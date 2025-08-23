Wife Can’t Believe Husband Is Facing Discipline Again For Inappropriate Work Comments
Marriage is supposed to be about standing by your partner through good times and bad. But even the strongest vows can be tested when the same mistakes keep happening.
One woman recently discovered that her husband got in trouble at work for making inappropriate comments to female coworkers. To make matters worse, it wasn’t the first time. Now, with his job hanging by a thread, she’s wondering if their marriage should end too.
Unsure what to do, she turned to the internet for advice. Here’s her story.
The woman discovered her husband had been making inappropriate comments toward female coworkers, and now his job is on the line
Faced with this, she’s starting to wonder if their marriage should be too
Many readers were appalled by his behavior and urged the woman to walk away
Some chimed in with similar experiences
Later, the woman revealed the exact nature of the comments her husband had made
In another follow-up, she shared how shocked she was
Eventually, she found out more about the upcoming hearing
Soon, she discovered her husband had been hiding even more from her
In the end, he was handed a final warning
Ultimately, her husband kept his job, but she remains furious and unsure about their marriage
Commenters advised her to worry less about his career and more about the way he treats women
Asking a pregnant woman if her husband is an incel... I think some people forgot where the word incel came from, lol. (And yes, being married is not a guarantee that they're having séx, and even being pregnant isn't a guarantee that they're having séx. But there's nothing in her story that suggests they don't have). Horrible situation by the way, I feel bad for the co-workers and OP.
Ahahha indeed. But reading the "comments" he made, I wonder how in the Fk is he NOT an incel! Was he possessed by some ghost when he was dating OP for her to decide to go with him? Cus he seems too incompetent to "fake" being a normal human being.Load More Replies...
I don't understand why all those folks are going for the OP's jugular. It's her husband who is the fvckwit not her, d@mn. There must be something wrong with that guy to continue that kind of stuff after he got in trouble in the past for something similar. You can't blame it on alcohol if it's taking place while at work, unless he's drinking there and if so, there's bigger problems. IMO, she's not responsible for any changes, but she needs to, as my mom used to say "lay down the law" with the twit.
