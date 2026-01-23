Someone once asked , " What are some common American customs that are seen as offensive in other countries? " and the answers read like a Lonely Planet Guide To Global Etiquette. So whether you're planning a trip abroad, feel like globe-trotting from the comfort of your own couch, or are just curious about social norms and customs around the world , keep scrolling. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite tips to keep you in the good books when interacting with people outside of your comfort zone.

It often doesn't occur to many of us that what we deem completely normal may be seen as terribly rude and offensive to others. This is especially true while traveling to a different country, or visiting/speaking to someone of a different culture. In Japan, China or South Korea , for example, tipping a server is considered highly inappropriate. While in some parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East , eye contact is seen as disrespectful, aggressive and confrontational.

As an American , you might think nothing of blowing your nose in public, striking up a conversation with strangers in the lift or asking someone you just met what they do for a living. But try this in certain other parts of the world, and don't be surprised if you get a few looks of disgust.

#1 Some Americans reply to a "Thank you" with "Mhm" or "Yup" instead of "you're welcome".



Some foreigners are really off put by this, I've found.

Asking someone you've just met what they do for a living might seem like harmless small talk. But that largely depends on where in the world you find yourself, or who you're asking. For example, in France, you may be met with blank stares, or worse yet, anger. “They will be offended, believing you’re trying to put them into a box,” explains Julie Barlow, a French-Canadian author. “And they just don’t think it’s interesting to work for a living. There are other things they’d much rather talk about.”

#2 Handing me the bill at a restaurant before I've asked for it.



This happened to me a lot in America. I eventually asked some friends I made what it was all about. In Europe handing someone the bill means you want them to get out. In America if they don't hand you the bill they worry you think they've forgotten you.



I could never get used to it!

#3 Complaining about poor service at restaurants and asking to call the manager. You guys do it like its nothing. At my place, if you're gonna complain, it better be something big.

Barlow, who co-wrote the book, The Bonjour Effect: The Secret Codes of French Conversation Revealed, adds that French people believe conversations are for exchanging points of view, not finding things in common. The French, according to Barlow, are more likely to kick off a conversation with something along the lines of “Which part of the country are you from?” or another question about geography or the food in a person’s hometown or region.

#4 Asking someone you just met what they do for a living.



In the US, this is a VERY common small talk topic.



In many places it's considered rude. Basically it's seen as you asking how much money they make.

#5 TALKING LOUDLY ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT. Sincerely England.

#6 As an Englishman i'd have to say your weird bathrooms. Surely the cubicle is designed with privacy in mind? Nope lets stick a big old gap around that door. I feel uncomfortable with someone in the next cubicle let alone making eye contact with passers by.

If you're someone who like to show a thumbs-up instead of verbalizing "yes" or "good job," you may wan to reconsider if you plan on visiting parts of the Middle East, Latin America, or West Africa. What you deem as an innocent gesture takes on a whole, new meaning in those regions and is actually see as the equivalent to the middle finger. ADVERTISEMENT The same goes for the peace sign and a host of other hand signals... "The Greek moutza, an open palm thrust forward, is deeply disrespectful. The chin flick, used in Italy and France, is a strong dismissal or insult. The forearm jerk, known as the bras d’honneur, is a crude insult in France and Brazil," warn the experts at travel protection company Global Rescue.

#7 Blowing your nose in public is apparently a massive faux pas in Japan.



Putting your legs up (exposing the bottom of your feet/shoes) is a very offensive in arabic countries.

In France you don't talk about money.



In certain European countries the "rock on" or "devil's horns" hand sign is offensive.



In the UK be careful when doing a "peace" hand gesture, if your palm is facing you it's essentially like giving someone the finger, but palm facing away from you is okay (which is technically how the "peace" sign is supposed to be).

#9 Tipping servers is sometimes offensive in some countries. My experience: Offended a server by giving him a 25% tip and was asked to take my money back and leave.

The Global Rescue team adds that a fig sign (thumb between index and middle fingers) is considered rude in both Russia and Turkey, while the “devil horns” rock symbol would suggest someone's spouse is cheating in Italy and Spain. "Crossed arms might signal defense in the West, but politeness in Japan," adds the site. "Pointing feet at someone is rude in Thailand and many Arab countries. Tapping the temple means cleverness in the U.S. but implies mockery in parts of Europe."

#10 Patriotism. Not *American* patriotism, necessarily, but I've been strongly reprimanded because apparently people shouldn't care that much about their countries.

