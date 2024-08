ADVERTISEMENT

Flying can be truly challenging, especially when you are a 10-year-old kid and doing it all by yourself.

And who knows how everything would have turned out for this solo traveler, Jazzy, if she hadn’t sat next to TikToker Samantha Purnell. The woman not only helped the little girl to overcome her fear of flying but also became her best friend.

More info: Samantha Purnell

Back in June, TikToker Samantha Purnell got a flight seat next to a 10-year-old girl flying alone: 2 hours later, it had become the most wholesome friendship ever

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

When we speak about kids on planes, usually we see two groups of people – child-rearing, and child-free – and how much responsibility each group should bear for the other group’s comfort.

There are plenty of horror stories shared on the internet about the kids who often cannot contain themselves and are unpredictable. Therefore, back in June, when Samantha Purnell got her seat next to a stranger, 10-year-old Jazzy, she probably got a bit scared as well. Little did she know that Jazzy’s fear was a million times bigger since she was terrified about flying alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire journey could have been filled with awkward silence, yet instead surprisingly became the most inspiring, adorable friendship story ever.

“I felt really nervous. I started crying. I thought the plane was going to crash or something because the plane started shaking so much, and I said ‘Okay, I’m going to tell you my whole life story.’ And then we just started talking and then we became best friends,” Jazzy recalled the memories.

The heartwarming interaction was caught on a video and later shared on TikTok where it instantly went viral.

People can see how Samantha and Jazzy watched The Parent Trap, played “Sephora” with Samantha’s makeup, which brought so much joy to the little girl, and even shared hard-boiled eggs packed by Jazzy’s mom.

There was even a ‘big sister’ moment when the 10-year-old called herself “ugly”. “Don’t you ever say that! You’re stunning. Don’t ever, ever, ever, ever say that to yourself,” Purnell replied, giving a massive confidence boost for Jazzy at a really important stage in a girl’s life.

Jazzy’s aunt, Bree Cruz, was very grateful for Purnell’s caring and genuine gesture. “This is my niece and HER mom and I are very grateful for you! Jazzy was nervous to fly and you truly helped her so much!! Thanks for being there and being such an angel!” the woman shared in the comments next to the TikTok video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly two months after their first plane ride together, Samantha and Jazzy’s family met for a surprise reunion

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

The special encounter didn’t stop with a 2-hour flight. About two months later, Purnell reached out to Jazzy’s family and organized an unforgettable surprise reunion.

“It’s 6:40 in the morning and I’m on my way to pick her up. She thinks she’s going fishing with her dad, but in reality, I’m going to pick her up and we’re going to spend the entire day together, and she has no idea,” Purnell shared at the time.

In the recorded video, people can see the little girl bursting into tears when she runs out of the car straight into Purnell’s hug. “I’m so happy!” she screams with excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls then spent the entire day together posting their joyful moments on TikTok: going to Starbucks per Jazzy’s request, playing with their outfits and makeup while Purnell shared more confidence tips for Jazzy.

Samantha and Jazzy formed a truly special bond which brought so much joy to both of them

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

Share icon

Image credits: Samantha Purnell

I guess life’s most beautiful moments often come when we least expect them, and this beautiful story only confirms that.

A flight that brought so much fear at the beginning to Jazzy turned out to be the most magical and the most joyful one, since the girl has discovered a friendship bond for a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

People on the internet were overwhelmed by Samantha’s genuine gesture