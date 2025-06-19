Model With F-Cup Chest Undergoes Breast Reduction Surgery After Walking Became “Unbearable”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhian Sugden underwent breast uplift and reduction surgery after revealing that her ample chest significantly affected her posture.

The 38-year-old model, who admitted that her curves played a major role in her rise to fame, said goodbye to her “back-breaking” F-cup breasts.

On Thursday (June 19), Rhian shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown, captioned with several funny puns.

“B**b Voyage. Thanks for the mammaries. T**s a big day!” she wrote.

The British star added the hashtags #breastreduction #SnipSnipHooray #TheGreatDeflation #BreastInPeace #perkysu.

She had previously shared a photo of herself in a white bra as she counted down the days to the surgery.

“T minus 2 weeks before these absolute back breaker get an overhaul making me a perky Sue again,” the Manchester model penned.



Rhian rose to fame in 2006 when she was 19 years old. In 2012, she was paid £100,000 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

Rhian said she was considering the procedure because her breasts made walking “unbearable.”

“I have always been quite lucky because my mum is slinky, so I’ve got good genes, but all my weight goes to my [breasts], which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but right now my [breasts] are so big that it’s unbearable to walk,” she told The Daily Mail.

The 38-year-old opted for the procedure for both health and aesthetic reasons

“I just booked a personal trainer because I want to build a bum and some legs. I am like a seven-year-old boy from behind… I’m all up front my [bottom] lets me down.

“I want to go to the gym to sort my posture out because I am hunched over all the time.”

When Rhian started modeling as a teen, she had a 32D-size cup. After giving birth to her son George in April 2024, the size jumped to an F cup.

“I would love a nice B or C cup. That would be my ideal, though I’m sure my work would be affected,” the mom shared.

In addition to improving her posture, Rhian’s decision was motivated by her desire to wear different clothes more confidently, including backless dresses.

“I can’t wear nice outfits,” she said. “I see these dresses that flat-chested women can wear and I can’t go out without a bra on.

“I’m getting older, and gravity is going to kick in any day.”

In 2022, she said she was “tempted” to undergo the procedure despite knowing there would be “a lot of scarring.”

After she gave birth to her son, George, her breast cup went from a 32-D to an F

In an interview with The Sun, the glamour model said her large chest “landed” her £100K for Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m not sure exactly how much they’ve made me over the years, but judging by my tax bills, it’s over £500,000.”

The former Page 3 Girl defended her decision to undergo the procedure after social media trolls judged her for “fixing something that isn’t broken.”

She wrote: “[Breast] experts (men) are messaging me telling me to just lose weight and they’ll shrink. Look at me!??

“I’m the same size I was, yet despite your ‘professional’ advice, my melons haven’t shrunk. Who’d have thought?

“My back hurts. I long to wear backless dresses. Buy s*xy lingerie, wear no bra when I go out, run, swim without them falling out of my swimsuit. They don’t make me happy this big.”

“Messaging me and calling me deluded for wanting a reduction to go back to the size I was 12 months ago is absurd,” the mom wrote, responding to her critics

“Messaging me and calling me deluded for wanting a reduction to go back to the size I was 12 months ago – is absurd. Seriously, what is wrong with humans these days.

“I’m sharing my journey because this is a big and, yes, scary move for me, but it’s something I NEED to do for myself.”

Rhian concluded: “It’d be nice to have support, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say anything at all.”

Rhian rose to fame at age 19 for her work as a model in British tabloids

Other stars who underwent breast reduction surgery include Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, Queen Latifah, Soleil Moon Frye, Patricia Heaton, Roseanne Barr, and Drew Barrymore.

The surgery is becoming increasingly popular, as many women view it as serving a dual purpose, providing both pain relief and aesthetic improvement.

“B**b Voyage. Thanks for the mammaries. T**s a big day!” Rhian wrote, announcing she had undergone the procedure

According to The New York Times, since 2019, there has been a 64% increase in this type of procedure. Breast reductions have risen especially among patients under 30.

Most people supported Rhian for speaking openly about her health issues and her decision to undergo surgery

