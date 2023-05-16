39 Times When Famous Actors Hated Each Other And It Showed
Have you ever had a coworker who rubbed you the wrong way? Maybe that one who eats lunch with their mouth open or sends you emails with a constant passive-aggressive undertone. Now imagine if that same coworker was also your on-screen romantic interest and you had to gaze into their eyes and profess your undying love, all while suppressing the urge to strangle them with their own tie. Welcome to the world of actors who hated each other!
Hollywood is the land of glitz, glamor, and an amount of behind-the-scenes drama that would put most soap operas to shame. Sure, we love to fantasize that our favorite on-screen couples are just as chummy when the cameras stop rolling, but the truth is often far more… shall we say, spicy? Remember that explosive chemistry that made your favorite film so captivating? Sometimes, that's not chemistry — that's two celebrities who can't stand each other, doing their best to act professional.
Now, you might be wondering why we're taking you on this roller-coaster ride of Hollywood rivalries and famous actor feuds. Well, other than the fact that they tend to be more gripping than the plot of any teen drama, we love to witness how celebrities are, indeed, just like us. They have their likes, dislikes, and coworkers they'd rather feed to a hungry shark.
But don't just take our word for it. We've stumbled upon a Reddit gold mine — threads brimming with stories of co-stars everybody hated, actors who'd rather perform their own stunts than spend another minute with their screen partner, and all the juicy details we could ask for. And because we love you, our dear readers, we've sifted through the sea of submissions and comments to present you with a curated list of tales of tension and tantrums born from celebrities who hate each other!
Will Ferrell & James Caan
LEGO_Joel said:
"While filming Elf, Will Ferrell irritated James Caan on set to the point that the cast was concerned that Caan was going to lose his temper. Caan’s annoyance shows up on the screen a bit.
Edit: as stories like this go, make it was only a scene or two, and maybe James was trying to maintain character between takes…?"
ashes1032 replied:
"I think that makes his performance a bit better. His character sure seemed to be annoyed."
Uma Thurman & Daryl Hannah
Sinister_Blanket said:
"Uma Thurman and Daryl Hannah in Kill Bill Volume 2. Apparently, they hated each other even after they wrapped the film because, at Cannes 2004, they had to be put in separate hotels and were kept apart by hotel employees so they didn’t cause a scene with their arguments. That dynamic definitely showed in their sword fight in Budd’s trailer."
elchupacabra206 replied:
"Does anyone know the reason for this feud?"
hamishjoy replied:
"Daryl and Uma used to share a mentor, and Daryl always held resentment because Uma was favored over her. Although she never admitted it, she was also plainly jealous of Uma's skills and natural flair.
Uma's dislike for Daryl is less nuanced and a lot more straightforward - Years ago, Daryl was part of the team that shot her in the head and left her for dead.
Glad I could help."
Vin Diesel & The Rock
"By Fast and Furious 8 things had gotten so bad between Vin and The Rock that I'm not sure if they were ever actually on a set at the same time."
Jonah Hill & Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Stevenstc21 said:
"Apparently, Jonah Hill did not like Christopher Mintz-Plasse and that was a reason specifically that they ended up casting him as McLovin. Definitely adds to the hate Hill's character has for McLovin in the movie."
IamMrT replied:
"Jonah Hill was kinda known to be a duck until fairly recently."
Tom Hardy & Charlize Theron
HuskyLuke said: "I did read something along those lines, long days of shooting in desert heat did not have either of them in their most diplomatic mindset. Hardy even admitted he was a bit of a diva at the time and that Theron, a total professional, took a dislike to him as a result (something was said like working with a method actor in the desert isn't easy)."
BoomBoomDoomDoom replied: "Hardy is notorious for his style of “find by failing” where he just makes absolutely ridiculous choices take after take while he sorts out on his own what the right way to act the scene/role should be. This leads to incredibly long days and shooting in the African desert while some clown unintelligibly mumbles his lines was not well received."
Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan
uncanny_mac said:
"So, the director Sam Taylor-Johnson of the first movie was actually good about this. Basically, she kind of took things between the two slowly to where they can get comfortable with each other during intimate scenes. The problem was the writer of the book, EL James. had it in her contract that she can change whatever about the movie. Sam and EL butted heads many times in the movie's production.
