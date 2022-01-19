7Kviews
31 Alternative Movie Poster Designs I’ve Been Creating Since 2019
I am a visual designer, produced several award-winning works for interactive media and online marketing. During my free time, I usually create conceptual illustrations as well as illustrate movie posters. My illustrations often incorporate the use of graphic lines, texture as well as exploring with negative space.
This collection showcases the alternative movie poster designs I've been creating since 2019 when I started my first movie key-art Annabelle Comes Home 2. It won as an official poster for the movie.
More info: b4abraham.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | behance.net
I had ignored it, dismissed it, blamed the popularity on the hype around it all. And then I watched it and understood. What a wonderful show!
I wasn´t expecting the film to be so good. 10/10, would and will watch again!
The film was awful. (Again, personal opinion.) The original is a classic and still holds up perfectly (Come on and slam! And welcome to the jam!), but this "sequel" was a nostalgia-fueled cash-grab. Oh, and you can watch the Rick and Morty cameo online and that´s the best part of the movie.
These are awesome! I think a Coraline poster would be interesting
It's refreshing to see posters that aren't all cracked out using the same cynical formula.
