106 Times People Spotted Animals In Places They Shouldn’t Have Been And Submitted Pics To This Instagram Page
Probably the last thing you’d expect to see is a tiger slinking along inside a laundromat while you’re folding your clothes. Or a duck on the subway! Clearly, something strange is going on, and your brain is playing catch-up, trying to figure out exactly what that is.
Welcome to the wonderful world of animals showing up in incredibly peculiar places. The ‘Animals Where They Shouldn’t Be’ Instagram account does exactly what it says on the tin and shares photos and memes of animals “in the wrong places.” Whether it’s a massive bear or lizard browsing for groceries at the local corner shop, a crocodile reading at the library, or a chicken trying to figure out how a skateboard works, the photos are bound to make you think about the context behind them... and wonder why cats can be found, well, pretty much everywhere.
We’ve collected some of the funniest and most peculiar pics from ‘Animals Where They Shouldn’t Be’ (and a few other places) to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote the ones you liked the most, and follow the page if you enjoy its creator’s humor.
The ‘Animals Where They Shouldn't Be’ page has made quite an impact on Instagram. 194k people follow the account. Meanwhile, the memes it showcases consistently get tens of thousands of likes on the social media page.
Internet users love looking at animals. They also love good humor. Add the two together, throw in a dash of weirdness and meme formats, and you’ve got yourself the recipe for success online.
It makes a lot of sense that our pets and wildlife end up in weird places where we think they ‘shouldn’t be.’ They might be exploring their surroundings or looking for food.
They might be migrating. Or they might simply be moving around what they consider to be ‘their’ territory.
He's a national hero in the UK, he is meant to be there.
It’s only us, the people looking at these images, who might see it as bizarre that a wild animal is roaming around civilization. The animals themselves might have very different understandings of where they ‘should’ and ‘should not’ go.
They might consider things like the availability of food and other resources, as well as weigh the potential risks of going somewhere while avoiding other areas entirely.
"SWEET BABY JESUS THERE IS A BEAR IN THE REFRIGERATED BEVERAGES SECTION"
Meanwhile, when it comes to our pets, it becomes slightly easier to distinguish between Places Where Animals Are Allowed To Be and Places Where They Definitely Shouldn’t Be. But it really depends on each household.
For instance, some dog owners might forbid their pets from jumping on the couch or getting into bed with them. Others, however, might love to snuggle up with their pooch.
So the definition of what a ‘wrong place’ might be actually changes from person to person. And that makes the entire experience of looking at these memes something deeply personal. Someone might see a cat sitting on their laptop as a daily occurrence.
Others might find it strange because their catto spends all of its time sitting in an empty cardboard box (while totally ignoring the nifty and expensive cat bed nearby).
Ahh, lovely. Fresh fennel with a side of cat
The sad reality is that, as the human population continues to grow and urban zones expand, we automatically cut into the land where wildlife lives.
It essentially means that these animals have less of their natural habitat available to them, meaning that they’re either forced to retreat deeper in-land, or to wander into ‘civilized’ and industrialized zones.
Disney toys are getting a little realistic these days.
The New York Times draws attention to how human activities like farming, logging, poaching, fishing, and mining are “altering the natural world” at a very fast pace. Meanwhile, global warming is changing local climates. It’s predicted that the rate of biodiversity loss is bound to accelerate through to 2050, especially in the tropics. That is, unless the global community changes its approach to conservation and increases its efforts.
One report from 2018 found that in the Americas alone, nature provides around 24 trillion (yes, trillion) dollars worth of non-monetized benefits to humans.
For example, the Amazon rainforest absorbs plenty of carbon dioxide which helps slow down the pace of global warming. Meanwhile, various wetlands purify drinking water. While coral reefs might be good for fisheries and local tourism.
By industrializing new territories and expanding urban zones, people aren’t just harming the local flora and fauna: they’re also indirectly harming themselves and their. There are plenty of moral reasons to be a conservationist. There are lots of practical ones, too!
THIS IS NOTHING CLOSE THE BOX NOTHING STRANGE IS GOING ON HERE AT ALL MOM
"I've been driving a forklift for 20 years I know no passengers but I couldn't help myself Imao"
Yes, there will always be wild animals who end up where they ‘shouldn’t’ be, but the question is how often that happens. Whether it’s a rare occurrence that makes us gasp in wonder if it is just part of someone else’s daily life—they don’t bat an eye when a giant lizard lumbers into the shop, they just get the broom or call the local authorities.
Mom wake up new currency just dropped
we've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty
I think someone’s tiger-print socks just grew legs and walked away. This happens to me all the time!