#11 *Not* kissing people of the same gender on the cheek as a greeting.

Edit: I meant the exact opposite. Americans don't kiss and others will find that offensive.

#12 Walking in people's homes with shoes on. It's not even offensive per se because a lot of Asians would just be shocked- why would you not take off your shoes?

And showing someone the peace sign might seem like a friendly gesture, be very careful about where your palm is facing if you're in the United Kingdom. "The peace sign with the palm facing inward, often seen in selfies, is the equivalent of a middle finger in the U.K. Pointing directly at someone with your index finger is acceptable in the US but aggressive or rude in China and Malaysia," warns Global Rescue, adding that holding up your pinky can mean also be taken the wrong way. It might mean “small” in America but suggests infidelity in East Asia. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Maybe I've just gotten too used to the UK, but here when you arrive at someone's house they will usually offer you a tea, it's a nice gesture to let people know they are welcome and you want them to be comfortable. I went to visit some family in America and they didn't even have tea! Who doesn't have tea?!?

#14 Eating an entire block of cheese.

#15 Refering to the entire UK as 'England' or refering to the current monarch as 'the Queen of England'. It's not really as offensive in England or to the English since they're not being identified incorrectly but it can be annoying to the Scots and Welsh, and since it's a common mistake I usually let it go.



Still not as bad as an American tourist I once saw in a pub when I was visiting England. He was trying to order an 'Irish carbomb' as a drink. U fkn wot m8? In honesty he didnt mean anything by it he was just oblivious so no one can hold it against him. Still, I dont go to your country and try and order a 9/11 suprise, who thought that was ok?



I love America though, they're alright guys.

If you think head movements like nodding for "yes" and shaking for "no" are universal, think again. Those seemingly innocent gestures have totally opposite meanings in some parts of the world like Bulgaria and certain areas of the Middle East. To make matters even more confusing, in India, a head wobble can mean yes, no, maybe or all at once, depending on context. "A finger snap, casual or musical in the U.S., might come off as dismissive or rude in Latin America and Eastern Europe," adds the Global Rescue site.

#16 Talking to strangers.

#17 Talking in the lift in the UK.

#18 ITT: People who don't know what customs are.



Also, I'd go with saying the pledge of allegiance in schools. I feel like a lot of other countries would find doing something like that horrible.

Pointing at someone with your index finger is considered rude in China, Japan, Malaysia and a few other destinations. And you might be surprised to learn that waving at someone with the palm of your hand facing outward (like "hello" or "goodbye") might seem like a cheerful greeting but is a deeply insulting gesture in Greece. It basically means, “To hell with you.” ADVERTISEMENT "Similarly, the 'come here' motion with palm up and fingers curling, while common in America, is offensive in the Philippines, where it’s used to beckon dogs," the site cautions.

#19 Overthrowing democratically elected leaders.

#20 Thumbs up as a way to show approval. In Iran, it's akin to the middle finger.



Patting a child on the head. In Thailand, that's sacrilege.



Eating cattle. In some areas of India, cows are sacred animals.



Public displays of affection, especially kissing. In some places, kissing is considered innately inappropriate.



Tipping. In some places, it's VERY offensive to tip.



And oddly enough, thanking someone. While it is considered a very kind thing to do in Anglo America (pretty much expected of you in Canada), in some places some things are expected to be done and thanking people for certain deeds can be construed as offensive.

#21 Jaywalking. Public displays of affection. Tipping. Spitting. Wearing revealing clothes. Going into a private home with your shoes on. Hugging people you just met. Talking loudly on a train, or in other public spaces. Talking on your cellphone in a train. Blocking the passing lane on the escalator (some Americans also consider this rude but it's still common, in other countries the social etiquette is more rigid). Eating on a commuter train. Walking or sitting on a public lawn, in some countries you are expected to stay off the grass. Littering is rude in the U.S. but often tolerated -- some countries don't tolerate it socially, and enforce fines for littering.

#22 Calling black people African American is a big no-no too.

#23 US shop assistants really offend me. They literally pounce on you the minute you walk in the door, try to talk to you and engage you in a conversation, follow you round and try to sell you things. In the US, instead of just being able to get on and look around the shop, I end up trying to hide from the shop assistants.



Usually in the UK, if you go into a shop, the assistants are more aloof and will treat you with a certain amount of disdain and leave you to get on with browsing. I like to look at things without feeling under pressure. I am more likely to buy if there is no pressure.



