Have you ever had a coworker who rubbed you the wrong way? Maybe that one who eats lunch with their mouth open or sends you emails with a constant passive-aggressive undertone. Now imagine if that same coworker was also your on-screen romantic interest and you had to gaze into their eyes and profess your undying love, all while suppressing the urge to strangle them with their own tie. Welcome to the world of actors who hated each other!

Hollywood is the land of glitz, glamor, and an amount of behind-the-scenes drama that would put most soap operas to shame. Sure, we love to fantasize that our favorite on-screen couples are just as chummy when the cameras stop rolling, but the truth is often far more… shall we say, spicy? Remember that explosive chemistry that made your favorite film so captivating? Sometimes, that's not chemistry — that's two celebrities who can't stand each other, doing their best to act professional.

Now, you might be wondering why we're taking you on this roller-coaster ride of Hollywood rivalries and famous actor feuds. Well, other than the fact that they tend to be more gripping than the plot of any teen drama, we love to witness how celebrities are, indeed, just like us. They have their likes, dislikes, and coworkers they'd rather feed to a hungry shark.

But don't just take our word for it. We've stumbled upon a Reddit gold mine — threads brimming with stories of co-stars everybody hated, actors who'd rather perform their own stunts than spend another minute with their screen partner, and all the juicy details we could ask for. And because we love you, our dear readers, we've sifted through the sea of submissions and comments to present you with a curated list of tales of tension and tantrums born from celebrities who hate each other!