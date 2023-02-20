The question might be asked, what are the factors that make a meme go viral? It can be argued that the quality of the meme's content or its perceived truthfulness is important for the meme's prevalence. However, the importance of the emotional appeal of a meme has been discussed in various studies.

The ability of a meme to arouse a strong emotional reaction was shown to be one of the main factors contributing to its popularity. The study of emotional selection in memes, studying the impact of disgust on memes' popularity, showed that people were more likely to pass along stories that evoked stronger disgust. The stronger the emotional reaction, in this case, disgust, the more willing people were to share it.

A similar empirical study has shown that the participants of the experiment were likely to share the content that evoked a strong emotional response - funny, angering, or disgusting videos were among the most shared. However, the strong negative emotion-generating content was likely to be shared only when the source of the video was not related to the person sharing it. Lastly, people usually share various content with people who are close to them, which is one of the reasons why it is more common to share memes that evoke positive emotional reactions.