That being said - US shops are great and have lots of great stuff to buy - it's just the over friendly shop assistants I find problematic.



Signed,



Reserved English Person.

#24 Allowing women autonomy.

#25 TIL in other countries it's rude to talk to anyone or look at anyone or touch anyone or ask anyone anything about themselves or display any sort of genuine interest or affection for anyone. 😕



EDIT: Jeez people, in America it's not like strangers constantly talk to one another or rub all over each other. It's just that it's not considered rude if you do happen to strike up a conversation with a stranger or ask them what they do for a living. Now the touching; I mostly meant touching your SO in public which is considered taboo in some countries.

#26 Start talking on a random stranger on the street ^^ish . It would not be offensive, but it would be annoying and wired here in northern Europe.

#27 Eye contact is one of the worst acts of disrespect in some cultures.

#28 We eat a lot of foods with our hands. Ribs, chicken, corn, fries, clam chowder. I feel like in a lot of places in Asia eating that many messy foods with your hands would seem pretty barbaric.

#29 I'd say excessive use of superlatives, makes you seem incredibly fake and dishonest.



Being blatantly ignorant about someone's culture paired with a tendency to talk a lot.

#30 If somebody says to me 'How are you', they shouldn't act surprised when I tell them. If I say 'how are you' to somebody and they respond with 'hello', I wonder which bit of the question they didn't understand or hear. Maybe that's just me...

#31 I believe in ~~Japan~~ China it is offensive if you don't leave some of your food on your plate. Clearing it implies that the chef didn't provide enough food to satisfy you.



I've been living a lie :(.

#32 Eating while walking down the street. It really grosses foreigners out and makes Americans look like we cannot manage our time well enough to eat our McMuffin at a table.

#33 Probably not in all of America but wearing your shoes inside the house, on your bed, on the couch just seems so unhygienic. I mean, no matter how often the streets are cleaned, it is still gonna collect dirt, filth, stuffff fast, and you're bringing all that into your home.

#34 My wife is French. She and her family, when they come to the US and go out to a restaurant, the tendency of waiters in the US is to clear a plate/the table as individuals are done. This is perceived as being rude - like, "get out of here." I guess in France waiters wait until the entire table is done before clearing it.

#35 I really hated how Americans would own up to their heritages like it defines them. I'm Dutch with Dutch parents, born and raised. In America, some people would tell me they were Dutch too. Cause some great grandma somewhere in her family was German.

#36 Calling someone significantly older than you just by their names. In Indonesia and many Asian countries, this is offensive to the older person, no matter who he/she is, though the degree of offence may vary in different countries.

#37 Holding hands in public if you are not married.

#38 Mentioning your father's coworkers wife's name at dinner.



In Saudi Arabia, they forcefully excuse you from dinner.

#39 Leaving your shoes on inside the house.

#40 I'd be screwed in Europe apparently. I say "How are you today?" and just talk to everyone. It's just how everyone else is here.



I'd probably get yelled at, quite a bit. I asked a friend from the UK how is day was once and he just exploded on me "AWFUL, ARE YOU HAPPY NOW?!?".

#41 Speaking to people you don't know in public.



Spunds ridiculous to Americans but if you do that here there's something seriously wrong with your social skills. Keep a respectful distance and politely ignore each other.

#42 Talking back or "expressing yourself" to your parents is pretty much a no no in a lot other places. From what is portrayed, it looks like it is acceptable for a child to show frustration to their parent. You'd better find some place else to live but with more westernization going on, things are changing with the phasing out of the older folk. Africa.

#43 Not expecting a response when you say "how are you?" Its a question not a statement.

#44 Took off my shirt in Taiwan. I'm make, it was hot and had rained recently so I was soaking wet from the scooter ride. Lots of looks, several comments. They were not pleased. Idk, we were in a park so it's not like I went into a store or something.

#45 Letting your wife leave the house without a male companion.

#46 More a habit than a custom but I've noticed that Americans are generally quite rude to people serving them. Here in Australia I married into an American family and whenever we're out for a meal they don't look at the person serving them, they bark what they want without saying please and then do not thank them when they bring them their food. I find that SO SO SO weird!! I get that they're used to waiters going above and beyond for their tips but they can still be nicer to the people serving them.



Side note: I've been to the USA many times and have witnessed it in many states there too. So it's not just the family I married into lol. Also I'd like to add, I love Americans. Just a habit I've noticed.

