyblade

The author of the post shared that she is Jewish while her parents are atheists. At first, her mom was okay with her daughter converting to Judaism, but after a while, her true feelings surfaced. When she was confronted by her daughter for ruining the “kosher status of the kitchen,” the woman revealed that her daughter’s conversion insulted her and that the only reason she supported her decision was to show her that her decision to follow this religion was stupid.

The mother thought that her actions would show her daughter that her devotion to Judaism was ridiculous

Image credits: Kim Siever (not the actual image)

When the situation didn’t go as planned, the woman then decided to mess with her daughter’s kitchen to prove that even after using it and cleaning it as per usual, without following serious Jewish laws, it would all be fine. For those who might not be familiar with these laws and don’t know much about the religion and its certain do’s and don’ts, this might not look like a big deal. However, for those who follow Judaism, one of the most important things is to keep one’s attention on what they eat and how this food is prepared. Jews are known to follow “kosher” dietary restrictions. Some of you might have already heard about Jews not eating pork, but it’s not only that.

The author of the post revealed that she took her house key from her mom and banned her from coming again

Image credits: u/roryflameyblade

According to Medical News Today, the Jewish laws put food into 3 categories: meat, dairy, and pareve (or food that doesn’t belong to one of these categories such as eggs and fish). One of the crucial rules when following such a diet is to separate meat from dairy products. The separation goes as far as having different kitchen utensils to prepare meat and dairy separately. It’s also important to remember that you can’t wash these utensils together. It’s also noted that if a person already ate a dish that contains meat, they have to wait until at least the next meal to be able to eat something made from dairy.

What foods should be avoided by people who practice Judaism and follow a kosher diet? These include meats that are not from ruminant animals such as pigs, shellfish (lobsters, crabs, oysters, etc.), and birds that are scavengers or considered predatory.

This situation started a heated argument between the Reddit user and her family

Image credits: u/roryflameyblade

While these rules might seem hard to follow, the author of the post shared that she’s been keeping her kitchen “kosher”, and her mom coming in and ruining this arrangement made her mad, so she decided to take the key to her house from her and ban her from coming in. The woman then shared that a big family drama ensued and her parents began bombarding her with calls and texts. After OP’s aunt got involved and told her that her relationship with her parents is much more important than the religion she follows, the 24-year-old decided to ask others online if she really was in the wrong here.

Despite knowing that her mom was wrong for messing with her personal space, the woman started doubting herself

Image credits: Karl Baron (not the actual image)

This story started a discussion online where people were telling OP that she was in the right and that despite her mom being unhappy with her daughter’s decision to become a Jew, she had no right to do this to her. Some found this behavior disturbing as the woman had so much hatred towards a certain faith that she went this far to ruin her daughter’s belongings, as the woman later provided users with an update that some of her religious objects were missing from the house.

Other users online were quick to assure the 24-year-old that she was right to stick to her grounds and punish her mom by taking away the key

Image credits: u/roryflameyblade