The director of the sequels was someone else who was basically just there to direct what he was told to. When the 2 stars asked how they prepped for the intimate scenes, they said they just drink booze."
Fair enough ; worked many, many times for me over the years (not in front of a camera though, apart from one memorable occasion - long story)
Ryan Gosling & Rachel Mcadams
Reddit user said: "Ryan Gosling hated Rachel McAdams while filming The Notebook."
CrawdadMcCray replied: "Initially, yes. Later they were a couple in real life."
Tommy Lee Jones & Jim Carrey
MrChinaCatRider said:
"Tommy Lee Jones allegedly said some s**t to Jim Carrey on the Batman Forever set about not standing for his buffoonery, so I don’t think he was probably very fond of working with Jim Carey."
hikemarris replied:
"It's actually pretty funny the way Jim Carrey tells it. He saw TLJ at a restaurant one night while shooting the movie and went over to say hi. Tommy Lee Jones told him he hated him and said, "I cannot sanction your buffoonery"."
Celeste Holm & Bette Davis
Lili_Danube said: "Celeste Holm hated Bette Davis and in the BTS documentary, she was pretty honest about it. She even said Davis called her a b***h to her face and she was not really happy about that. Oh and "s**t, manners!!!". That line still kills me."
Bellyflops93 replied: "I have watched All About Eve more times than I can count, I even own a DVD of it and I have never heard about the feud between the two stars! Thank you for sending me down an internet rabbit hole I wasn't expecting to find myself in haha."
Werner Herzog & Klaus Kinski
LilMeatSmoker said: "Not co-stars per se but Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski almost murdered each other on set"
CharmingShoe also said: "Kinski threatened to leave the production of their first film together, “Aguirre, The Wrath of God” and Herzog threatened to shoot him and himself if he did.
They worked together four more times."
Nerbelwerzer replied: "I'd recommend watching the documentary My Best Fiend and hearing the stories from the man himself. There's a lot more, and it's wild."
Vince Vaughn & Reese Witherspoon
kilgoretrout31 said: "Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon apparently hated each other so much while filming 'Four Christmases' they had to cut a s*x scene since there was no way either actor would be able to get through it. Apparently, his improv do-it-on-the-fly style did not mesh with her very methodical and disciplined approach. Not a terrible movie but you can tell there's zero chemistry, there are some scenes where they're talking and not even looking at each other."
Wesley Snipes & Blade 3 Production
"As costar Patton Oswalt recounted for The A.V. Club, Snipes “wouldn’t come out of his trailer, and he would smoke weed all day.” It only gets wilder from there. Snipes appeared only for close-ups—the rest of the time his stand-in was performing the scenes—and tried to strangle director David Goyer for being a “racist motherf***er” because a Black extra in a scene had a T-shirt that said “Garbage” on the front. Goyer then paid a bunch of bikers to pretend to be his security for a day, which freaked Snipes out: For the rest of the shoot, the two only communicated through Post-it notes that the actor signed 'from Blade.'"
Jared Leto & Suicide Squad
User No 1 said: "If you couldn't see it in the movie, you could definitely see it on the publicity tour. I remember the entire cast did a late-night show, I think it was Conan, and none of them wanted to sit next to Leto. I remember Margot Robbie running to get the last available chair away from Leto."
Jennifer Aniston & Jay Mohr
"Jennifer Aniston and Jay Mohr. There's a recording of Mohr being interviewed about how excited he was to get his big break, only to find out Aniston was furious he'd been cast as the other romantic lead in Picture Perfect. Something along the lines of 'You've got to be kidding me. Him?' Mohr said Aniston was so mean to him during filming that he'd go home to his mother and cry. Their lack of chemistry is painfully obvious."
Gene Hackman & Wes Anderson
"...during the production of The Royal Tenenbaums, Wes Anderson and the rest of the cast were so intimidated by Gene Hackman that Anderson had Bill Murray come to the set to protect him."
Bill Murray & Chevy Chase
server_busy said:
"Bill Murray and Chevy Chase only have one scene together in Caddy Shack, and that almost didn't happen."
Mst3Kgf replied:
"Given their legendary almost brawl behind the scenes on SNL earlier, there was a lot of apprehension about putting them together again, but thankfully they kept it professional. Probably helped that Harold Ramis was directing."
