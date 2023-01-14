Most tattoo artists know a bad design when they see one. That is why they might offer some slight changes or suggest getting rid of the thing overall. However, some people are determined to get what they want. This leaves the tattooist with one option—trying to make it the best possible terrible tattoo using their skills. Luckily, some of these attempts turn out pretty great and end up on the internet, where they are met with repulsion and praise at once. That is due to the cringy idea, yet exemplary execution of the tattoo.

The Awful Taste But Great Execution community on Reddit is overflowing with examples of ATBGE type of masterpieces. From crossovers of children’s favorite characters to unexpected portraits, and more—people’s fantasy has no limits. Look through these fantastic tattoos and appreciate the intricate work of the artist even with the weirdest of requests.

