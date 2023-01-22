Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used to generate content. This technology can save time and resources, especially for repetitive tasks such as summarizing news articles or generating product descriptions, but it's even used for creating images and videos too.

One of the people who are pushing its limits is professional traditional artist, digital nomad, and AI wizard Milan Jaram. His series where popular characters get reimagined as members of other famous "universes" is especially cool, as you get to see the Michael Scotts and Joey Tribbianis in very, very different settings than you're used to. So continue scrolling and check out the crossovers Jaram has come up with.

More info: milanjaram.com | Instagram | TikTok