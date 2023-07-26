Coming from Nickelodeon's creative minds, Avatar the Last Airbender quotes are known for their memorability and meaning. With so much hidden behind the cartoonish looks, you can find a lot of positivity in the told lines. Made almost two full decades ago, the phrases from this show aged like fine wine. Their emotional impact hasn’t changed, and they are still read up on today.

The secret behind all of these cartoon quotes is the motivation they try to instill in their viewers. The Avatar series can walk that balance between motivation, positivity, and silliness perfectly. It is best seen through the numerous Uncle Iroh quotes, which have become classics of their own. His lines are heart-touching, smile-inducing, and, if told to his nephew Zuko, kind of existentialist.

If you are looking for Avatar quotes to use and learn some life lessons from, you don’t need to wait a hundred years. We have compiled this list of motivational quotes that launched this animated series into a league of its own. From the optimistic sayings of Aang to honor-filled Zuko quotes — the series is full of those brilliant lines. Make sure to upvote the quotes you would use and share your opinions on them in the comments below.

#1

Zuko Quote On His Flaws

Zuko being angry

"Why am I so bad at being good?"  Zuko

When did Avatar: The Last Airbender begin to run?


Nickelodeon started to air the cartoon series in 2005, and a legendary story began. With 3 seasons and 61 episodes, Avatar: the Last Airbender garnered quite a following by 2008, when the original series ended. Today, you have the opportunity to enjoy all of the episodes through multiple streaming services and on Nickelodeon itself.
#2

Uncle Iroh Quote On The Reality Of Life

Uncle Iroh crying

"I know you’re not supposed to cry over spilled tea, but it’s just so sad!" – Uncle Iroh

#3

Uncle Iroh Quote On Humanity

Uncle Iroh smiling

"The coin is appreciated… but not as much as your smile." – Uncle Iroh

What philosophical beliefs influenced Avatar: the Last Airbender?


Avatar: the Last Airbender was influenced the most by Asian culture in both animation and general philosophy throughout the series. The series focuses on balance and harmony inside a person when trouble seems to come his way. It provides a window into the philosophy of Buddhism and Hinduism.
#4

Aang Quote On His Age

Aang being confused

"Do I look like a 112-year-old man to you?" – Aang

#5

Uncle Iroh Quote On Life

Uncle Iroh smiling

"Life happens wherever you are, whether you make it or not."  Uncle Iroh

Who has the most lines in Avatar: the Last Airbender


For the most part, the main members of the Avatar gang, Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, and Zuko, have spoken the most lines. Naturally, since the five members are from different tribes, their quotes reflect that. Aang is more pacifist. Toph is more aggressive. Katara and Sokka are more “with the flow.” Zuko is more hasty and short-tempered (for the most part).
#6

Aang Quote On Forgiviness

Aang looking straight

"It’s easy to do nothing, it’s hard to forgive."  Aang

#7

Uncle Iroh Quote On Strength

Uncle Iroh talking with Zuko

"Sometimes life is like this tunnel. You can’t always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you keep moving, you will come to a better place. — Uncle Iroh

Are there any spin-offs and sequels of the original series?


The critical acclaim from the original series automatically sparked the fires that created spin-offs and even book sequels. The Legend of Korra started to be shown in 2012 and is a direct television sequel. If you want to see other adventures of the Avatar gang, several comic-book-like sequels explore the story where the original series left off.

#8

Uncle Iroh Quote On True Values ​​of Life

Uncle Iroh drinking tea

"Sharing tea with a fascinating stranger is one of life’s true delights." — Uncle Iroh

#9

Azula Quote On Her Feelings

Azula Looking Down

"My own mother thought I was a monster… She was right of course, but it still hurt." —Azula

#10

Zuko Quote On Hope

Zuko playing with fire

"In the darkness, hope is something you give yourself." – Zuko

#11

Zuko Quote On Real Life Problems

Zuko being angry

"Bad skin?! Normal teenagers worry about bad skin, I don’t have that luxury." - Zuko

