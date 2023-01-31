Probably the last thing you’d expect to see is a tiger slinking along inside a laundromat while you’re folding your clothes. Or a duck on the subway! Clearly, something strange is going on, and your brain is playing catch-up, trying to figure out exactly what that is.

Welcome to the wonderful world of animals showing up in incredibly peculiar places. The ‘Animals Where They Shouldn’t Be’ Instagram account does exactly what it says on the tin and shares photos and memes of animals “in the wrong places.” Whether it’s a massive bear or lizard browsing for groceries at the local corner shop, a crocodile reading at the library, or a chicken trying to figure out how a skateboard works, the photos are bound to make you think about the context behind them... and wonder why cats can be found, well, pretty much everywhere.

We’ve collected some of the funniest and most peculiar pics from ‘Animals Where They Shouldn’t Be’ (and a few other places) to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote the ones you liked the most, and follow the page if you enjoy its creator’s humor. 

#1

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#2

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#3

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Rumina Io
Rumina Io
Community Member
But that cat is playing a sousaphone

But that cat is playing a sousaphone

View more comments

The ‘Animals Where They Shouldn't Be’ page has made quite an impact on Instagram. 194k people follow the account. Meanwhile, the memes it showcases consistently get tens of thousands of likes on the social media page.

Internet users love looking at animals. They also love good humor. Add the two together, throw in a dash of weirdness and meme formats, and you’ve got yourself the recipe for success online. 
#4

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#5

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
Big warm fluffy pillow mobiles

Big warm fluffy pillow mobiles

#6

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

It makes a lot of sense that our pets and wildlife end up in weird places where we think they ‘shouldn’t be.’ They might be exploring their surroundings or looking for food.

They might be migrating. Or they might simply be moving around what they consider to be ‘their’ territory.
#7

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#8

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
He's a national hero in the UK, he is meant to be there.

He's a national hero in the UK, he is meant to be there.

#9

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

It’s only us, the people looking at these images, who might see it as bizarre that a wild animal is roaming around civilization. The animals themselves might have very different understandings of where they ‘should’ and ‘should not’ go.

They might consider things like the availability of food and other resources, as well as weigh the potential risks of going somewhere while avoiding other areas entirely.
#10

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

"SWEET BABY JESUS THERE IS A BEAR IN THE REFRIGERATED BEVERAGES SECTION"

Isabelle Drinkwater
Isabelle Drinkwater
Community Member
Refrigerated BEARvrages! I'll see myself out…

Refrigerated BEARvrages! I’ll see myself out…

#11

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#12

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Meanwhile, when it comes to our pets, it becomes slightly easier to distinguish between Places Where Animals Are Allowed To Be and Places Where They Definitely Shouldn’t Be. But it really depends on each household.

For instance, some dog owners might forbid their pets from jumping on the couch or getting into bed with them. Others, however, might love to snuggle up with their pooch.
#13

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
Well that's just plain amoosing

Well that's just plain amoosing

#14

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
"Honey I think the steaks are ready!"

"Honey I think the steaks are ready!"

#15

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
Sylvester was beginning to regret his life choices.

Sylvester was beginning to regret his life choices.

So the definition of what a ‘wrong place’ might be actually changes from person to person. And that makes the entire experience of looking at these memes something deeply personal. Someone might see a cat sitting on their laptop as a daily occurrence.

Others might find it strange because their catto spends all of its time sitting in an empty cardboard box (while totally ignoring the nifty and expensive cat bed nearby).
#16

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
The urge to make a Hot Fuzz comment....

The urge to make a Hot Fuzz comment....

#17

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Isabelle Drinkwater
Isabelle Drinkwater
Community Member
Ahh, lovely. Fresh fennel with a side of cat

Ahh, lovely. Fresh fennel with a side of cat

#18

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

The sad reality is that, as the human population continues to grow and urban zones expand, we automatically cut into the land where wildlife lives.

