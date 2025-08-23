Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Can't Believe Husband Is Facing Discipline Again For Inappropriate Work Comments
Man holding a box of personal items outside an office building, facing discipline for inappropriate work comments.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Can't Believe Husband Is Facing Discipline Again For Inappropriate Work Comments

Marriage is supposed to be about standing by your partner through good times and bad. But even the strongest vows can be tested when the same mistakes keep happening.

One woman recently discovered that her husband got in trouble at work for making inappropriate comments to female coworkers. To make matters worse, it wasn’t the first time. Now, with his job hanging by a thread, she’s wondering if their marriage should end too.

Unsure what to do, she turned to the internet for advice. Here’s her story.

    The woman discovered her husband had been making inappropriate comments toward female coworkers, and now his job is on the line

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Faced with this, she’s starting to wonder if their marriage should be too

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Joness2

    Many readers were appalled by his behavior and urged the woman to walk away

    Some chimed in with similar experiences

    Later, the woman revealed the exact nature of the comments her husband had made

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

    In another follow-up, she shared how shocked she was

    Eventually, she found out more about the upcoming hearing

    Soon, she discovered her husband had been hiding even more from her

    In the end, he was handed a final warning

    Ultimately, her husband kept his job, but she remains furious and unsure about their marriage

    Image credits: Lala Azizli (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Joness2

    Commenters advised her to worry less about his career and more about the way he treats women

    Relationship
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited)

