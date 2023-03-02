As most of us have heard, Turkey has been going through the worst natural disaster in the country's modern history. A devastating earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale hit Southern Turkey on the 6th of February, 2023, followed by a second major earthquake (hitting the region after 9 hours) and aftershocks.

Around 47 thousand people lost their lives, and many more were injured and/or left the disaster zone.

As a response to the earthquake in Turkey, many artists used their talents to raise awareness about the disaster and spread hope. Here is some of the art shared by artists over the past weeks.