Aquariums are like tiny little windows to the wonders of the ocean. Yeah, sure, you might not get to keep those deep ocean fishes that look like they’re straight from a horror movie, but, after all, having an aquarium isn’t about that - it’s about befriending tiny little colorful fishes, creating the most wondrous environment for them, and most importantly, relaxing while watching them go about their business in your well-maintained fish tank.

Whether you’re an aquarium aficionado or just a beginner with a pair of goldfish, you might find these aquarium ideas that we got from this Reddit thread and this one very inspiring!

Be that as it may, owning an aquarium with exotic fishes is truly an immersive experience. Suddenly, your room is an aquatic paradise where you get to soak in all the glory of shimmering scales and fish dances right in your home. And nothing beats witnessing the full vista of the marine world right from your living room! But, to make it a really pleasant experience, you also have to create an excellent environment for your little fishies so they look and feel their best. So, be prepared to figure out the exact right ratio and varieties of aquatic plants, the prettiest gravel there is, and various shady shelters for your fishies to snooze in. One thing, though, aquarium fishes don’t really know that the cover you’ve given them is actually a figurine of Donkey Kong or a dilapidated AT-AT; just don’t tell them about it, and you can be as creative as you wish with your aquarium decorations. 

Alrighty then, with our intro almost done, it is time to invite you to check out the cool aquarium ideas we’ve brought to you. They are, just as usual, a teensy bit below. Once you get there, be sure to rank these beautiful aquariums the way you’d like them, and share this list with anybody who’s also fascinated by underwater worlds. 

#1

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

If you didn’t tell me this was an aquarium I’d think this was a jungle lol

#2

My New Ember Tetra Tank. Just Stocked It Yesterday! Hope You Guys Enjoy It

My New Ember Tetra Tank. Just Stocked It Yesterday! Hope You Guys Enjoy It

#3

What Do You Guys Think?

What Do You Guys Think?

#4

What A Difference 2 Months Can Make

What A Difference 2 Months Can Make

#5

My First Tank! I Know It's Childish But It Makes Me Happy

My First Tank! I Know It’s Childish But It Makes Me Happy

It’s not childish at all, it’s beautiful. The fish will have loads of fun living there

#6

Lord Of The Rings In Effect

Lord Of The Rings In Effect

“Wow” is such an understatement for this

#7

A Picture Of My 6 Month Old Vase Aquarium

A Picture Of My 6 Month Old Vase Aquarium

#8

My "Abandoned Railroad" Nano Tank

My "Abandoned Railroad" Nano Tank

Now that it's set up i wanted to share it here. This is my first aquascape. It's a 7.9 gal nano tank. I'm so happy with how it turned out. Now we wait for it to grow out a bit and cycle and we will be ready for fish!

#9

What Do You Guys Think Of My Small TV Aquarium

What Do You Guys Think Of My Small TV Aquarium

#10

This Is My 69 Year Old Father's Tank. Give Him Some Love!

This Is My 69 Year Old Father's Tank. Give Him Some Love!

#11

My 29 Gallon Still A Work In Progress

My 29 Gallon Still A Work In Progress

#12

My Mini-Dock Aquarium

My Mini-Dock Aquarium

#13

Inspiration vs. Aquarium

Inspiration vs. Aquarium

#14

They're Finally Out Of Quarantine!

They’re Finally Out Of Quarantine!

#15

When I Need To Do Stuff Round The House. The Solution... Fish

When I Need To Do Stuff Round The House. The Solution... Fish

The nature channel is my favourite channel as well 😂

#16

This Bar Near Bucharest. It Has 3 Aquariums And A Pond

This Bar Near Bucharest. It Has 3 Aquariums And A Pond

But are the fish bothered by all the vibrations?

#17

First Time Post, What Do You Guys Think Of The LEGO Tank I Set Up For My Son?

First Time Post, What Do You Guys Think Of The LEGO Tank I Set Up For My Son?

#18

I Think Our Tank Is Finally Finished! Whoo!

I Think Our Tank Is Finally Finished! Whoo!

#19

Idk If This Is Too Much Wood, But I Paid For It, So I'm Using It

Idk If This Is Too Much Wood, But I Paid For It, So I'm Using It

#20

Client's Tank Looking Fresh After Service

Client’s Tank Looking Fresh After Service

#21

My Vision For This Tank Is Complete

My Vision For This Tank Is Complete

#22

I'm 16 - A Summer Of Working In McDonalds Went Into This

I'm 16 - A Summer Of Working In McDonalds Went Into This

This is beautiful. It looks like an underwater jungle

#23

My Piano Aquarium Is Everything I Hoped For

My Piano Aquarium Is Everything I Hoped For

#24

Mario Aquarium

Mario Aquarium

#25

My Son's Bedroom Tank! It's Not My Style, But He Loves It

My Son's Bedroom Tank! It's Not My Style, But He Loves It

#26

Dad Turned An Old Cabinet Into An Aquarium

Dad Turned An Old Cabinet Into An Aquarium

#27

I Present To You My In-Home Aquarium

I Present To You My In-Home Aquarium

#28

Cycling This Little Experiment For Shrimp!

Cycling This Little Experiment For Shrimp!

#29

My Moray Eels

My Moray Eels

#30

My Dad's Pride And Joy

My Dad’s Pride And Joy

#31

An Amazing Aquarium I Am Honored To Have Helped Build... Can't Believe How Well It Turned Out

An Amazing Aquarium I Am Honored To Have Helped Build... Can't Believe How Well It Turned Out

#32

Just Wanted To Share My 45 Gallon Fresh Water Fish Tank Installed In My Dining Room Wall

Just Wanted To Share My 45 Gallon Fresh Water Fish Tank Installed In My Dining Room Wall

#33

My Newest Betta Tank

My Newest Betta Tank

#34

Finished Tank/Stand Project

Finished Tank/Stand Project

#35

Two Derps, One Skull

Two Derps, One Skull

#36

My First Ever Fish Tank, Really Happy With How It Turned Out

My First Ever Fish Tank, Really Happy With How It Turned Out

#37

Thought You Guys Might Be Interested In Seeing Our New Entertainment Console

Thought You Guys Might Be Interested In Seeing Our New Entertainment Console

#38

Just Decorated My First Tank. Thoughts?

Just Decorated My First Tank. Thoughts?

#39

Seed Grown Grass, Java Fern And Tiny Leaf

Seed Grown Grass, Java Fern And Tiny Leaf

#40

My Little Helpers

My Little Helpers

#41

Nothing Too Crazy As Far As Planting But Still, A Favorite Display Piece

Nothing Too Crazy As Far As Planting But Still, A Favorite Display Piece

#42

There's That Rare Awesome Moment When A Scape Finally Grows In Perfectly And It's Exactly How You Envisioned It

There's That Rare Awesome Moment When A Scape Finally Grows In Perfectly And It's Exactly How You Envisioned It

#43

Victorian Aquarium From The 1880s

Victorian Aquarium From The 1880s

#44

Help: My Cory Cats Are Doing Ritual

Help: My Cory Cats Are Doing Ritual

#45

Any Love For Tiny Reef Aquarium?

Any Love For Tiny Reef Aquarium?

#46

My Loach And Snail Worked Together To Make Their Aquarium Skull Look Menacing Af

My Loach And Snail Worked Together To Make Their Aquarium Skull Look Menacing Af

#47

My Friend's Pride And Joy

My Friend’s Pride And Joy

#48

Trying For That Awesome Sense Of Depth!

Trying For That Awesome Sense Of Depth!

#49

The Forest Has Been Planted!

The Forest Has Been Planted!

#50

We Reserved A Corner For Our Aquarium In Our New Kitchen. People Think I'm Crazy But I Love It

We Reserved A Corner For Our Aquarium In Our New Kitchen. People Think I’m Crazy But I Love It

#51

Caves Scape For Cherry Shrimps

Caves Scape For Cherry Shrimps

#52

Before And After 1 Month Of Growth In My Iwagumi Tank

Before And After 1 Month Of Growth In My Iwagumi Tank

#53

Overgrown Shire

Overgrown Shire

#54

My Wife Worked So Hard On This Tank And I Thought This Sub Would Appreciate It

My Wife Worked So Hard On This Tank And I Thought This Sub Would Appreciate It

#55

Get You A Man Who Does Both

Get You A Man Who Does Both

#56

After 6 Months - My Aquarium TV!

After 6 Months - My Aquarium TV!

#57

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

#58

Angelsea

Angelsea

#59

Why I Don't Watch TV

Why I Don't Watch TV

#60

Let's Try This Again. Brand New Aquarist Here. You Are Under No Obligation To Upvote Bob Moss

Let's Try This Again. Brand New Aquarist Here. You Are Under No Obligation To Upvote Bob Moss

#61

130 Gallon Planted Oscar Tank Still Developing Into More Of A Jungle Every Week.

130 Gallon Planted Oscar Tank Still Developing Into More Of A Jungle Every Week.

No water changes needed as balance has long since been established

#62

Loving How This Little Nano Tank Is Doing Now. I Basically Need To Do Nothing To It. Which Is What I Like

Loving How This Little Nano Tank Is Doing Now. I Basically Need To Do Nothing To It. Which Is What I Like

#63

The Happy Place In Our Living Room

The Happy Place In Our Living Room

#64

The New Version Of My Best Corner

The New Version Of My Best Corner

#65

Can Mangroves Grow In Fresh Water? Yes

Can Mangroves Grow In Fresh Water? Yes

#66

Probably My Favorite Tank I've Made

Probably My Favorite Tank I've Made

#67

My First Tank. More Info And Questions In The Comments

My First Tank. More Info And Questions In The Comments

#68

2 Years Of Progress

2 Years Of Progress

#69

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

#70

Update On "Bamboo" Tank With Blooming Air Plant

Update On "Bamboo" Tank With Blooming Air Plant

#71

Sunlight Hitting The Front Of The Tank, Sending The Plants Into Photosynthesis Frenzy!

Sunlight Hitting The Front Of The Tank, Sending The Plants Into Photosynthesis Frenzy!

#72

My 55g Planted Tank!

My 55g Planted Tank!

#73

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

#74

75 Gallon Almost Fully Planted

75 Gallon Almost Fully Planted

#75

Pure Beauty…

Pure Beauty…

#76

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

#77

The Tank Is Finished! Got Red Evil Angels, Long Finned Tetras, Mollies, Korydoras, Couple Snails And Finished Adding Plants In

The Tank Is Finished! Got Red Evil Angels, Long Finned Tetras, Mollies, Korydoras, Couple Snails And Finished Adding Plants In

#78

Murtagh Showing Off His Colors In The Sunset

Murtagh Showing Off His Colors In The Sunset

#79

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

#80

Aquarium Ideas

Aquarium Ideas

#81

Does My Barrel Pond Count?

Does My Barrel Pond Count?