Burt Reynolds & Sally Fields
Loganp812 said: "Burt Reynolds and Sally Fields in Smokey And The Bandit Part 2 They had some relationship problems in real life around that time, and it shows on-screen."
JasonKruegerCrowley replied: "This is the film that came to mind for me. Most in this thread really don't show on screen but in SATB2, it took me out of the film completely and it was so different from what we saw in the first."
Theo James & Shailene Woodley
ohheyitslaila said: "This might just be a rumor, but I heard that Theo James and Shailene Woodley couldn’t stand each other while making Divergent and the sequels. James apparently thought she smelled bad because she took weird vitamins and made her own toothpaste/deodorant. In the sequels, it comes across pretty plainly on screen, IMO."
Dustin Hoffman & Meryl Streep On Set Of Kramer vs. Kramer
Mst3Kgf said: "Particularly low was Hoffman invoking the name of her recently deceased fiance John Cazale just to get a rise out of her."
Shadowfox_01 replied: "No excuse, but there was last-minute script changes he blamed on her, which is when it started. I remember seeing her talk about it and he just loathed her as part of "his character". It was just how he approached his relationship with her right from the get-go. He was method-acting and went way too far. Found this too "At the time, Hoffman was getting a divorce in real life, which blurred the line of fiction when he came to work to act as a man in the midst of a troubling split. “I’m sure I was acting out on her [Streep] throughout the movie,” he told the Huffington Post. “Stuff that I was feeling toward the wife that I was divorcing in real life.”"
Lena Heady & Jerome Flynn
SportPretend3049 said:
"Game of Thrones: Lena Heady (Cercei) & Jerome Flynn (Bronn) used to be in a relationship and had a really bad breakup. It was so bad they both had it stipulated in their contracts that wouldn't be willing to work with each other so we NEVER saw them in the same scene together."
Klin24 replied:
"There was one scene where Cersei is leaving Tyrion's quarters and ser Bronn is standing outside. Just walked past him."
Katherine Heigl & Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow
takeitsleazy316 said: "It came out after the movie but Katherine Heigl apparently did not like Seth Rogen or Judd Apatow during the filming of Knocked Up. She thought they (and the rest of the male cast) were immature and sexist, and thought the movie was going to flop. As we know the movie ended up being a huge hit."
Leonardo Dicaprio & Claire Danes
"Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes notoriously didn’t get along on 1996’s Romeo + Juliet. Leo was described as being too nonchalant and carefree to take anything seriously while Claire Danes was too uptight and unable to have fun. Totally polar opposite personalities and I have to commend them for making it through that filming because it gave us that awful gem of a movie."
Mickey Rourke & Marisa Tomei
"Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei in the Wrestler. You might not notice because Aronofsky solved the issue by having them act to other people, and filming the kiss once from a half dozen angles so it wouldn't need to be repeated."
Helen Hunt & Bill Paxton
dmc1138 said: "Allegedly, Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton hated each other when filming Twister. For the Twister ride at Universal Studios in Orlando, they filmed their portions separately because they refused to work together again."
bipolar_sky_fairy replied: "Oh man, that ride was so wonderfully cheesy. Best Paxton voice "It's just a raw force of nature"."
The Scarecrow, Lion And Tin Man & Judy Garland
fromtheill said: "Wizard of Oz. The 3 men playing The Scarecrow, Lion, and Tin man all took themselves as serious actors and treated Judy Garland terribly on set. They just didn't like her and thought they were better actors than her."
Sigourney Weaver & William McNamara
"Sigourney Weaver hated William McNamara in Copycat, as did others in the cast and crew apparently. When Sig had to spit in McNamara's face during the climax of the film, director Jon Amiel, insisted they do 9 takes."
Harold Ramis & Bill Murray
QWERTYSalad said: "Groundhog Day Apparently this movie created a big rift between Harold Ramis and Bill Murray. Such a shame because the final movie is excellent and Bill and Harold really made a great team."
tfresca replied: "I think the gist of it is the movie was a more serious movie early in development and it became more comedic. Bill wanted to do less comedy."
Vincent Gallo & Christina Ricci
"Vincent Gallo and Christina Ricci. She said he stayed pretty much in character throughout the film. Later in interviews, he called her body size that of a "fat pig" and she publicly stated she would never work with him again."