#12

Uncle Iroh Quote About Life Lessons

Uncle Iroh talking

"Sometimes the best way to solve your own problems is to help someone else." – Uncle Iroh

#13

Uncle Iroh Quote About Working On Yourself

Uncle Iroh being mad at Zuko

"You must look within yourself to save yourself from your other self. Only then will your true self reveal itself." – Uncle Iroh

#14

Sokka Quote On Reality

Sokka looking down

"Stop! Stop it right now! What’s wrong with you? We don’t have time for fun and games with the war going on." – Sokka

#15

Azula Quote On Politeness

Azula looking behind her

"In my country, we exchange a pleasant 'Hello' before asking questions." – Azula

#16

Toph Bei Fong Quote On Impermanence

Toph Bei Fong looking straight

"Yesterday my mouth tasted like mud. Now it tastes like sand. I never thought I would miss the taste of mud so much." – Toph Bei Fong

#17

King Bumi Advice

King Bumi looking straight

"You need to find someone who WAITS and LISTENS before striking." – King Bumi

#18

Aang Quote About Life Teachers

Aang talking with Momo

"The past can be a great teacher." – Aang

#19

Aang Quote On Fear

Aang being sincere

"If you want to be a bender, you have to let go of fear." – Aang

#20

Aang Quote On Change

Aang being serious

"When we hit our lowest point, we are open to the greatest change." – Aang

#21

Guru Pathik Quote On Illiusion

Guru Pathik meditating

"The greatest illusion of this world is the illusion of separation. Things you think are separate and different are actually one and the same." – Guru Pathik

#22

Katara Quote On Reality

Appa flying

"Appa is not too noticeable." – Katara

#23

Aang Quote About Skills

Aang with Momo and eyes closed

"Not the sword, a master. We've all had masters to help us get better." – Aang

#24

Aang Funny Quote

Aang flying on Appa

"Relax, Sokka. Where we're going you won't need any pants!" – Aang

#25

Aang Quote On Failure

Aang flying

"If I try, I fail. If I don't try, I'm never going to get it." – Aang

#26

The Dragon Spirit Quote On Powers

The Dragon Spirit flying

"Aang, use the ocean. Show them the power of Water." – The Dragon Spirit

#27

Uncle Iroh Quote On Weakness

Uncle Iroh starring at Zuko

"You stand alone. That has always been your greatest weakness." – Uncle Iroh

#28

Uncle Iroh Quote About Help From Others

Uncle Iroh drinking tea

"While it is always best to believe in oneself, a little help from others can be a great blessing." – Uncle Iroh

#29

Katara Quote On Caring

Katara being upset

"But now you’re not letting yourself feel anything. I know sometimes it hurts more to hope and it hurts more to care. But you have to promise me that you won’t stop caring."  Katara

#30

Piandao Quote On Knowledge

Piandao holding a sword

"The way of the sword doesn’t belong to any one nation. Knowledge of the arts belongs to us all." – Piandao

#31

Uncle Iroh Quote On Wisdom

Uncle Iroh preparing tea

"It is important to draw wisdom from different places. If you take it from only one place, it becomes rigid and stale." – Uncle Iroh

#32

Uncle Iroh Quote On Pride

Uncle Iroh under the tree

"Prince Zuko, pride is not the opposite of shame, but rather it’s source. True humility is the only antidote to shame." – Uncle Iroh

#33

Uncle Iroh Quote About The Meaning Of Life

Uncle Iroh smiling

"There are reasons each of us are born. We have to find those reasons." – Uncle Iroh

#34

Uncle Iroh Quote On Choices

Uncle Iroh smiling and holding tea

"Protection and power are overrated. I think you are very wise to choose happiness and love." – Uncle Iroh

#35

Katara Quote On Love

Aang and Katara laughing

"Love is brightest in the dark." – Katara

#36

Jeong Jeong Quote On Pain

Jeong Jeong looking straight

"Water brings healing and life. But fire brings only destruction and pain. It forces those of us burdened with its care to walk a razor’s edge between humanity and savagery. Eventually, we are torn apart." – Jeong Jeong

#37

Jeong Jeong Quote On Destiny

Jeong Jeong looking straight

"Destiny? What would a boy know of destiny? If a fish lives its whole life in this river, does he know the river’s destiny? No! Only that it runs on and on out of his control. He may follow where it flows, but he cannot see the end. He cannot imagine the ocean." – Jeong Jeong

#38

Jeong Jeong Quote On Discipline

The sheer power of Jeong Jeong

"To master the bending disciplines you must first master discipline itself, but you have no interest in this so I have no interest in you." – Jeong Jeong

#39

Uncle Iroh Quote On Despair

Uncle Iroh talking with Zuko

"You must never give in to despair. Allow yourself to slip down that road, and you surrender to your lowest instincts." – Uncle Iroh

#40

The Ancient Lion Turtle On Sincere

The Ancient Lion Turtle looking at Aang

"The true mind can weather all the lies and illusions without being lost. The true heart can tough the poison of hatred without being harmed. Since beginning-less time, darkness thrives in the void, but always yields to purifying light."  The Ancient Lion Turtle

amazon.com Report

#41

Zuko Quote On Failure

Zuko talking

"Look, you're going to fail a lot before things work out. Even though you'll probably fail over and over and over again. You have to try every time. You can't quit because you're afraid you might fail." – Zuko

#42

Sokka Quote On Natural Selection

Sokka talking

"Look, I'm sorry I hunted you, but that's just the natural order of things. Big things eat smaller things, nothing personal." – Sokka

#43

Aang Quote On Gravity

Aang sitting with Momo, Katara and Sokka

"I laugh at gravity all the time. Hahaha, gravity." – Aang

#44

Aang Quote On Friendship

Aang smiling

"This isn't about finding my teacher. This is about finding my friend." – Aang

#45

Uncle Iroh Quote On Failure

Uncle Iroh being curious

"Failure is only the opportunity to try again, only more wisely this time." – Uncle Iroh

#46

Katara Quote On Carrying

Katara looking sincere

"But now you’re not letting yourself feel anything. I know sometimes it hurts more to hope and it hurts more to care. But you have to promise me that you won’t stop caring." – Katara

#47

Aang Quote On Dream

Aang smiling

"In my dream, we were right in the middle of the invasion, and you stopped to use the bathroom. We die because of your tiny bladder." – Aang

#48

Mai Quote On Love

Mai being angry

You miscalculated. I love Zuko more than I fear you.” — Mai

#49

Uncle Iroh Quote On Support

Uncle Iroh talking with Toph Bei Fong

"You sound like my nephew, always thinking you need to do things on your own without anyone’s support. There is nothing wrong with letting the people who love you help you." — Uncle Iroh

#50

Zuko Quote On Self Worth

Zuko being serious

"Never forget who you are, for surely the world won’t." – Zuko

#51

Aang Quote On Luck

Aang being thoughtful

"I don’t need luck, though. I don’t want it. I’ve always had to struggle and fight, and that’s made me strong. It’s made me who I am." – Zuko

#52

Katara Quote On Anger

Katara being angry

"I wanted to do it. I wanted to take out all my anger at him. But… I couldn’t. I don’t know if it’s because I’m too weak to do it, or if it’s because I’m strong enough not to." – Katara

#53

Sokka Quote On Life

Sokka being scared

"I’m too young to die!" – Sokka

#54

King Bumi Funny Quote

King Bumi smiling

"I didn’t know what or when, but I knew I’d know it when I knew it!" – King Bumi

#55

Guru Pathik Funny Quote

Guru Pathik laying on the ground

"I know I am not the person you expected… and I did not expect to be licked by a giant tongue just now." – Guru Pathik

#56

Aang Quote On Equality

Aang holding coins

"Everyone, even the Fire Lord and the Fire Nation, have to be treated like they're worth giving a chance." – Aang

#57

Aang Quote On Life

Aang using the banyan grove tree's connection

"We're all connected. Everything is connected." – Aang

#58

Uncle Iroh Quote On Responsibility

Uncle Iroh firebending

Be careful what you wish for, Admiral. History is not always kind to its subjects." – Uncle Iroh

