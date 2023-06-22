104 Stunning Aquarium Ideas, As Shared By People Online
Aquariums are like tiny little windows to the wonders of the ocean. Yeah, sure, you might not get to keep those deep ocean fishes that look like they’re straight from a horror movie, but, after all, having an aquarium isn’t about that - it’s about befriending tiny little colorful fishes, creating the most wondrous environment for them, and most importantly, relaxing while watching them go about their business in your well-maintained fish tank.
Whether you’re an aquarium aficionado or just a beginner with a pair of goldfish, you might find these aquarium ideas that we got from this Reddit thread and this one very inspiring!
Be that as it may, owning an aquarium with exotic fishes is truly an immersive experience. Suddenly, your room is an aquatic paradise where you get to soak in all the glory of shimmering scales and fish dances right in your home. And nothing beats witnessing the full vista of the marine world right from your living room! But, to make it a really pleasant experience, you also have to create an excellent environment for your little fishies so they look and feel their best. So, be prepared to figure out the exact right ratio and varieties of aquatic plants, the prettiest gravel there is, and various shady shelters for your fishies to snooze in. One thing, though, aquarium fishes don’t really know that the cover you’ve given them is actually a figurine of Donkey Kong or a dilapidated AT-AT; just don’t tell them about it, and you can be as creative as you wish with your aquarium decorations.
Alrighty then, with our intro almost done, it is time to invite you to check out the cool aquarium ideas we’ve brought to you. They are, just as usual, a teensy bit below. Once you get there, be sure to rank these beautiful aquariums the way you’d like them, and share this list with anybody who’s also fascinated by underwater worlds.
Aquarium Ideas
If you didn’t tell me this was an aquarium I’d think this was a jungle lol
My New Ember Tetra Tank. Just Stocked It Yesterday! Hope You Guys Enjoy It
What Do You Guys Think?
My First Tank! I Know It’s Childish But It Makes Me Happy
It’s not childish at all, it’s beautiful. The fish will have loads of fun living there
Lord Of The Rings In Effect
A Picture Of My 6 Month Old Vase Aquarium
My "Abandoned Railroad" Nano Tank
Now that it's set up i wanted to share it here. This is my first aquascape. It's a 7.9 gal nano tank. I'm so happy with how it turned out. Now we wait for it to grow out a bit and cycle and we will be ready for fish!
What Do You Guys Think Of My Small TV Aquarium
This Is My 69 Year Old Father's Tank. Give Him Some Love!
My 29 Gallon Still A Work In Progress
My Mini-Dock Aquarium
Inspiration vs. Aquarium
They’re Finally Out Of Quarantine!
When I Need To Do Stuff Round The House. The Solution... Fish
This Bar Near Bucharest. It Has 3 Aquariums And A Pond
First Time Post, What Do You Guys Think Of The LEGO Tank I Set Up For My Son?
I Think Our Tank Is Finally Finished! Whoo!
Idk If This Is Too Much Wood, But I Paid For It, So I'm Using It
Client’s Tank Looking Fresh After Service
My Vision For This Tank Is Complete
I'm 16 - A Summer Of Working In McDonalds Went Into This
My Piano Aquarium Is Everything I Hoped For
Mario Aquarium
My Son's Bedroom Tank! It's Not My Style, But He Loves It
Dad Turned An Old Cabinet Into An Aquarium
I Present To You My In-Home Aquarium
Cycling This Little Experiment For Shrimp!
My Moray Eels
My Dad’s Pride And Joy
An Amazing Aquarium I Am Honored To Have Helped Build... Can't Believe How Well It Turned Out
Just Wanted To Share My 45 Gallon Fresh Water Fish Tank Installed In My Dining Room Wall
My Newest Betta Tank
Finished Tank/Stand Project
Two Derps, One Skull
My First Ever Fish Tank, Really Happy With How It Turned Out
Thought You Guys Might Be Interested In Seeing Our New Entertainment Console
Just Decorated My First Tank. Thoughts?
Seed Grown Grass, Java Fern And Tiny Leaf
My Little Helpers
Nothing Too Crazy As Far As Planting But Still, A Favorite Display Piece
There's That Rare Awesome Moment When A Scape Finally Grows In Perfectly And It's Exactly How You Envisioned It
Victorian Aquarium From The 1880s
Help: My Cory Cats Are Doing Ritual
Any Love For Tiny Reef Aquarium?
My Loach And Snail Worked Together To Make Their Aquarium Skull Look Menacing Af
My Friend’s Pride And Joy
Trying For That Awesome Sense Of Depth!
The Forest Has Been Planted!
We Reserved A Corner For Our Aquarium In Our New Kitchen. People Think I’m Crazy But I Love It
Caves Scape For Cherry Shrimps
Before And After 1 Month Of Growth In My Iwagumi Tank
Overgrown Shire
My Wife Worked So Hard On This Tank And I Thought This Sub Would Appreciate It
Get You A Man Who Does Both
After 6 Months - My Aquarium TV!
Angelsea
Why I Don't Watch TV
Let's Try This Again. Brand New Aquarist Here. You Are Under No Obligation To Upvote Bob Moss
130 Gallon Planted Oscar Tank Still Developing Into More Of A Jungle Every Week.
No water changes needed as balance has long since been established