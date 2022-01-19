I am a visual designer, produced several award-winning works for interactive media and online marketing. During my free time, I usually create conceptual illustrations as well as illustrate movie posters. My illustrations often incorporate the use of graphic lines, texture as well as exploring with negative space.

This collection showcases the alternative movie poster designs I've been creating since 2019 when I started my first movie key-art Annabelle Comes Home 2. It won as an official poster for the movie.

