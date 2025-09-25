Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“That Was Never Me”: Alyssa Milano Explains Why She Decided To Remove Her Breast Implants
Alyssa Milano smiling in medical attire and hair cap, sharing her decision to remove breast implants.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“That Was Never Me”: Alyssa Milano Explains Why She Decided To Remove Her Breast Implants

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa Milano, the Charmed actress who helped popularize the MeToo hashtag in Hollywood, has undergone breast implant removal surgery after what she described as years of internalized shame and distorted self-worth.

The 52-year-old posted a photo from her hospital bed on Wednesday (September 24), sharing the news in a deeply personal Instagram post.

Highlights
  • The Charmed actress said her implants symbolized years of shame, industry pressure, and objectification.
  • Milano hopes the surgery helps free her daughter from similar body-image expectations.
  • She credited celebrities who have openly spoken about public implant removal as a key inspiration for her decision.

“Today, I’m releasing those false narratives,” she wrote. “The parts of me that were never actually parts of me.”

RELATED:

    Actress Alyssa Milano has decided to remove her breast implants, viewing them as a symbol of the objectification she endured

    Alyssa Milano outdoors wearing a green lace top, smiling softly with long wavy hair in natural sunlight discussing breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano outdoors wearing a green lace top, smiling softly with long wavy hair in natural sunlight discussing breast implants.

    Image credits: milano_alyssa

    Warning: this article contains descriptions of explicit harassment

    Milano explained that the decision was motivated primarily by seeing her 11-year-old daughter, Elizabella, grow.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m letting go of the body that was s*xualized, that was ab*sed, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy,” she said.

    “And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

    Alyssa Milano sitting in medical gown and surgical cap before breast implant removal procedure.

    Alyssa Milano sitting in medical gown and surgical cap before breast implant removal procedure.

    Image credits: milano_alyssa

    The mother of two shares Elizabella and her 14-year-old son Milo with husband David Bugliari, a prominent Hollywood talent agent whose firm represents stars like Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.

    Though she didn’t specify when she first got the implants, the actress admitted they once symbolized everything she believed she had to be to succeed in the industry that had also hurt her.

    Milano popularized the MeToo hashtag in 2017 by inviting women in Hollywood to share her experiences

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alyssa Milano smiling on the red carpet wearing a green dress, related to breast implants removal discussion.

    Alyssa Milano smiling on the red carpet wearing a green dress, related to breast implants removal discussion.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Milano’s journey with body image is inseparable from her experiences in Hollywood, many of which, she said, were traumatic.

    Comment about unrealistic beauty standards and pressure on women relating to breast implants and body image judgments online.

    Comment about unrealistic beauty standards and pressure on women relating to breast implants and body image judgments online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing support for Alyssa Milano’s choice to remove her breast implants due to beauty pressure.

    Comment on social media expressing support for Alyssa Milano’s choice to remove her breast implants due to beauty pressure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alyssa Milano posing indoors wearing a black dress and jacket, sharing her decision to remove breast implants.

    Image credits: milano_alyssa

    For instance, in 2019, she revealed that when she was in her 20s, an actor nearly two decades older than her touched her inappropriately while filming a love scene. 

    “He put his hand under my underwear and tried to force his fingers inside me,” she wrote. “In front of the crew while we were blocking a scene.” She never named the man.

    Alyssa Milano posing against a brick wall wearing a grey blazer and black leather pants discussing breast implant removal.

    Alyssa Milano posing against a brick wall wearing a grey blazer and black leather pants discussing breast implant removal.

    Image credits: milano_alyssa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Years earlier, in 1998, she filed a lawsuit against adult websites for using explicit images of her without permission. Some came from a movie she appeared in, while others were digitally altered to paste her face onto other women’s bodies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress said the decision to get breast augmentation was done due to industry pressure, as well as a desire to be loved

    Alyssa Milano sitting on stairs wearing a dress and jacket, smiling while holding a glass, discussing breast implant removal.

    Alyssa Milano sitting on stairs wearing a dress and jacket, smiling while holding a glass, discussing breast implant removal.

    Image credits: milano_alyssa

    For Milano, the implants were just another chapter in a long history of being reduced to her appearance.

    From her teen years on Who’s the Boss? to her 90s roles such as Poison Ivy II, Milano felt her body was often treated as a product before it was seen as her own. 

    She felt pressure to be desirable first, human second.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alyssa Milano smiling in a patterned top, sharing her decision to remove breast implants in a candid moment.

    Alyssa Milano smiling in a patterned top, sharing her decision to remove breast implants in a candid moment.

    Image credits: The WB

    By the time she got breast implants, a decision she now frames as rooted in insecurity and pressure, they were more than just cosmetic. They were, in her own words, a misguided attempt to be appreciated.

    “Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants,” she said.

    “I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone.”

    Celebrities who also had breast reduction surgeries applauded Milano for her courage

    Alyssa Milano speaking about her decision to remove breast implants in a candid indoor setting.

