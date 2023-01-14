96 Times People Got Such A Quality Tattoo, It Was A Shame That The Design Was Horrible
Most tattoo artists know a bad design when they see one. That is why they might offer some slight changes or suggest getting rid of the thing overall. However, some people are determined to get what they want. This leaves the tattooist with one option—trying to make it the best possible terrible tattoo using their skills. Luckily, some of these attempts turn out pretty great and end up on the internet, where they are met with repulsion and praise at once. That is due to the cringy idea, yet exemplary execution of the tattoo.
The Awful Taste But Great Execution community on Reddit is overflowing with examples of ATBGE type of masterpieces. From crossovers of children’s favorite characters to unexpected portraits, and more—people’s fantasy has no limits. Look through these fantastic tattoos and appreciate the intricate work of the artist even with the weirdest of requests.
Teach A Man To Fish... Then Tattoo His Leg
Coming up with the right tattoo for yourself might become quite a quest. It takes time to think of the idea, whether it’s something meaningful or just a nice image. That is when tattoo artists come to the rescue. Years of experience working in the field and an eye for detail might help sort out your design.
Tattooists noticed a rise in demand over the last decade. Research shows that back in 2012, 21% of Americans had at least one tattoo, while in 2019 the number reached 30%. People with at least one tattoo account for 40% of those aged 18-34 and 36% of 35-54 year-olds. The data also stated that a tattooed person most commonly has two of them, yet the average number of tattoos that Americans with ink have is four.
This Wine Tattoo
This Is Objectively The Best Tattoo
While some choose this way to show tribute to their loved ones, others simply find tattoos pretty. Research by Statista discovered that the most common reason for people aged 18-59 to get a tattoo is to express their style and character.
Other popular bases include indicating personal opinions, commemorating a place, an event, or a new chapter in life. One of the least popular reasons on the list is energizing oneself or getting a tattoo as a mantra. To each their own, and these Reddit pictures are here to prove it.
Client: "I Want A Tattoo That Makes Me Feel Drunk When I Look At It"
This Crossover Tattoo
The aforementioned research also found that 53% of people over 60 think that tattoos are not an option for them. Only 21% of 30-59-year-olds and 9% of 18-29 share such views. Be that as it may, some people only realize they don’t want one anymore after it becomes too late.
Unlike wine, certain tattoos might not get better with time. This is mostly proved to be right by those with a lover’s name inscribed on their skin. Luckily, with the help of technology, nowadays, this art form is not as permanent as it used to be; there are ways to remove it using lasers or cover it with the help of skilled artists.
This Ace Ventura Tattoo
This Peppa Pig Tattoo
AH! NO! I DON'T LIKE IT! NOPE! Peppa what happened to you???
Been Saving This Blobfish Tattoo For Today, So Ugly It’s Beautiful
Some of the pictures on the list prove that tattoo artists can turn even an abomination into something decent-looking. From terrible designs to concepts one would have doubts about tattooing, the artists did their best to try and save the execution part, at least. That’s why you should always choose the tattooist wisely; their skill can make or break the end result.
According to IBISWorld, there are nearly 33,500 tattoo businesses in the US, so there is definitely plenty to choose from. Data presented by Zippia shows that there are currently more male artists, despite the nearly 10% rise in the number of female tattoo artists in 2010-2019. However, when it comes to salary, this form of artistry provides some surprising statistics—women in the industry earn more than their male colleagues.
Sunflower Seeds Tattoo
This Snake Skin Tattoo On Some Dude’s Leg
Contributing To Tattoo Tuesday
Some more interesting stats depict how tattoos might affect one’s likelihood of employment. According to YouGovAmerica, the majority of employers (54%) say that it doesn’t affect their perception of the candidate’s suitability. In addition to that, 6% stated that they would be more likely to hire a candidate with tattoos.
However, face tattoos are not perceived as favorably by most employers. 61% of them state that they’re considerably less likely, while 17% admit to being slightly less likely to hire a person with a design in such a place.
Such A Good Tattoo Of A Cat Butthole
Pretty Sure These Bruise Tattoos Belong Here
Platypus Tattoo
In addition to being very noticeable, face tattoos are also among the most painful ones to get. The level of pain caused by the process differs depending on gender, pain threshold, and age. Nevertheless, certain spots, such as the neck, ribs, and stomach are typically more sensitive to the unpleasant sensation induced by needles.
This Tattoo
Sailor Devito By @jasminedilworth And @matt.does.tattoos
Beautifully Done... Cockroach.. Head Tattoo
Data from 2018 shows that Italy is the country with the leading number (48%) of tattooed people. It is followed by Sweden (47%), the US (46%), and Australia and Argentina sharing fifth place with 43% of tattoo-bearing respondents.
A Fellow Redditor’s Tattoo Of His Two Favourite Drummers, Ringo & Animal
This Tattoo
This Tattoo
Out of the countries where people feel this way the most, India is the number one. According to 2016 data, a staggering amount of people (nearly 23,000) decided to undergo a removal procedure. Japan takes a close second (roughly 20,000), then the US (slightly over 14,000), Italy (around 11,000), and Taiwan (nearing 6,000). According to Statista, 12% of people with tattoos regret getting them.
A Skeleton Arm Tattoo With The Wrong Anatomy
This Lady Wanted Her Husband's Bite Mark As A Tattoo
With a growing number of tattoos, the demand for eliminating at least some of them is projected to grow as well. A tattoo removal market overview predicts that by 2027 this market will reach nearly 800 million USD.
These Family Guy Tattoos
This Sub Is The First Thing I Thought Of When I Saw This Tattoo
This would be a funny idea for one of their story episodes.
This Rat Tattoo
One of the main reasons for tattoo removal is the spontaneity of the decision. A survey by Advanced Dermatology found that out of those regretting their decision, 28% only gave the thought a couple of hours. 24% of the people let it soak for at least a few days and 21%—for a few weeks. The smallest number of people regretting their actions (6%) contemplated the idea for around a year or more.
Yin Yang Tattoo
Black Eye Tattoo
Nick Cage Leg Tattoo
Whether it’s a masterpiece or something you would tell your old self not to do, it requires proper care. It is important to make sure the fresh tattoo is well-maintained, not only for health reasons but for its longevity as well. Nonetheless, you might need a slight correction in the future as it tends to blur out with time.