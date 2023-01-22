This Artist Reimagines Famous Characters From One “Universe” As Members Of Another With The Help Of AI (45 Pics)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used to generate content. This technology can save time and resources, especially for repetitive tasks such as summarizing news articles or generating product descriptions, but it's even used for creating images and videos too.
One of the people who are pushing its limits is professional traditional artist, digital nomad, and AI wizard Milan Jaram. His series where popular characters get reimagined as members of other famous "universes" is especially cool, as you get to see the Michael Scotts and Joey Tribbianis in very, very different settings than you're used to. So continue scrolling and check out the crossovers Jaram has come up with.
More info: milanjaram.com | Instagram | TikTok
This post may include affiliate links.
Asking AI To Show "The Golden Girls" Cast As Rappers
Asking AI To Show 'The Office' Cast In The World Of 'Mad Max'
Michael rlly be staring into my soul rn like-
Asking AI To Show "South Park" As 80s Kids' Movie
Asking AI To Show "Lord Of The Rings" As An Anime
I’d pay everything I own just for a Lord of the Rings anime after seeing this
Asking AI To Show "Bing Bang Theory" Cast In Cyberpunk World
Asking AI To Create A 'Star Wars' 'Muppets' Movie
Asking AI To Show "The Simpsons" As Real People
I get paid over $85 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 12,000 US dollars a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. For more details visit this website... www.Payathome7.com
Asking AI To Show "Family Guy" As Real People
Asking AI To Show "Friends" Cast In Classic Horror Movies
Asking AI To Show Disney Princesses Living In A Trailer Park
Asking AI To Show "Shrek" Characters In A Metal Band
Asking AI To Show "Looney Tunes" As Tim Burton's Claymation
Asking AI To Show "Super Mario Brothers" Characters Drunk In A Dive Bar
Asking AI To Show "Disney Princesses" In Tim Burton's Style
Asking AI To Show "The Golden Girls" Cast As "Mortal Kombat" Characters
Asking AI To Show "Batman" Characters In Steampunk World
Asking AI To Show "Game Of Thrones" Cast In 80's Sitcom
Asking AI To Show "Winnie The Pooh" Characters In Horror Movies
Asking AI To Show "Flintstones" As Real People
I like how you used a time earlier instead of modern times.
These AI things are so pointless. Wow look Bart Simpson as a real kid, there's something that's never been done before. What a waste.
These AI things are so pointless. Wow look Bart Simpson as a real kid, there's something that's never been done before. What a waste.