Meet Raquel, also known as Skailla! She's a comic artist and illustrator from Brazil who loves drawing animals and telling stories. What makes her special is her talent for creating amazing images. She doesn't just show how animals look; she captures their emotions and personalities too!

Right now, Raquel is busy working on her comic called "No North". Inspired by old western movies and classic cartoons, the story is about two friends who find a compass without a north direction and a town under a curse. Together, they go on a journey to discover the true destination of the compass and break the curse on the town. Little do they know, there are dangers waiting in the unknown lands ahead.

Apart from "No North," Raquel has also created other comics like "Shut Eye", "Beyond the Woods" and "Up and Ahead". In this article, we've gathered some pictures from her stories that might make you feel warm inside.

