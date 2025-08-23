Wife Can’t Believe Husband Is Facing Discipline Again For Inappropriate Work Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage is supposed to be about standing by your partner through good times and bad. But even the strongest vows can be tested when the same mistakes keep happening.

One woman recently discovered that her husband got in trouble at work for making inappropriate comments to female coworkers. To make matters worse, it wasn’t the first time. Now, with his job hanging by a thread, she’s wondering if their marriage should end too.

Unsure what to do, she turned to the internet for advice. Here’s her story.

RELATED:

The woman discovered her husband had been making inappropriate comments toward female coworkers, and now his job is on the line

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Faced with this, she’s starting to wonder if their marriage should be too

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image source: Joness2

Many readers were appalled by his behavior and urged the woman to walk away

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some chimed in with similar experiences

Share icon

Share icon

Later, the woman revealed the exact nature of the comments her husband had made

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

In another follow-up, she shared how shocked she was

Share icon

Share icon

Eventually, she found out more about the upcoming hearing

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Soon, she discovered her husband had been hiding even more from her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

In the end, he was handed a final warning

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, her husband kept his job, but she remains furious and unsure about their marriage

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Lala Azizli (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Joness2

Commenters advised her to worry less about his career and more about the way he treats women

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT