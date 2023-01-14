Most tattoo artists know a bad design when they see one. That is why they might offer some slight changes or suggest getting rid of the thing overall. However, some people are determined to get what they want. This leaves the tattooist with one option—trying to make it the best possible terrible tattoo using their skills. Luckily, some of these attempts turn out pretty great and end up on the internet, where they are met with repulsion and praise at once. That is due to the cringy idea, yet exemplary execution of the tattoo.

The Awful Taste But Great Execution community on Reddit is overflowing with examples of ATBGE type of masterpieces. From crossovers of children’s favorite characters to unexpected portraits, and more—people’s fantasy has no limits. Look through these fantastic tattoos and appreciate the intricate work of the artist even with the weirdest of requests.

If you’ve enjoyed these awful yet excellent tattoos, check out the examples in this Bored Panda post that are definitely more awful than excellent.

Teach A Man To Fish... Then Tattoo His Leg

Teach A Man To Fish... Then Tattoo His Leg

Mafia!
Mafia!
I don't have any problem with this, as long as the measurement's accurate, this is awesome.

Coming up with the right tattoo for yourself might become quite a quest. It takes time to think of the idea, whether it’s something meaningful or just a nice image. That is when tattoo artists come to the rescue. Years of experience working in the field and an eye for detail might help sort out your design.

Tattooists noticed a rise in demand over the last decade. Research shows that back in 2012, 21% of Americans had at least one tattoo, while in 2019 the number reached 30%. People with at least one tattoo account for 40% of those aged 18-34 and 36% of 35-54 year-olds. The data also stated that a tattooed person most commonly has two of them, yet the average number of tattoos that Americans with ink have is four.
#2

This Wine Tattoo

This Wine Tattoo

hhl1118 Report

#3

This Is Objectively The Best Tattoo

This Is Objectively The Best Tattoo

sushidestroyer Report

While some choose this way to show tribute to their loved ones, others simply find tattoos pretty. Research by Statista discovered that the most common reason for people aged 18-59 to get a tattoo is to express their style and character. 

Other popular bases include indicating personal opinions, commemorating a place, an event, or a new chapter in life. One of the least popular reasons on the list is energizing oneself or getting a tattoo as a mantra. To each their own, and these Reddit pictures are here to prove it.
#4

Client: "I Want A Tattoo That Makes Me Feel Drunk When I Look At It"

Client: "I Want A Tattoo That Makes Me Feel Drunk When I Look At It"

thebayallday Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god, I can’t focus on that, it makes me dizzy

#5

This Crossover Tattoo

This Crossover Tattoo

justcallmefafara Report

The aforementioned research also found that 53% of people over 60 think that tattoos are not an option for them. Only 21% of 30-59-year-olds and 9% of 18-29 share such views. Be that as it may, some people only realize they don’t want one anymore after it becomes too late.

Unlike wine, certain tattoos might not get better with time. This is mostly proved to be right by those with a lover’s name inscribed on their skin. Luckily, with the help of technology, nowadays, this art form is not as permanent as it used to be; there are ways to remove it using lasers or cover it with the help of skilled artists.
#6

This Ace Ventura Tattoo

This Ace Ventura Tattoo

KungFooKangaroo Report

#7

This Peppa Pig Tattoo

This Peppa Pig Tattoo

ponybeine Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
AH! NO! I DON'T LIKE IT! NOPE! Peppa what happened to you???

#8

Been Saving This Blobfish Tattoo For Today, So Ugly It’s Beautiful

Been Saving This Blobfish Tattoo For Today, So Ugly It's Beautiful

Easy-Hovercraft-6576 Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
i..... don't know why i like it but i do

Some of the pictures on the list prove that tattoo artists can turn even an abomination into something decent-looking. From terrible designs to concepts one would have doubts about tattooing, the artists did their best to try and save the execution part, at least. That’s why you should always choose the tattooist wisely; their skill can make or break the end result.

According to IBISWorld, there are nearly 33,500 tattoo businesses in the US, so there is definitely plenty to choose from. Data presented by Zippia shows that there are currently more male artists, despite the nearly 10% rise in the number of female tattoo artists in 2010-2019. However, when it comes to salary, this form of artistry provides some surprising statistics—women in the industry earn more than their male colleagues.
#9

Sunflower Seeds Tattoo

Sunflower Seeds Tattoo

copaOW Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
That’s how you become the eternal enemy of birds and hamsters.

#10

This Snake Skin Tattoo On Some Dude’s Leg

This Snake Skin Tattoo On Some Dude's Leg

biblio-lavendula Report

J S
J S
Wow. I want to have a conversation with this guy. Granted, it might freak me out, but would be interesting.

#11

Contributing To Tattoo Tuesday

Contributing To Tattoo Tuesday

RossNub Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Now this... this is a work of art

Some more interesting stats depict how tattoos might affect one’s likelihood of employment. According to YouGovAmerica, the majority of employers (54%) say that it doesn’t affect their perception of the candidate’s suitability. In addition to that, 6% stated that they would be more likely to hire a candidate with tattoos. 

However, face tattoos are not perceived as favorably by most employers. 61% of them state that they’re considerably less likely, while 17% admit to being slightly less likely to hire a person with a design in such a place.
#12

Such A Good Tattoo Of A Cat Butthole

Such A Good Tattoo Of A Cat Butthole

VaginalRelativity Report

SCamp
SCamp
Mmm, they are ‘traditionally’ placed strategically around the belly button

#13

Pretty Sure These Bruise Tattoos Belong Here

Pretty Sure These Bruise Tattoos Belong Here

MikkiD4311 Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
There’s absolutely no reason to get one of these.

#14

Platypus Tattoo

Platypus Tattoo

CornPoofs Report

SCamp
SCamp
Geez, that’s a chonky platypus

In addition to being very noticeable, face tattoos are also among the most painful ones to get. The level of pain caused by the process differs depending on gender, pain threshold, and age. Nevertheless, certain spots, such as the neck, ribs, and stomach are typically more sensitive to the unpleasant sensation induced by needles.
#15

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

saraciousd Report

J S
J S
WOW! Holy F*** that is cool

#16

Sailor Devito By @jasminedilworth And @matt.does.tattoos

Sailor Devito By @jasminedilworth And @matt.does.tattoos

shitlord_traplord Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
I would watch this live action adaption!

#17

Beautifully Done... Cockroach.. Head Tattoo

Beautifully Done... Cockroach.. Head Tattoo

-Primum_Non_Nocere- Report

Anxiousguest
Anxiousguest
Headless roach , are you seeing this??

Data from 2018 shows that Italy is the country with the leading number (48%) of tattooed people. It is followed by Sweden (47%), the US (46%), and Australia and Argentina sharing fifth place with 43% of tattoo-bearing respondents.
#18

A Fellow Redditor’s Tattoo Of His Two Favourite Drummers, Ringo & Animal

A Fellow Redditor's Tattoo Of His Two Favourite Drummers, Ringo & Animal

Skinsarelli Report

Janey Considine
Janey Considine
Gonna nitpick that it should be Keith Moon and Animal.

#19

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

xenialMatrix Report

#20

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

criggs0807 Report

Out of the countries where people feel this way the most, India is the number one. According to 2016 data, a staggering amount of people (nearly 23,000) decided to undergo a removal procedure. Japan takes a close second (roughly 20,000), then the US (slightly over 14,000), Italy (around 11,000), and Taiwan (nearing 6,000). According to Statista, 12% of people with tattoos regret getting them. 
#21

A Skeleton Arm Tattoo With The Wrong Anatomy

A Skeleton Arm Tattoo With The Wrong Anatomy

Kaneki_Yeager Report

Mafia!
Mafia!
This. This fills me with a rage I cannot explain.

#22

This Lady Wanted Her Husband's Bite Mark As A Tattoo

This Lady Wanted Her Husband's Bite Mark As A Tattoo

thegreatinsulto Report

#23

This Hardcore Star Wars Tattoo

This Hardcore Star Wars Tattoo

AttackoftheMuffins Report

With a growing number of tattoos, the demand for eliminating at least some of them is projected to grow as well. A tattoo removal market overview predicts that by 2027 this market will reach nearly 800 million USD.
#24

These Family Guy Tattoos

These Family Guy Tattoos

Gaza1121 Report

aceupyoursleeve
aceupyoursleeve
Family guy is overrated and not that good.

#25

This Sub Is The First Thing I Thought Of When I Saw This Tattoo

This Sub Is The First Thing I Thought Of When I Saw This Tattoo

samansadayo Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
This would be a funny idea for one of their story episodes.

#26

This Rat Tattoo

This Rat Tattoo

AgentXenon Report

Mafia!
Mafia!
This is AWESOME. Maybe not on my head, but I'd get this on my shoulder!