Robert Shaw & Richard Dreyfuss
Bilups said:
"Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss apparently didn't like each other very much on the set of Jaws."
halfghan24 replied:
"Apparently, Shaw would pester Dreyfuss to the point where he almost got Dreyfuss to jump off the mast of a ship to prove his manhood before Spielberg stepped in."
Bette Davis & Joan Crawford
ME24601 said:
"Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane is probably the most famous example."
Mst3Kgf replied:
"So much so that when the studio tried to reunite them for "Hush Hush, Sweet Charlotte", they had to use Olivia de Haviland instead of Crawford because she and Davis were poison to each other at that point."
Helen Mirren & Nicol Williamson
Jane6000 said: "Interestingly: Helen Mirren and Nicol Williamson were initially reluctant to work with each other on "Excalibur" (1981). They'd been in a disastrous production of "Macbeth", and were not on speaking terms. Writer, producer, and director John Boorman cast them because their natural animosity would be perfect. According to Mirren, she and Williamson "wound up becoming very good friends" during filming."
ooouroboros replied: "All indications are he was a terrible person, in a stage play he went off the fight choreography and stabbed another actor with a sword and if memory serves he was not apologetic about it."
Bill Murray & Richard Dreyfuss
"Even before hearing of the difficulties years later, you almost felt it wasn't just acting when you watched.. yeah, Dreyfuss is a great actor but you sensed he wanted to kill Murray."
Jason Alexander & Heidi Swedberg
david-saint-hubbins said:
"TV example, but on Seinfeld: Jason Alexander (George) hated acting opposite Heidi Swedberg as Susan, George's girlfriend--not because he disliked her personally, but as an actress.
Apparently, she initially got cast on the show not because she was funny, but because she looked a certain way for a very small role, but then they started bringing her back as George's girlfriend. When Jason found out their characters were getting engaged, Jason begged Larry David to reconsider because he felt like it just didn't work with her, and LD told him "That's why"."
CirOnn replied:
"He kinda admitted the line was taken out of context. He said that they got along just fine and that she acted just fine, but she was very by the books and did not play off of him and the rest of the cast very well, in his opinion.
Though this is exactly how Susan was supposed to be, Larry David argued, and that is probably why it worked out so well in the end."
Patrick Swayze & Jennifer Grey
adventuremaker69 said:
"Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing didn't get along. Possibly they went back to filming Red Dawn together as well."
thxpk replied:
"I think he hated her messing scenes up all the time."
JC-Ice replied:
"He also got mad that she wouldn't do anything considered a stunt.
She was vindicated on that one, though, because he fell off the log over the creek and messed up his knee before the movie was done."
Yul Brynner & Steve McQueen
FSchmertz said:
"Apparently, Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen didn't get along very well in The Magnificent Seven. Yul thought McQueen was trying to "upstage him."
He wouldn't do the second movie if McQueen was in it.
P.S. A bunch of the other actors wasn't pleased with McQueen either. Only Charles Bronson of those never forgave him."
redisforever replied:
"Now that I think about it, I don't remember if Bronson shares any scenes with McQueen in The Great Escape."
Nathan Fillion & Stana Katic
Mortegro said:
"That one always baffled me, as they had great on-screen chemistry and I've read nothing but positive things about Fillion from Molly Quinn and his cast mates from other shows."
chaosrules6 replied:
"Heard this in multiple places. A real shame because their chemistry the first few years was great."
Harrison Ford & Sean Young
WarrenG117 said: "Harrison Ford did not get along with Sean Young on the set of Blade Runner. He fought with Ridley Scott too."
SonnyTx replied: "I saw the behind the scenes for that too! Sean was really immature and kept breaking character and laughing during scenes, annoying Ford. During the call back Ford wanted a different actress, Nina Axlerod, to play Rachel but frankly Sean was so beautiful and mesmerizing in that role that I'm not sure the film would have the same effect with someone else."
Richard Gere & Debra Winger
"Richard Gere and Debra Winger in An Officer and a Gentlemen. She referred to kissing him as the most difficult acting job of her life."
Sean Young & Charlie Sheen
"There was apparently some serious animosity between Sean Young and Charlie Sheen in "Wall Street". In one of their few scenes together I remember being confused because these two characters who had never met seemed to have a severe dislike for one another. At the time I thought the plot element would be revealed later but it never was."