It essentially means that these animals have less of their natural habitat available to them, meaning that they’re either forced to retreat deeper in-land, or to wander into ‘civilized’ and industrialized zones. 
#19

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

FABIHA MONIR PRATHAMA
FABIHA MONIR PRATHAMA
Community Member
Disney toys are getting a little realistic these days.

Disney toys are getting a little realistic these days.

#20

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#21

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

The New York Times draws attention to how human activities like farming, logging, poaching, fishing, and mining are “altering the natural world” at a very fast pace. Meanwhile, global warming is changing local climates. It’s predicted that the rate of biodiversity loss is bound to accelerate through to 2050, especially in the tropics. That is, unless the global community changes its approach to conservation and increases its efforts.
#22

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
*tips hat* Howdy partnr

*tips hat* Howdy partnr

#23

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny how the lighting on the cat doesn’t match the rest of the image. Nevermind the artifacting around the ears.

#24

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

One report from 2018 found that in the Americas alone, nature provides around 24 trillion (yes, trillion) dollars worth of non-monetized benefits to humans.

For example, the Amazon rainforest absorbs plenty of carbon dioxide which helps slow down the pace of global warming. Meanwhile, various wetlands purify drinking water. While coral reefs might be good for fisheries and local tourism.
#25

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
Jurassic Park- Elephant style

Jurassic Park- Elephant style

#26

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
Today I'm visiting Hollywoo

Today I'm visiting Hollywoo

#27

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
Excuse me, do you have any snacks in this establishment?

Excuse me, do you have any snacks in this establishment?

By industrializing new territories and expanding urban zones, people aren’t just harming the local flora and fauna: they’re also indirectly harming themselves and their. There are plenty of moral reasons to be a conservationist. There are lots of practical ones, too!
#28

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Isabelle Drinkwater
Isabelle Drinkwater
Community Member
THIS IS NOTHING CLOSE THE BOX NOTHING STRANGE IS GOING ON HERE AT ALL MOM

THIS IS NOTHING CLOSE THE BOX NOTHING STRANGE IS GOING ON HERE AT ALL MOM

#29

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

"I've been driving a forklift for 20 years I know no passengers but I couldn't help myself Imao"

#30

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Yes, there will always be wild animals who end up where they ‘shouldn’t’ be, but the question is how often that happens. Whether it’s a rare occurrence that makes us gasp in wonder if it is just part of someone else’s daily life—they don’t bat an eye when a giant lizard lumbers into the shop, they just get the broom or call the local authorities.
#31

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#32

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
The morning after the night before.

The morning after the night before.

#33

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Mom wake up new currency just dropped

#34

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

rararando
rararando
Community Member
You pay peanuts, you get monkeys.

You pay peanuts, you get monkeys.

#35

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#36

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#37

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#38

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Rumina Io
Rumina Io
Community Member
I think this one is shopped too

I think this one is shopped too

#39

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#40

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#41

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#42

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
Hello, please tell me there is a lift I'm nayckered

Hello, please tell me there is a lift I'm nayckered

#43

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#44

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#45

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#46

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#47

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#48

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

sproutdidydoodah
sproutdidydoodah
Community Member
"would you like to talk about our lord and savior"

"would you like to talk about our lord and savior"

#49

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#50

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
And again!!! Da steht ein Pferd auf dem Flur 🎵🎶

And again!!! Da steht ein Pferd auf dem Flur 🎵🎶

#51

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#52

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
"Pardon me, where do you keep the butter?"

"Pardon me, where do you keep the butter?"

#53

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

#54

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

sproutdidydoodah
sproutdidydoodah
Community Member
we've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty

we've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty

#55

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Tiger Pearl
Tiger Pearl
Community Member
I think someone's tiger-print socks just grew legs and walked away. This happens to me all the time!

I think someone’s tiger-print socks just grew legs and walked away. This happens to me all the time!

#56

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Greymom
Greymom
Community Member
I hate seeing an inbred cat 😹!

I hate seeing an inbred cat 😹!

#57

Animals-Places-They-Shouldnt-Be-Pics

Isabelle Drinkwater
Isabelle Drinkwater
Community Member
1 hour ago