One of the main reasons for tattoo removal is the spontaneity of the decision. A survey by Advanced Dermatology found that out of those regretting their decision, 28% only gave the thought a couple of hours. 24% of the people let it soak for at least a few days and 21%—for a few weeks. The smallest number of people regretting their actions (6%) contemplated the idea for around a year or more.
#27

Yin Yang Tattoo

Yin Yang Tattoo

Secretstache1 Report

#28

Black Eye Tattoo

Black Eye Tattoo

OkayyDilla Report

#29

Nick Cage Leg Tattoo

Nick Cage Leg Tattoo

TheLostPariah Report

Whether it’s a masterpiece or something you would tell your old self not to do, it requires proper care. It is important to make sure the fresh tattoo is well-maintained, not only for health reasons but for its longevity as well. Nonetheless, you might need a slight correction in the future as it tends to blur out with time.
#30

This Tattoo Of Chiellini Fouling Saka During The Euro 2020 Finals

This Tattoo Of Chiellini Fouling Saka During The Euro 2020 Finals

Ridavv Report

#31

Yea Let’s Just Get A Spider Tattoo

Yea Let's Just Get A Spider Tattoo

fluffybigmac Report

SCamp
SCamp
Oh god I hate those ear-expander piercings

#32

My Tattoo Artist’s Favorite Thing To Tattoo Is Foodporn. Literally Pornographic Food

My Tattoo Artist's Favorite Thing To Tattoo Is Foodporn. Literally Pornographic Food

SeienShin Report

#33

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

villemorte Report

SCamp
SCamp
I reckon that’s paint

#34

From My Local Tattoo Shop

From My Local Tattoo Shop

something-relevent Report

#35

This Golf Tattoo

This Golf Tattoo

goodbantermate Report

SCamp
SCamp
Great art, stupid tattoo

#36

Usually You Have A Great Idea And An Awful Tattoo, But

Usually You Have A Great Idea And An Awful Tattoo, But

DarthFarris Report

#37

Pretty Sure This Goes Here

Pretty Sure This Goes Here

reddit.com Report

#38

A Toad Knee Tattoo

A Toad Knee Tattoo

xoJigglypuff Report

Mafia!
Mafia!
This is so cool! When you bend your knee, the toad's pouch will inflate!

#39

That Tattoo

That Tattoo

TangerinePuzzled Report

#40

Shared On Local Tattoo Shop's Social Media This Week. I Am Speechless

Shared On Local Tattoo Shop's Social Media This Week. I Am Speechless

mysaviourelia Report

#41

This Minion Tattoo

This Minion Tattoo

HeedWeed Report

Karen Guy
Karen Guy
It's a pretty good tattoo.

#42

This Football Tattoo

This Football Tattoo

JohnnyRedHot Report

#43

Posted To Local Tattoo Shop's Fb. Pretty Sure That's A Lower Back, Btw

Posted To Local Tattoo Shop's Fb. Pretty Sure That's A Lower Back, Btw

ystinfection Report

#44

I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo

I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo

btacceber Report

#45

This Person’s Tattoo

This Person's Tattoo

Floodbucket Report

Linden
Linden
It looks like swarming insects...

#46

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

reddit.com Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Omg, that's awful! no no no no no

#47

Monster Energy Confederate Back Tattoo

Monster Energy Confederate Back Tattoo

youdontknowimadog Report

#48

This Awful Joe Rogan Tattoo

This Awful Joe Rogan Tattoo

dickintheass Report

#49

My Friend Was Going To Get A Tattoo, But Then He Took An Arrow In The Knee

My Friend Was Going To Get A Tattoo, But Then He Took An Arrow In The Knee

Gemingo Report

#50

This Tattoo Sleeve

This Tattoo Sleeve

stormytattoos Report

#51

This Rick And Morty Tattoo

This Rick And Morty Tattoo

OofDotWav Report

#52

The 90s In One B**chin’ Tattoo

The 90s In One B**chin' Tattoo

reddit.com Report

#53

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

bada_boi Report

#54

My Body Is My Journal And My Tattoos Are My Story (Found On Instagram)

My Body Is My Journal And My Tattoos Are My Story (Found On Instagram)

Lucif6r Report

#55

Centipede Face Tattoo

Centipede Face Tattoo

an_demon Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Oh great more from the vermin collection.

#56

These Tattoos Give Me The Heebie Jeebies

These Tattoos Give Me The Heebie Jeebies

Domestica Report

#57

My Tattoo Artist Just Posted This

My Tattoo Artist Just Posted This

reddit.com Report

#58

This Tattoo

This Tattoo

sedatefobia Report

#59

Stranger Things Tattoo

Stranger Things Tattoo

thebayallday Report

#60

This Air Jordan Dragon Tattoo

This Air Jordan Dragon Tattoo

ShankKunt42 Report

#61

Gross / Beautiful Tattoo

Gross / Beautiful Tattoo

killcannon89 Report

#62

Technically Very Sound Tattoo, But

Technically Very Sound Tattoo, But

graypupon Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
