Aquariums are like tiny little windows to the wonders of the ocean. Yeah, sure, you might not get to keep those deep ocean fishes that look like they’re straight from a horror movie, but, after all, having an aquarium isn’t about that - it’s about befriending tiny little colorful fishes, creating the most wondrous environment for them, and most importantly, relaxing while watching them go about their business in your well-maintained fish tank.

Whether you’re an aquarium aficionado or just a beginner with a pair of goldfish, you might find these aquarium ideas that we got from this Reddit thread and this one very inspiring!

Be that as it may, owning an aquarium with exotic fishes is truly an immersive experience. Suddenly, your room is an aquatic paradise where you get to soak in all the glory of shimmering scales and fish dances right in your home. And nothing beats witnessing the full vista of the marine world right from your living room! But, to make it a really pleasant experience, you also have to create an excellent environment for your little fishies so they look and feel their best. So, be prepared to figure out the exact right ratio and varieties of aquatic plants, the prettiest gravel there is, and various shady shelters for your fishies to snooze in. One thing, though, aquarium fishes don’t really know that the cover you’ve given them is actually a figurine of Donkey Kong or a dilapidated AT-AT; just don’t tell them about it, and you can be as creative as you wish with your aquarium decorations.