    Alyssa Milano speaking about her decision to remove breast implants in a candid indoor setting.

    Image credits: The WB

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the post was personal, Milano made it clear that her choice isn’t a condemnation of others who’ve made different decisions.

    “Many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants,” she wrote. “What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them, and I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms.”

    She credited RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who had her own implants removed in 2019 after developing Hashimoto’s disease, as a source of courage.

    Alyssa Milano smiling at an event, wearing a red top, related to her decision to remove breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano smiling at an event, wearing a red top, related to her decision to remove breast implants.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    “I’m tremendously inspired by women like Michelle Visage who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants, making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way,” Milano stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Visage herself responded in the comments: “I’M THRILLED FOR YOU! The heal is real baby! See you on the lighter side.”

    Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert, who underwent a double mastectomy to treat breast cancer, also voiced her support by writing, “Yes to all of this.”

    “Love yourself.” Milano’s fans congratulated her for her decision and openness

    Screenshot of a supportive comment praising Alyssa Milano's natural beauty after removing breast implants.

    Screenshot of a supportive comment praising Alyssa Milano's natural beauty after removing breast implants.

    Comment from user lisam310890 expressing happiness and sending love to Alyssa Milano during her recovery.

    Comment from user lisam310890 expressing happiness and sending love to Alyssa Milano during her recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about advocating natural beauty over breast implant size and industry standards in social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about advocating natural beauty over breast implant size and industry standards in social media post.

    Comment praising Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove breast implants and wishing her healing and authenticity.

    Comment praising Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove breast implants and wishing her healing and authenticity.

    Comment by mandythestar supporting Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants and promoting self-love.

    Comment by mandythestar supporting Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants and promoting self-love.

    Instagram comment by user angelparkerla praising Alyssa Milano’s post about removing breast implants and wishing a swift recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment by user angelparkerla praising Alyssa Milano’s post about removing breast implants and wishing a swift recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Alyssa Milano's decision to remove breast implants and sharing a personal related experience.

    Comment praising Alyssa Milano's decision to remove breast implants and sharing a personal related experience.

    Comment on social media by mssainttropez praising Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants with a heart emoji.

    Comment on social media by mssainttropez praising Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants with a heart emoji.

    Comment by alldondre expressing love and support while asking where to send recovery flowers for Alyssa Milano.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by alldondre expressing love and support while asking where to send recovery flowers for Alyssa Milano.

    Comment from user carnie68 sharing her experience removing breast implants and sending well wishes with a heart emoji.

    Comment from user carnie68 sharing her experience removing breast implants and sending well wishes with a heart emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alyssa Milano shares her experience and reasons for deciding to remove her breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano shares her experience and reasons for deciding to remove her breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano commenting on her recent breast implant removal, expressing gratitude and sharing her experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alyssa Milano commenting on her recent breast implant removal, expressing gratitude and sharing her experience.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support, related to Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support, related to Alyssa Milano’s decision to remove her breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano sharing her personal journey and reasons for deciding to remove her breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano sharing her personal journey and reasons for deciding to remove her breast implants.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a supportive comment praising Alyssa Milano’s journey and decision to remove her breast implants.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a supportive comment praising Alyssa Milano’s journey and decision to remove her breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano sharing her personal experience and reasons for choosing to remove her breast implants.

    Alyssa Milano sharing her personal experience and reasons for choosing to remove her breast implants.

    Instagram comment by michellevisage expressing excitement and support for healing after breast implant removal.

    Instagram comment by michellevisage expressing excitement and support for healing after breast implant removal.

    Alyssa Milano sharing her personal decision to remove breast implants in a heartfelt social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alyssa Milano sharing her personal decision to remove breast implants in a heartfelt social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Mental health
    plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kris_32 avatar
    Yora Belle End
    Yora Belle End
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If getting cosmetic surgery makes people happy, why judge them? Maybe we should stop focusing on what others choose to do with their own bodies and let them have autonomy. Otherwise, it’s no better than telling a woman she can’t have an abortion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the point is why can't we just be? It's the societal expectations that make women feel the need for surgery. I don't disagree with you. I don't judge anyone for doing things to feel better about themselves, I just wish we could feel better with who we are and what we look like.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps another trend that's being reversed. Hopefully "natural" is here to stay.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kris_32 avatar
    Yora Belle End
    Yora Belle End
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If getting cosmetic surgery makes people happy, why judge them? Maybe we should stop focusing on what others choose to do with their own bodies and let them have autonomy. Otherwise, it’s no better than telling a woman she can’t have an abortion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the point is why can't we just be? It's the societal expectations that make women feel the need for surgery. I don't disagree with you. I don't judge anyone for doing things to feel better about themselves, I just wish we could feel better with who we are and what we look like.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps another trend that's being reversed. Hopefully "natural" is here to stay.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT