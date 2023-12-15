“Felez Neveded”: 53 Times People’s Christmas Decorations Destroyed The Holiday Spirit
Holiday décor is an oddly contentious topic that can lead to conflicts with family, friends, or even acquaintances. In other words, your choice of how you decorate your home has potential to impact a lot of people. And, frankly, that sucks.
Who needs that type of pressure at the end of the year? Who has the mental capacity to really think through their holiday décor these days? We’re almost at the end of 2023, let’s cut each other some slack.
The people in the list below chose “lazy” as the theme for their holiday décor this year, and, really, who can blame them. The efforts are so sad they’re making everyone on TikTok laugh, so, in a way, it’s bringing everyone holiday cheer. And isn’t that the point of it all?
Capturing sad-looking holiday decorations to a pitchy version of "Feliz Navidad" is a new trend that is going viral on TikTok
@rominaalmadamendez ♬ sonido original - Dai Dai Jiafei queen 👑👄👑
Here are some of our favourites that you have to see, too
If the minimum you wish to do is not bare, there are ways to decorate your home that makes it look moderately spruced up, without it being sad. You will still need to invest your time and money, but if the holiday feel is important to you, it is worth it.
A good place to start is getting yourself a poinsettia, the star-like pant with beautiful red blooms. They are a holiday staple, so, once you bring it home and put it on the table, the holiday magic will spread through the room. To make it even more elegant, hide the cheap-looking plastic pot it comes in by placing it inside a nice planter.
Another easy way to make the space feel more festive is by adding a few Christmas-y touches around the house, that aren’t necessarily decorations per se. For example, you can use a red or green tablecloth for your dining table, or use neutral colors with table runners that have holiday motifs on them.
You can also get a couple of new covers for your throw pillows, some that feature reindeer, elves, or Santa Clause. You can also temporarily replace your blankets with more festive ones in color or pattern.
When setting a holiday atmosphere, you might also want to pay attention to the smells, so get a scented candle. Choose warm smells such as cinnamon, sandalwood, and vanilla to create a cozy ambiance. If candles don’t cut it, you can also make a stovetop potpourri by simmering a few cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, and citrus peels in a pot to make your home smell like mulled wine.
Adding a few little holiday details around the house can also contribute to the overall feel of the space. You can add some battery-operated lights on the bookshelf, wrap pillows and lampshades bows, put a few baubles and pinecones in a vase, or hang a mistletoe or some evergreen branches wherever you see fit. A few flares here and there, can really elevate the holiday magic.
Did you get any holiday gift cards from your loved ones? Use them as decoration! You can hang them on a string if you want to be more elaborate, but, honestly, putting them up on a shelf is good enough. Not only it adds holiday-themed imagery into your interior, it also reminds you of the people that care about you.
There’s something very festive about holiday wreaths, so get your hands on one and put it on your door or in your window. Stockings are also an unmistakable Christmas staple, so get one or a few and dedicate a space for them.
If you feel like you cannot omit a Christmas tree, get one that is already pre-lit. This will save you the trouble of untangling all the lights and putting them on the tree which often takes up the majority of the decorating time. You just get it out of the box and can go straight to getting all the baubles on it. That way, you’ll be done much quicker.
All in all, whatever you do, do what feels best for you. If all you want to put some lights and tinsel on your monstera plant and call it a day—be my guest. Just do your thing and have happy holidays!
Charlie Brown would be proud
lol !! That's what I was thinking!!
