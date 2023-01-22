Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used to generate content. This technology can save time and resources, especially for repetitive tasks such as summarizing news articles or generating product descriptions, but it's even used for creating images and videos too.

One of the people who are pushing its limits is professional traditional artist, digital nomad, and AI wizard Milan Jaram. His series where popular characters get reimagined as members of other famous "universes" is especially cool, as you get to see the Michael Scotts and Joey Tribbianis in very, very different settings than you're used to. So continue scrolling and check out the crossovers Jaram has come up with.

More info: milanjaram.com | Instagram | TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Asking AI To Show "The Golden Girls" Cast As Rappers

Asking AI To Show "The Golden Girls" Cast As Rappers

darkside.ai Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#2

Asking AI To Show 'The Office' Cast In The World Of 'Mad Max'

Asking AI To Show 'The Office' Cast In The World Of 'Mad Max'

darkside.ai Report

13points
POST
Sarcastic Fringehead
Sarcastic Fringehead
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Michael rlly be staring into my soul rn like-

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Asking AI To Show "South Park" As 80s Kids' Movie

Asking AI To Show "South Park" As 80s Kids' Movie

darkside.ai Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#4

Asking AI To Show "Lord Of The Rings" As An Anime

Asking AI To Show "Lord Of The Rings" As An Anime

darkside.ai Report

13points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d pay everything I own just for a Lord of the Rings anime after seeing this

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

Asking AI To Show "Bing Bang Theory" Cast In Cyberpunk World

Asking AI To Show "Bing Bang Theory" Cast In Cyberpunk World

darkside.ai Report

12points
POST
#6

Asking AI To Create A 'Star Wars' 'Muppets' Movie

Asking AI To Create A 'Star Wars' 'Muppets' Movie

darkside.ai Report

11points
POST
Theresa Stephenson
Theresa Stephenson
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow now I want to.see a Muppets Star Wars movie.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

Asking AI To Show "The Simpsons" As Real People

Asking AI To Show "The Simpsons" As Real People

darkside.ai Report

11points
POST
Annie Duke
Annie Duke
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get paid over $85 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 12,000 US dollars a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. For more details visit this website... www.Payathome7.com

-1
-1point
reply
#8

Asking AI To Show "Family Guy" As Real People

Asking AI To Show "Family Guy" As Real People

darkside.ai Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#9

Asking AI To Show "Friends" Cast In Classic Horror Movies

Asking AI To Show "Friends" Cast In Classic Horror Movies

darkside.ai Report

11points
POST
#10

Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses Living In A Trailer Park

Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses Living In A Trailer Park

darkside.ai Report

11points
POST
#11

Asking AI To Show "Shrek" Characters In A Metal Band

Asking AI To Show "Shrek" Characters In A Metal Band

darkside.ai Report

11points
POST
#12

Asking AI To Show "Looney Tunes" As Tim Burton's Claymation

Asking AI To Show "Looney Tunes" As Tim Burton's Claymation

darkside.ai Report

10points
POST
#13

Asking AI To Show "Super Mario Brothers" Characters Drunk In A Dive Bar

Asking AI To Show "Super Mario Brothers" Characters Drunk In A Dive Bar

darkside.ai Report

9points
POST
#14

Asking AI To Show "Disney Princesses" In Tim Burton's Style

Asking AI To Show "Disney Princesses" In Tim Burton's Style

darkside.ai Report

9points
POST
#15

Asking AI To Show "The Golden Girls" Cast As "Mortal Kombat" Characters

Asking AI To Show "The Golden Girls" Cast As "Mortal Kombat" Characters

darkside.ai Report

9points
POST
Sarcastic Fringehead
Sarcastic Fringehead
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Asking AI To Show "Batman" Characters In Steampunk World

Asking AI To Show "Batman" Characters In Steampunk World

darkside.ai Report

9points
POST
#17

Asking AI To Show "Game Of Thrones" Cast In 80's Sitcom

Asking AI To Show "Game Of Thrones" Cast In 80's Sitcom

darkside.ai Report

9points
POST
#18

Asking AI To Show "Winnie The Pooh" Characters In Horror Movies

Asking AI To Show "Winnie The Pooh" Characters In Horror Movies

darkside.ai Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Asking AI To Show "Flintstones" As Real People

Asking AI To Show "Flintstones" As Real People

darkside.ai Report

8points
POST
Theresa Stephenson
Theresa Stephenson
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how you used a time earlier instead of modern times.

0
0points
reply
#20

Asking AI To Show "Parks And Recreation" Cast In "Mad Max" World

Asking AI To Show "Parks And Recreation" Cast In "Mad Max" World

darkside.ai Report

7points
POST
#21

Asking AI To Show "Star Wars" In A Steampunk World

Asking AI To Show "Star Wars" In A Steampunk World

darkside.ai Report

7points
POST
#22

Asking AI To Show "The Office" As Disney Cartoons

Asking AI To Show "The Office" As Disney Cartoons

darkside.ai Report

6points
POST
#23

Asking AI To Show "Dragon Ball Z" Characters As Real People

Asking AI To Show "Dragon Ball Z" Characters As Real People

darkside.ai Report

5points
POST
#24

Asking AI To Show "Avengers" Cast In Cyberpunk World

Asking AI To Show "Avengers" Cast In Cyberpunk World

darkside.ai Report

5points
POST
#25

Asking AI To Show "Sailor Moon" Characters As Real People

Asking AI To Show "Sailor Moon" Characters As Real People

darkside.ai Report

4points
POST
#26

Asking AI To Show "Justice League" Characters In Steampunk World

Asking AI To Show "Justice League" Characters In Steampunk World

darkside.ai Report

4points
POST
#27

Asking AI To Show "Seinfeld" Cast In 80's Horror Movie

Asking AI To Show "Seinfeld" Cast In 80's Horror Movie

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
#28

Asking AI To Show "Aladdin" Characters As Vampires

Asking AI To Show "Aladdin" Characters As Vampires

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
#29

Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses At A Burning Man Festival

Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses At A Burning Man Festival

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
An Unpopular Opinion.
An Unpopular Opinion.
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something seems wrong with Cinderella's neck

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Asking AI To Show Star Wars In The Style Of Tim Burton

Asking AI To Show Star Wars In The Style Of Tim Burton

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
Terran
Terran
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Darth Vader looks the same

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Asking AI To Show "Beetlejuice" As An Anime

Asking AI To Show "Beetlejuice" As An Anime

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
#32

Asking AI To Show "Looney Tunes" Characters As Humans

Asking AI To Show "Looney Tunes" Characters As Humans

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
#33

Asking AI To Show "Wizard Of Oz" As A Cyberpunk Movie

Asking AI To Show "Wizard Of Oz" As A Cyberpunk Movie

darkside.ai Report

3points
POST
#34

Asking AI To Show "Batman" Characters In Cyberpunk World

Asking AI To Show "Batman" Characters In Cyberpunk World

darkside.ai Report

2points
POST
#35

Asking AI To Show "Married With Children" In The Style Of Tim Burton

Asking AI To Show "Married With Children" In The Style Of Tim Burton

darkside.ai Report

2points
POST
#36

Asking AI To Show Ninja Turtles As Ghostbusters

Asking AI To Show Ninja Turtles As Ghostbusters

darkside.ai Report

2points
POST
#37

Asking AI To Show "Legend Of Zelda" Characters In A 80's Dark Fantasy Movie

Asking AI To Show "Legend Of Zelda" Characters In A 80's Dark Fantasy Movie

darkside.ai Report

2points
POST
#38

Asking AI To Show "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs" In A Sci-Fi World

Asking AI To Show "Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs" In A Sci-Fi World

darkside.ai Report

2points
POST
#39

Asking AI To Show "King Of The Hill" As Real People

Asking AI To Show "King Of The Hill" As Real People

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST
#40

Asking AI To Show "Spider Man" Characters In A Gritty Dark Universe

Asking AI To Show "Spider Man" Characters In A Gritty Dark Universe

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Asking AI To Show "Lion King" Characters In Tim Burton's Style

Asking AI To Show "Lion King" Characters In Tim Burton's Style

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST
#42

Asking AI To Show "Superman" Characters In Cyberpunk World

Asking AI To Show "Superman" Characters In Cyberpunk World

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST
#43

Asking AI To Show "Calvin And Hobbes" As Horror Movie Villains

Asking AI To Show "Calvin And Hobbes" As Horror Movie Villains

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST
#44

Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses As Tarot Cards

Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses As Tarot Cards

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST
#45

Asking AI To Show Superheroes And Villains In Warhammer Universe

Asking AI To Show Superheroes And Villains In Warhammer Universe

darkside.ai Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!