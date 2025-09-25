“That Was Never Me”: Alyssa Milano Explains Why She Decided To Remove Her Breast Implants

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano, the Charmed actress who helped popularize the MeToo hashtag in Hollywood, has undergone breast implant removal surgery after what she described as years of internalized shame and distorted self-worth.

The 52-year-old posted a photo from her hospital bed on Wednesday (September 24), sharing the news in a deeply personal Instagram post.

Highlights The Charmed actress said her implants symbolized years of shame, industry pressure, and objectification.

Milano hopes the surgery helps free her daughter from similar body-image expectations.

She credited celebrities who have openly spoken about public implant removal as a key inspiration for her decision.

“Today, I’m releasing those false narratives,” she wrote. “The parts of me that were never actually parts of me.”

RELATED:

Actress Alyssa Milano has decided to remove her breast implants, viewing them as a symbol of the objectification she endured

Alyssa Milano outdoors wearing a green lace top, smiling softly with long wavy hair in natural sunlight discussing breast implants.

Share icon

Image credits: milano_alyssa

Warning: this article contains descriptions of explicit harassment

Milano explained that the decision was motivated primarily by seeing her 11-year-old daughter, Elizabella, grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m letting go of the body that was s*xualized, that was ab*sed, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy,” she said.

“And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

Alyssa Milano sitting in medical gown and surgical cap before breast implant removal procedure.

Share icon

Image credits: milano_alyssa

The mother of two shares Elizabella and her 14-year-old son Milo with husband David Bugliari, a prominent Hollywood talent agent whose firm represents stars like Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.

Though she didn’t specify when she first got the implants, the actress admitted they once symbolized everything she believed she had to be to succeed in the industry that had also hurt her.

Milano popularized the MeToo hashtag in 2017 by inviting women in Hollywood to share her experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano smiling on the red carpet wearing a green dress, related to breast implants removal discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Milano’s journey with body image is inseparable from her experiences in Hollywood, many of which, she said, were traumatic.

Comment about unrealistic beauty standards and pressure on women relating to breast implants and body image judgments online.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media expressing support for Alyssa Milano’s choice to remove her breast implants due to beauty pressure.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano posing indoors wearing a black dress and jacket, sharing her decision to remove breast implants.

Share icon

Image credits: milano_alyssa

For instance, in 2019, she revealed that when she was in her 20s, an actor nearly two decades older than her touched her inappropriately while filming a love scene.

“He put his hand under my underwear and tried to force his fingers inside me,” she wrote. “In front of the crew while we were blocking a scene.” She never named the man.

Alyssa Milano posing against a brick wall wearing a grey blazer and black leather pants discussing breast implant removal.

Share icon

Image credits: milano_alyssa

ADVERTISEMENT

Years earlier, in 1998, she filed a lawsuit against adult websites for using explicit images of her without permission. Some came from a movie she appeared in, while others were digitally altered to paste her face onto other women’s bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress said the decision to get breast augmentation was done due to industry pressure, as well as a desire to be loved

Alyssa Milano sitting on stairs wearing a dress and jacket, smiling while holding a glass, discussing breast implant removal.

Share icon

Image credits: milano_alyssa

For Milano, the implants were just another chapter in a long history of being reduced to her appearance.

From her teen years on Who’s the Boss? to her 90s roles such as Poison Ivy II, Milano felt her body was often treated as a product before it was seen as her own.

She felt pressure to be desirable first, human second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano smiling in a patterned top, sharing her decision to remove breast implants in a candid moment.

Share icon

Image credits: The WB

By the time she got breast implants, a decision she now frames as rooted in insecurity and pressure, they were more than just cosmetic. They were, in her own words, a misguided attempt to be appreciated.

“Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants,” she said.

“I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone.”

Celebrities who also had breast reduction surgeries applauded Milano for her courage

Alyssa Milano speaking about her decision to remove breast implants in a candid indoor setting.

Share icon

Image credits: The WB

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While the post was personal, Milano made it clear that her choice isn’t a condemnation of others who’ve made different decisions.

“Many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants,” she wrote. “What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them, and I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.”

She credited RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who had her own implants removed in 2019 after developing Hashimoto’s disease, as a source of courage.

Alyssa Milano smiling at an event, wearing a red top, related to her decision to remove breast implants.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I’m tremendously inspired by women like Michelle Visage who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants, making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way,” Milano stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visage herself responded in the comments: “I’M THRILLED FOR YOU! The heal is real baby! See you on the lighter side.”

Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert, who underwent a double mastectomy to treat breast cancer, also voiced her support by writing, “Yes to all of this.”

“Love yourself.” Milano’s fans congratulated her for her decision and openness

Screenshot of a supportive comment praising Alyssa Milano's natural beauty after removing breast implants.

Share icon

Comment from user lisam310890 expressing happiness and sending love to Alyssa Milano during her recovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about advocating natural beauty over breast implant size and industry standards in social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment praising Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove breast implants and wishing her healing and authenticity.

Share icon

Comment by mandythestar supporting Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants and promoting self-love.

Share icon

Instagram comment by user angelparkerla praising Alyssa Milano’s post about removing breast implants and wishing a swift recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising Alyssa Milano's decision to remove breast implants and sharing a personal related experience.

Share icon

Comment on social media by mssainttropez praising Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants with a heart emoji.

Share icon

Comment by alldondre expressing love and support while asking where to send recovery flowers for Alyssa Milano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment from user carnie68 sharing her experience removing breast implants and sending well wishes with a heart emoji.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano shares her experience and reasons for deciding to remove her breast implants.

Share icon

Alyssa Milano commenting on her recent breast implant removal, expressing gratitude and sharing her experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support, related to Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants.

Share icon

Alyssa Milano sharing her personal journey and reasons for deciding to remove her breast implants.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a supportive comment praising Alyssa Milano’s journey and decision to remove her breast implants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Alyssa Milano sharing her personal experience and reasons for choosing to remove her breast implants.

Share icon

Instagram comment by michellevisage expressing excitement and support for healing after breast implant removal.

Share icon

Alyssa Milano sharing her personal decision to remove breast implants in a heartfelt social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT