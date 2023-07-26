Coming from Nickelodeon's creative minds, Avatar the Last Airbender quotes are known for their memorability and meaning. With so much hidden behind the cartoonish looks, you can find a lot of positivity in the told lines. Made almost two full decades ago, the phrases from this show aged like fine wine. Their emotional impact hasn’t changed, and they are still read up on today.

The secret behind all of these cartoon quotes is the motivation they try to instill in their viewers. The Avatar series can walk that balance between motivation, positivity, and silliness perfectly. It is best seen through the numerous Uncle Iroh quotes, which have become classics of their own. His lines are heart-touching, smile-inducing, and, if told to his nephew Zuko, kind of existentialist.

If you are looking for Avatar quotes to use and learn some life lessons from, you don't need to wait a hundred years. We have compiled this list of motivational quotes that launched this animated series into a league of its own. From the optimistic sayings of Aang to honor-filled Zuko quotes — the series is full of those brilliant lines.