Probably the last thing you’d expect to see is a tiger slinking along inside a laundromat while you’re folding your clothes. Or a duck on the subway! Clearly, something strange is going on, and your brain is playing catch-up, trying to figure out exactly what that is.

Welcome to the wonderful world of animals showing up in incredibly peculiar places. The ‘Animals Where They Shouldn’t Be’ Instagram account does exactly what it says on the tin and shares photos and memes of animals “in the wrong places.” Whether it’s a massive bear or lizard browsing for groceries at the local corner shop, a crocodile reading at the library, or a chicken trying to figure out how a skateboard works, the photos are bound to make you think about the context behind them... and wonder why cats can be found, well, pretty much everywhere.

We’ve collected some of the funniest and most peculiar pics from ‘Animals Where They Shouldn’t Be’ (and a few other places) to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote the ones you liked the most, and follow the page if you enjoy its creator’s humor.