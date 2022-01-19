I am a visual designer, produced several award-winning works for interactive media and online marketing. During my free time, I usually create conceptual illustrations as well as illustrate movie posters. My illustrations often incorporate the use of graphic lines, texture as well as exploring with negative space.

This collection showcases the alternative movie poster designs I've been creating since 2019 when I started my first movie key-art Annabelle Comes Home 2. It won as an official poster for the movie.

#1

B4 Abraham
DancingPig
DancingPig
Community Member
1 year ago

That's actually really creative 😃

11
11points
#2

B4 Abraham
#3

B4 Abraham
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago

Looks like a giant chunk of salmon.

7
7points
#4

B4 Abraham
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago

I had ignored it, dismissed it, blamed the popularity on the hype around it all. And then I watched it and understood. What a wonderful show!

5
5points
#5

B4 Abraham
#6

B4 Abraham
Eilen
Eilen
Community Member
1 year ago

This one gives the feeling that something bad is about to happen any time soon.

11
11points
#7

B4 Abraham
#8

B4 Abraham
Fabrice
Fabrice
Community Member
1 year ago

I like this one ... "big brother is watching you"

3
3points
#9

B4 Abraham
#10

B4 Abraham
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago

I wasn´t expecting the film to be so good. 10/10, would and will watch again!

4
4points
#11

B4 Abraham
#12

B4 Abraham
#13

B4 Abraham
Aurora C.
Aurora C.
Community Member
1 year ago

I liked the first joker poster

1
1point
#14

B4 Abraham
#15

B4 Abraham
zims
zims
Community Member
1 year ago

Great colors and lines, it almost feel like a tapestry or embroidery

5
5points
#16

B4 Abraham
#17

B4 Abraham
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago

The film was awful. (Again, personal opinion.) The original is a classic and still holds up perfectly (Come on and slam! And welcome to the jam!), but this "sequel" was a nostalgia-fueled cash-grab. Oh, and you can watch the Rick and Morty cameo online and that´s the best part of the movie.

3
3points
#18

B4 Abraham
Halo183
Halo183
Community Member
1 year ago

this is good but i cannot sleep

1
1point
#19

B4 Abraham
zims
zims
Community Member
1 year ago

Great depiction of the noise, and I'm glad I saw the trailer so I could understand what was happening here

0
0points
#20

B4 Abraham
Rijkærd
Rijkærd
Community Member
1 year ago

R.I.P T'challa....Wakanda Forever.

8
8points
#21

B4 Abraham
#22

B4 Abraham
#23

B4 Abraham
#24

B4 Abraham
#25

B4 Abraham
postboredom
postboredom
Community Member
1 year ago

Why'd there have to be a lipstick there tho?

10
10points
#26

B4 Abraham
#27

B4 Abraham
#28

B4 Abraham
Rijkærd
Rijkærd
Community Member
1 year ago

This one is good. The series itself was meh

1
1point
#29

B4 Abraham
Rijkærd
Rijkærd
Community Member
1 year ago

I love this movie...Colin Farell was good

0
0points
#30

B4 Abraham
#31

B4 Abraham
Rijkærd
Rijkærd
Community Member
1 year ago

This movie was kinda dumb...weak storyline

1
1point
