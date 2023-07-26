58 Avatar The Last Airbender Quotes That Are Legendary
Coming from Nickelodeon's creative minds, Avatar the Last Airbender quotes are known for their memorability and meaning. With so much hidden behind the cartoonish looks, you can find a lot of positivity in the told lines. Made almost two full decades ago, the phrases from this show aged like fine wine. Their emotional impact hasn’t changed, and they are still read up on today.
The secret behind all of these cartoon quotes is the motivation they try to instill in their viewers. The Avatar series can walk that balance between motivation, positivity, and silliness perfectly. It is best seen through the numerous Uncle Iroh quotes, which have become classics of their own. His lines are heart-touching, smile-inducing, and, if told to his nephew Zuko, kind of existentialist.
If you are looking for Avatar quotes to use and learn some life lessons from, you don’t need to wait a hundred years. We have compiled this list of motivational quotes that launched this animated series into a league of its own. From the optimistic sayings of Aang to honor-filled Zuko quotes — the series is full of those brilliant lines. Make sure to upvote the quotes you would use and share your opinions on them in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Zuko Quote On His Flaws
"Why am I so bad at being good?" — Zuko
When did Avatar: The Last Airbender begin to run?
Nickelodeon started to air the cartoon series in 2005, and a legendary story began. With 3 seasons and 61 episodes, Avatar: the Last Airbender garnered quite a following by 2008, when the original series ended. Today, you have the opportunity to enjoy all of the episodes through multiple streaming services and on Nickelodeon itself.
Uncle Iroh Quote On The Reality Of Life
"I know you’re not supposed to cry over spilled tea, but it’s just so sad!" – Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh Quote On Humanity
"The coin is appreciated… but not as much as your smile." – Uncle Iroh
What philosophical beliefs influenced Avatar: the Last Airbender?
Avatar: the Last Airbender was influenced the most by Asian culture in both animation and general philosophy throughout the series. The series focuses on balance and harmony inside a person when trouble seems to come his way. It provides a window into the philosophy of Buddhism and Hinduism.
Aang Quote On His Age
"Do I look like a 112-year-old man to you?" – Aang
Uncle Iroh Quote On Life
"Life happens wherever you are, whether you make it or not." – Uncle Iroh
Who has the most lines in Avatar: the Last Airbender?
For the most part, the main members of the Avatar gang, Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, and Zuko, have spoken the most lines. Naturally, since the five members are from different tribes, their quotes reflect that. Aang is more pacifist. Toph is more aggressive. Katara and Sokka are more “with the flow.” Zuko is more hasty and short-tempered (for the most part).
Aang Quote On Forgiviness
"It’s easy to do nothing, it’s hard to forgive." – Aang
Uncle Iroh Quote On Strength
"Sometimes life is like this tunnel. You can’t always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you keep moving, you will come to a better place. — Uncle Iroh
Are there any spin-offs and sequels of the original series?
The critical acclaim from the original series automatically sparked the fires that created spin-offs and even book sequels. The Legend of Korra started to be shown in 2012 and is a direct television sequel. If you want to see other adventures of the Avatar gang, several comic-book-like sequels explore the story where the original series left off.
Uncle Iroh Quote On True Values of Life
"Sharing tea with a fascinating stranger is one of life’s true delights." — Uncle Iroh
Azula Quote On Her Feelings
"My own mother thought I was a monster… She was right of course, but it still hurt." —Azula
Zuko Quote On Hope
"In the darkness, hope is something you give yourself." – Zuko
Zuko Quote On Real Life Problems
"Bad skin?! Normal teenagers worry about bad skin, I don’t have that luxury." - Zuko
Uncle Iroh Quote About Life Lessons
"Sometimes the best way to solve your own problems is to help someone else." – Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh Quote About Working On Yourself
"You must look within yourself to save yourself from your other self. Only then will your true self reveal itself." – Uncle Iroh
Sokka Quote On Reality
"Stop! Stop it right now! What’s wrong with you? We don’t have time for fun and games with the war going on." – Sokka
Azula Quote On Politeness
"In my country, we exchange a pleasant 'Hello' before asking questions." – Azula
Toph Bei Fong Quote On Impermanence
"Yesterday my mouth tasted like mud. Now it tastes like sand. I never thought I would miss the taste of mud so much." – Toph Bei Fong
King Bumi Advice
"You need to find someone who WAITS and LISTENS before striking." – King Bumi
Aang Quote About Life Teachers
"The past can be a great teacher." – Aang
Aang Quote On Fear
"If you want to be a bender, you have to let go of fear." – Aang
Aang Quote On Change
"When we hit our lowest point, we are open to the greatest change." – Aang
Guru Pathik Quote On Illiusion
"The greatest illusion of this world is the illusion of separation. Things you think are separate and different are actually one and the same." – Guru Pathik
