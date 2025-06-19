Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Model With F-Cup Chest Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery After Walking Became “Unbearable”
Model with F-Cup chest wearing sunglasses outdoors and in a red swimsuit before breast reduction surgery.
Celebrities, News

Model With F-Cup Chest Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery After Walking Became “Unbearable”

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Rhian Sugden underwent breast uplift and reduction surgery after revealing that her ample chest significantly affected her posture.

The 38-year-old model, who admitted that her curves played a major role in her rise to fame, said goodbye to her “back-breaking” F-cup breasts.

On Thursday (June 19), Rhian shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown, captioned with several funny puns.

Highlights
  • Model Rhian Sugden underwent breast reduction surgery to relieve back pain caused by her heavy F-cup breasts after childbirth.
  • Her breast size increased from 32D to an F cup after giving birth to her son George in April 2024.
  • Rhian faced criticism on social media but defended her choice as necessary for her health.

“B**b Voyage. Thanks for the mammaries. T**s a big day!” she wrote.

The British star added the hashtags #breastreduction #SnipSnipHooray #TheGreatDeflation #BreastInPeace #perkysu.

RELATED:

    Model Rhian Sugden underwent breast reduction surgery after revealing that her curves made walking “unbearable”
    Model with F-Cup chest in hospital gown smiling after breast reduction surgery to ease walking discomfort.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    She had previously shared a photo of herself in a white bra as she counted down the days to the surgery.

    “T minus 2 weeks before these absolute back breaker get an overhaul making me a perky Sue again,” the Manchester model penned.

    Rhian rose to fame in 2006 when she was 19 years old. In 2012, she was paid £100,000 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Model with F-Cup chest wearing red swimsuit and sunglasses, standing in pool holding metal handrails on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    Rhian said she was considering the procedure because her breasts made walking “unbearable.”

    “I have always been quite lucky because my mum is slinky, so I’ve got good genes, but all my weight goes to my [breasts], which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but right now my [breasts] are so big that it’s unbearable to walk,” she told The Daily Mail.

    The 38-year-old opted for the procedure for both health and aesthetic reasons

    Model with F-cup chest posing indoors wearing a beige sweater after breast reduction surgery recovery.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    “I just booked a personal trainer because I want to build a bum and some legs. I am like a seven-year-old boy from behind… I’m all up front my [bottom] lets me down.

    “I want to go to the gym to sort my posture out because I am hunched over all the time.”

    When Rhian started modeling as a teen, she had a 32D-size cup. After giving birth to her son George in April 2024, the size jumped to an F cup.

    “I would love a nice B or C cup. That would be my ideal, though I’m sure my work would be affected,” the mom shared.

    Model with F-cup chest wearing sunglasses and a green top before breast reduction surgery due to walking discomfort.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    In addition to improving her posture, Rhian’s decision was motivated by her desire to wear different clothes more confidently, including backless dresses.

    “I can’t wear nice outfits,” she said. “I see these dresses that flat-chested women can wear and I can’t go out without a bra on.

    “I’m getting older, and gravity is going to kick in any day.”

    In 2022, she said she was “tempted” to undergo the procedure despite knowing there would be “a lot of scarring.”

    After she gave birth to her son, George, her breast cup went from a 32-D to an F

    Model with F-cup chest wearing sunglasses outdoors with a toddler, highlighting breast reduction surgery journey.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    In an interview with The Sun, the glamour model said her large chest “landed” her £100K for Celebrity Big Brother.

    “I’m not sure exactly how much they’ve made me over the years, but judging by my tax bills, it’s over £500,000.”

    Woman wearing glasses holding a baby, smiling indoors, illustrating model with F-cup breast reduction surgery story.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    The former Page 3 Girl defended her decision to undergo the procedure after social media trolls judged her for “fixing something that isn’t broken.”

    She wrote: “[Breast] experts (men) are messaging me telling me to just lose weight and they’ll shrink. Look at me!??

    “I’m the same size I was, yet despite your ‘professional’ advice, my melons haven’t shrunk. Who’d have thought?

    “My back hurts. I long to wear backless dresses. Buy s*xy lingerie, wear no bra when I go out, run, swim without them falling out of my swimsuit. They don’t make me happy this big.”

    “Messaging me and calling me deluded for wanting a reduction to go back to the size I was 12 months ago is absurd,” the mom wrote, responding to her critics

    Model with F-cup chest taking a mirror selfie in a black top, highlighting her figure before breast reduction surgery.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    Model wearing colorful shirt indoors, representing F-cup chest breast reduction surgery after walking discomfort.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    “Messaging me and calling me deluded for wanting a reduction to go back to the size I was 12 months ago – is absurd. Seriously, what is wrong with humans these days.

    “I’m sharing my journey because this is a big and, yes, scary move for me, but it’s something I NEED to do for myself.”

    Rhian concluded: “It’d be nice to have support, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say anything at all.”

    Rhian rose to fame at age 19 for her work as a model in British tabloids

    Model with F-Cup chest posing indoors before breast reduction surgery to ease walking discomfort and pain.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    Model with F-cup chest wearing red dress and sunglasses outdoors before breast reduction surgery due to walking difficulties

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    Other stars who underwent breast reduction surgery include Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, Queen Latifah, Soleil Moon Frye, Patricia Heaton, Roseanne Barr, and Drew Barrymore.

    The surgery is becoming increasingly popular, as many women view it as serving a dual purpose, providing both pain relief and aesthetic improvement.

    “B**b Voyage. Thanks for the mammaries. T**s a big day!” Rhian wrote, announcing she had undergone the procedure

    Model with F-cup chest in a pink bikini posing by the pool before breast reduction surgery due to walking difficulties.

    Image credits: Rhian Sugden

    According to The New York Times, since 2019, there has been a 64% increase in this type of procedure. Breast reductions have risen especially among patients under 30.

    Most people supported Rhian for speaking openly about her health issues and her decision to undergo surgery

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for her & her health. Back in the day my mom was like this. A lot of pain, rounded shoulders & a really bad back. The only folks that don't understand this type of decision are men, imo.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The nerve of people telling her not to do it ... Her size has nothing to do with them! Personally, I think she'll be a lot happier. Clothes aren't made for those with extreme features and she'll be so much more comfortable. She sounds like a lovely person with a good sense of humor and sense of herself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to dream of having a breast reduction (I'm 38DD.) I also desperately wanted mine to be "sized" to be the same size - I'm left-handed, so my left one is significantly larger than my right one, making bra purchases a nightmare (if I get a bra where my right one fits, my left is spilling out. If I get one where my left fits, there's big gaps in the right cup that look weird if my arm dents the fabric in.) In all honesty, if I could have them removed entirely at this point, I would. Bööb sweat is the worst and underwires are tòrture devices. Bras are also LUDICROUSLY expensive, and you can't wash/dry them like any other article of clothing. I've (thankfully) found a lovely no-underwire brand of bra designed for Lörge Lactatörs that I can wash in a cold/delicate load of laundry (still don't dare dry them in the dryer though, lol.) But still, if I had my druthers, I'd have the girls lopped off (sucked out?) in their entirety. I'm 43 and not going to be having children at this point XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