Katara Quote On Reality
"Appa is not too noticeable." – Katara
Aang Quote About Skills
"Not the sword, a master. We've all had masters to help us get better." – Aang
Aang Funny Quote
"Relax, Sokka. Where we're going you won't need any pants!" – Aang
Aang Quote On Failure
"If I try, I fail. If I don't try, I'm never going to get it." – Aang
The Dragon Spirit Quote On Powers
"Aang, use the ocean. Show them the power of Water." – The Dragon Spirit
Uncle Iroh Quote On Weakness
"You stand alone. That has always been your greatest weakness." – Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh Quote About Help From Others
"While it is always best to believe in oneself, a little help from others can be a great blessing." – Uncle Iroh
Katara Quote On Caring
"But now you’re not letting yourself feel anything. I know sometimes it hurts more to hope and it hurts more to care. But you have to promise me that you won’t stop caring." — Katara
Piandao Quote On Knowledge
"The way of the sword doesn’t belong to any one nation. Knowledge of the arts belongs to us all." – Piandao
Uncle Iroh Quote On Wisdom
"It is important to draw wisdom from different places. If you take it from only one place, it becomes rigid and stale." – Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh Quote On Pride
"Prince Zuko, pride is not the opposite of shame, but rather it’s source. True humility is the only antidote to shame." – Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh Quote About The Meaning Of Life
"There are reasons each of us are born. We have to find those reasons." – Uncle Iroh
Uncle Iroh Quote On Choices
"Protection and power are overrated. I think you are very wise to choose happiness and love." – Uncle Iroh
Katara Quote On Love
"Love is brightest in the dark." – Katara
Jeong Jeong Quote On Pain
"Water brings healing and life. But fire brings only destruction and pain. It forces those of us burdened with its care to walk a razor’s edge between humanity and savagery. Eventually, we are torn apart." – Jeong Jeong
Jeong Jeong Quote On Destiny
"Destiny? What would a boy know of destiny? If a fish lives its whole life in this river, does he know the river’s destiny? No! Only that it runs on and on out of his control. He may follow where it flows, but he cannot see the end. He cannot imagine the ocean." – Jeong Jeong
Jeong Jeong Quote On Discipline
"To master the bending disciplines you must first master discipline itself, but you have no interest in this so I have no interest in you." – Jeong Jeong
Uncle Iroh Quote On Despair
"You must never give in to despair. Allow yourself to slip down that road, and you surrender to your lowest instincts." – Uncle Iroh
The Ancient Lion Turtle On Sincere
"The true mind can weather all the lies and illusions without being lost. The true heart can tough the poison of hatred without being harmed. Since beginning-less time, darkness thrives in the void, but always yields to purifying light." — The Ancient Lion Turtle
Zuko Quote On Failure
"Look, you're going to fail a lot before things work out. Even though you'll probably fail over and over and over again. You have to try every time. You can't quit because you're afraid you might fail." – Zuko
Sokka Quote On Natural Selection
"Look, I'm sorry I hunted you, but that's just the natural order of things. Big things eat smaller things, nothing personal." – Sokka
Aang Quote On Gravity
"I laugh at gravity all the time. Hahaha, gravity." – Aang
Aang Quote On Friendship
"This isn't about finding my teacher. This is about finding my friend." – Aang
Uncle Iroh Quote On Failure
"Failure is only the opportunity to try again, only more wisely this time." – Uncle Iroh
Katara Quote On Carrying
"But now you’re not letting yourself feel anything. I know sometimes it hurts more to hope and it hurts more to care. But you have to promise me that you won’t stop caring." – Katara
Aang Quote On Dream
"In my dream, we were right in the middle of the invasion, and you stopped to use the bathroom. We die because of your tiny bladder." – Aang
Mai Quote On Love
You miscalculated. I love Zuko more than I fear you.” — Mai
Uncle Iroh Quote On Support
"You sound like my nephew, always thinking you need to do things on your own without anyone’s support. There is nothing wrong with letting the people who love you help you." — Uncle Iroh
Zuko Quote On Self Worth
"Never forget who you are, for surely the world won’t." – Zuko
Aang Quote On Luck
"I don’t need luck, though. I don’t want it. I’ve always had to struggle and fight, and that’s made me strong. It’s made me who I am." – Zuko
Katara Quote On Anger
"I wanted to do it. I wanted to take out all my anger at him. But… I couldn’t. I don’t know if it’s because I’m too weak to do it, or if it’s because I’m strong enough not to." – Katara
Sokka Quote On Life
"I’m too young to die!" – Sokka
King Bumi Funny Quote
"I didn’t know what or when, but I knew I’d know it when I knew it!" – King Bumi
Guru Pathik Funny Quote
"I know I am not the person you expected… and I did not expect to be licked by a giant tongue just now." – Guru Pathik
Aang Quote On Equality
"Everyone, even the Fire Lord and the Fire Nation, have to be treated like they're worth giving a chance." – Aang
Aang Quote On Life
"We're all connected. Everything is connected." – Aang
Uncle Iroh Quote On Responsibility
Be careful what you wish for, Admiral. History is not always kind to its subjects." – Uncle Iroh